Starting 0-2 doesn't always lead to a lost NFL season. Just last year, three different teams failed to win their first two games, only to turn around and make the playoffs. Historically, however, the odds are stacked heavily against that kind of rebound, with only 8.6% of all 0-2 teams going on to make the postseason since the inception of NFL playoffs in 1933.

After two weeks of the 2025 campaign, 10 different teams are still in search of their first victory. The most notable among them: the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are 0-2 for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' NFL career, freshly toppled by the Philadelphia Eagles in a defensive rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

Is it time for the Chiefs to panic after the club all but cruised to five of the last six Super Bowls? And what about the other 0-2 teams in the early-season standings? We ranked all 10 from most to least concerning, offering one reason of optimism for each squad as they look to get their first "W" in Week 3:

Myles Garrett signed a $160 million contract with this team in March, and even he couldn't help but call the Browns "embarrassing" after a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. With 40-year-old Joe Flacco at the helm of the offense, controlling -- let alone moving -- the ball has proven to be a tall task.

Reason for optimism: Rookie Dillon Gabriel got a few snaps to close Week 2, and the Browns' offensive woes are bound to earn he and/or fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders additional opportunities to show more long-term upside.

Despite going blow for blow with the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opener, the Jets crashed to Earth against the rival Buffalo Bills in Week 2, cratering as a run defense in a 30-10 defeat. Worse yet, quarterback Justin Fields is now in concussion protocol, leaving Tyrod Taylor as the tentative starter.

Reason for optimism: It'll be hard for Aaron Glenn's front seven to perform much worse than they did against Buffalo. And while Taylor is best suited coming off the bench, he might provide a touch more pocket-passing stability than Fields.

Mike McDaniel is now routinely fielding questions about his job security, and you can see why: After a ghastly Week 1 turnover fest, Miami's offense returned to form against the New England Patriots ... until it mattered. The stripped-down secondary is also a sieve, allowing 33 points per game through two weeks.

Reason for optimism: Tua Tagovailoa put points on the board in Week 2, reincorporating the team's trio of speed demons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. At the very least, they should be able to produce fireworks.

Since coach Brian Callahan took over in 2024, the Titans have led the NFL in penalties. They were flagged another 10 times in a Week 2 dud against the Los Angeles Rams. Discipline isn't the only issue, as Callahan's offense currently ranks dead last in average output, with 192.5 scrimmage yards per game.

Reason for optimism: It's basically all under center, where No. 1 pick Cameron Ward at least put some sizzle into an otherwise stagnant attack by launching a cross-body score against the Rams. He's raw, but he's capable of splash plays.

Most of the promise that surrounded Bryce Young's confident finish to 2024 has already been lost, with the third-year quarterback already up to three picks on the year, digging too deep a hole to overcome in Week 2. Coach Dave Canales seems to be constantly straining to squeeze explosiveness from this unit.

Reason for optimism: Despite his overmatched early goings, Young showed a lot of resilience late in Week 2, nearly guiding Carolina to a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. If he gets more run support, maybe he'll take a bigger leap.

No one is surprised they're 0-2, considering how fully new coach Kellen Moore appeared to embrace a patient rebuild this offseason. Still, Saints fans might be a little bothered how much Mac Jones was able to pick at Brandon Staley's veteran defense as the San Francisco 49ers' emergency quarterback in Week 2.

Reason for optimism: Spencer Rattler looked the part in his second start as Moore's signal-caller, lofting three touchdowns. And while he may not be "the guy" long term, he's had New Orleans scrappy in two straight one-score contests.

Anyone who thought Ben Johnson would instantly parlay his Detroit Lions wizardry into Chi-Town results was sorely mistaken. The Bears collapsed to lose a late lead against the rival Minnesota Vikings in their opener, then surrendered 52 points to Johnson's old squad in a Week 2 beatdown.

Reason for optimism: The defense is gravely concerning, especially with top cover man Jaylon Johnson now hurt. But Caleb Williams, the centerpiece of the offense, has fared OK so far. He remains such a gifted playmaker on the fly.

Like the Saints, they aren't necessarily a surprise inclusion after two weeks, but the manner in which they've reached 0-2 is intriguing. Totally flat out of the gate in Week 1, Brian Daboll's offense became a big-play show in Week 2, although deep-ball heroics weren't enough to lift the club over the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Reason for optimism: Porous in Week 2, the defense is still talented enough to sharpen up, with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter off the edge. And no matter how Russell Wilson fares moving forward, Malik Nabers is a machine out wide.

Two games, two sputtering offensive showings for C.J. Stroud and Co., who remain without a truly reliable front and secondary receiving options. DeMeco Ryans' defense is physical, but the team as a whole looked overmatched in both energy and cohesive direction in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reason for optimism: Stroud might have Christian Kirk's help out wide before long, Ryans' defense figures to keep the club in most games, and the Texans still play in the AFC South, which tends to be open until late in the year.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Did the Eagles do more than just rout the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX? Did they also demoralize the franchise? Patrick Mahomes is still feisty and elusive, but he's got no reliable structure, as evidenced by his constant scrambling to open Week 2. It doesn't help the lineup is also perpetually challenged by veteran injuries.