The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching, and we can already guess a few of the typical Super Bowl contenders: the Philadelphia Eagles, for example, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who just represented their respective conferences in the big game. There's also the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, two non-Chiefs powerhouses out of the AFC. How many of these heavyweights, however, are even locks to win their division in 2025?

Some divisions have stayed in the same hands for years. Others have traded hands on an annual basis. So where, exactly, do the NFL's best clubs reside going into the new campaign? Which divisions figure to be up for grabs? And which ones might be hardest to pry away from reigning champions?

We combed through all 32 teams -- all eight divisions -- to identify the top projected teams of the 2025 season, then sorted each division from sturdiest to shakiest entering the new year. Here's how we ranked all the reigning division champions, from most likely to retain their crown to most likely to lose it:

2024 record: 15-2 | Division title streak: 9 seasons

All three of their rivals should theoretically be better: the Denver Broncos have a promising gunslinger in Bo Nix, the Los Angeles Chargers are physical under Jim Harbaugh and the Las Vegas Raiders now have Pete Carroll and Geno Smith running the show. Are any of those clubs ready to unseat a Chiefs team that's been to five of the last six Super Bowls? Yes, Kansas City was steamrolled in its last big game, but Patrick Mahomes' weaponry should be healthier and sprier this time around. It's just hard to bet against a dynasty.

7. Buffalo Bills (AFC East)

2024 record: 13-4 | Division title streak: 5 seasons

The Bills' half-decade reign atop the East was supposed to be challenged by Aaron Rodgers' partnership with the New York Jets, but it really only strengthened Buffalo's standing. As long as Josh Allen is upright, there's no reason to envision that changing. The New England Patriots are perhaps best positioned for a leap with Mike Vrabel now commanding Drake Maye and a fortified defense, but the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets don't register as real threats to Buffalo unless Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields transcend their respective setups.

2024 record: 10-7 | Division title streak: 4 seasons

The South used to be something of a laughingstock, always open to whichever measly team wanted to seize it. Lost in that once-firm notion is the fact the Buccaneers have now owned the division for the better part of a half-decade. Maybe the Atlanta Falcons will finally make noise, but that's dependent on Michael Penix Jr. elevating their young weapons. The Carolina Panthers may or may not have improved Bryce Young's help to a meaningful degree. And the New Orleans Saints, though veteran-laden, are starting fresh at coach and quarterback.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East)

2024 record: 14-3 | Division title streak: 1 season

History is working against the reigning Super Bowl champions, because there hasn't been a repeat division winner in the NFC East since the Eagles claimed consecutive titles way back in 2001-2004. The upstart Washington Commanders could also be a force to be reckoned with as Jayden Daniels, the reigning rookie sensation at quarterback, gets added veteran support. The Dallas Cowboys also have a few more toys on both sides of the ball. Yet the New York Giants are perpetually rebuilding, and the Birds still possess some of the game's top talent.

2024 record: 10-7 | Division title streak: 2 seasons

The Texans have quietly outlasted a bad division in each of DeMeco Ryans' first two seasons atop the staff. Regardless of C.J. Stroud's trajectory, Ryans could have an elite defense, which still makes Houston a favorite over the Indianapolis Colts, who are betting on a savior emerging from an iffy quarterback competition; and the Tennessee Titans, who are starting over under center. The Jacksonville Jaguars could be much better, though, if Trevor Lawrence flourishes under the direction of Liam Coen, feeding new weapons like Travis Hunter.

3. Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

2024 record: 12-5 | Division title streak: 2 seasons

This isn't a case of a lackluster first-place team as much as steep competition from the No. 2, like in the NFC East. The Cincinnati Bengals, after all, could be one of the NFL's top title contenders if Joe Burrow remains upright, in MVP form, and the club's defense goes from horrendous to just passable. That's also not accounting for any kind of Pittsburgh Steelers push, provided Aaron Rodgers or some other last-minute quarterback play pairs with Mike Tomlin's defense. Baltimore is gifted enough to remain atop the quartet, but the fight always exists here.

2024 record: 15-2 | Division title streak: 2 seasons

On one hand, Dan Campbell's only overseen improvement in Motor City: The Lions have gone from three wins to nine to 12 to 15 in his first four years running the show, and Detroit still boasts a sterling line and skill group for Jared Goff. Old friend Ben Johnson is now guiding Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, however, along with a significantly retooled offensive lineup. The Minnesota Vikings are giving J.J. McCarthy one of the coziest supporting casts in football. And the Green Bay Packers are never not in the mix under Matt LaFleur.

2024 record: 10-7 | Division title streak: 1 season

There's a case to be made that the Rams deserve more props for the way they finished 2024, nearly knocking off the Eagles in the postseason, and giving Matthew Stafford another perimeter weapon in Davante Adams should help Sean McVay oversee a high-flying attack. They could go deep! And yet the San Francisco 49ers are always a force under Kyle Shanahan when healthy; they're due for a rebound. The Seattle Seahawks at least offer an imposing defense under Mike Macdonald. And the Arizona Cardinals just beefed up their own "D" as well.