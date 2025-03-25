We're almost two months removed from the Philadelphia Eagles rolling to a historic Super Bowl LIX victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. And it wouldn't be crazy to call the reigning champions the favorites to go the distance in 2025. They've retained much of their title-winning offensive core, including an all-world offensive line that saw star right tackle Lane Johnson land a contract extension this offseason.

Two months have also allowed the rest of the NFL to play catch-up. With the first big waves of free agency now in the rear view, quite a few clubs have undergone makeovers for the 2025 campaign, either via splashy signings, trades or coaching shakeups. Think the Chicago Bears, who reset their entire staff under new head coach Ben Johnson, then spent big to bolster Caleb Williams' offensive line.

That said, are any teams legitimately ready to challenge the Eagles? We'd still expect Philadelphia to be a top-tier contender coming off the Super Bowl run, but here are five candidates to challenge the Birds' throne after the initial movement of the veteran market:

Honorable mention

Barring a surprise trade or blockbuster draft pick, Josh Allen is once again set to rely on a so-so receiver group, which is betting on ex-Los Angeles Chargers reserve Joshua Palmer as the speed threat. Still, as long as Allen is upright, this team should be feisty. Sean McDermott's defensive front also has the potential to take a big leap if Joey Bosa can stay healthy as Greg Rousseau's new running mate off the edge.

Sturdy as he's been in Motown, Jared Goff had a couple of concerning outings as the Lions failed to capitalize on the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed in 2024, including a turnover spree in the conference title game. Could the magic run out there, with coordinator Ben Johnson now gone? Possibly. Yet he's still got arguably the NFL's most explosive weaponry, plus a Grade-A front and ultra-aggressive head coach.

Fluctuating between rebuild and reload in recent years, the Rams are pretty dependent on Matthew Stafford staying healthy and productive at 37, or else it's Jimmy Garoppolo's show. The supporting cast is very enticing, though. Fresh off a scrappy playoff bid that almost saw their young, tenacious defense knock off the Eagles on the road, Davante Adams gives Stafford a savvy safety valve opposite Puka Nacua.

This is all about Joe Burrow, really. He was MVP-caliber in 2024, but a porous defense basically overshadowed every one of his gargantuan aerial performances. That lineup remains iffy, but the "D" also can't be much worse than it was a year ago. Now that both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are locked up financially, perhaps their elite offensive tandem will be more at ease, ready to return to a big stage.

They got trounced in the 2024 NFC title game, but the fact they made it there at all speaks to the franchise-altering talent of Jayden Daniels, whose rookie-year dynamism was even more pronounced than, say, that of C.J. Stroud the year prior. Now Daniels has a sturdier left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a Swiss Army knife in Deebo Samuel to help fill out Dan Quinn's veteran-infused lineup.