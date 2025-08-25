The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and we have a pretty good idea of which teams possess top talent at the most important position in the game. The Kansas City Chiefs just showcased a motivated Patrick Mahomes this preseason, as did the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow. But the exhibition slate was primarily about backup quarterbacks, not well-known starters.

This was evidenced most by teams with open competitions: The Cleveland Browns cycled through signal-callers in search of reliable insurance for veteran Joe Flacco, the New Orleans Saints gave near-equal opportunities to developmental youngsters Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, and the Minnesota Vikings shuffled their entire room behind J.J. McCarthy, signing Carson Wentz and trading Sam Howell in a last-minute shakeup of their backup plans.

As the dust settles on 2025 roster movement and the real games draw near, which teams boast the best backup plans under center? In truth, quarterbacks -- especially No. 2 quarterbacks -- are often only as reliable as their supporting cast. But here are the 10 reserves we'd feel most comfortable calling upon entering the 2025 campaign:

Honorable mention

Jake Browning (Bengals): He barely took snaps in 2024, but the year prior, he was surprisingly efficient replacing an injured Joe Burrow. All indications are the former Vikings prospect is also coming off maybe the best summer of his career.

Jameis Winston (Giants): He may move around the depth chart, and he may have a penchant for forced throws, but Winston remains a colorful personality on and off the field, bringing gunslinging energy off the bench.

He may move around the depth chart, and he may have a penchant for forced throws, but Winston remains a colorful personality on and off the field, bringing gunslinging energy off the bench. Marcus Mariota (Commanders): Don't ask him to consistently carry a team through the air, but Mariota's savvy rushing skills make him a perfect fit in Washington, where he's settled in as Jayden Daniels' veteran mentor.

Tyson Bagent CHI • QB • #17 CMP% 100.0 YDs 11 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 5.5 View Profile

Freshly locked up as Caleb Williams' top backup, the former undrafted Division II product has drawn rave internal reviews for his scrappy work ethic and fast footwork. Despite his underdog entry to the NFL, the pro stage didn't look too big for him when he won a start in place of the injured Justin Fields back in 2023. His grit figures to keep him close with new coach Ben Johnson.

Trey Lance LAC • QB • #5 CMP% 61.0 YDs 266 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.49 View Profile

He may be maligned for failing to live up to expectations as a top-three pick back in 2021, but Lance is still just 25 years old, and the youth was apparent in a dynamic preseason competition for Los Angeles' backup gig. He may remain something of a projection throwing the rock, but he's got the size and the wheels to be an underrated reserve for Jim Harbaugh's offense.

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 68.1 YDs 372 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 7.91 View Profile

A rookie among the top 10 backups?! How dare we? Well, did you happen to observe Dart this preseason? He wasn't perfect, but he showed plenty of first-round composure, not to mention a diverse skill set -- airing it out for a perfectly placed deep shot one week, completing 13 straight passes another. His upside alone makes him a spicy bet. And he might not be sitting for long.

Jarrett Stidham DEN • QB • #8 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Remember when coach Sean Payton touted Stidham as a potential starter back when the Denver Broncos signed the ex-New England Patriots prospect in 2023? That might've been a slight reach, but not by much. Despite only making four career starts up to this point, he's appeared fairly polished as a traditional pocket passer, offering a trusty, if un-splashy, option behind Bo Nix.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 47.7 YDs 1814 TD 8 INT 12 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Sometimes all you want in a backup quarterback is a guy who can follow the script with general competence. Richardson's struggles with fundamentals are one of the reasons the Colts appear all the way out on him as their future. But we're still talking about a supersized specimen with a cannon for an arm and home run athleticism. That spells potential magic off the bench.

Malik Willis GB • QB • #2 CMP% 74.1 YDs 550 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 10.19 View Profile

It wasn't long ago Willis was considered a failed investment of the Tennessee Titans. Now he's a pro's pro in Green Bay, fully trusted by Matt LaFleur as a Jordan Love fill-in. Spry in and around the pocket, he's most improved as a quick-strike thrower, as evidenced by a 2-0 run as an injury replacement in 2024. The Packers have proven they can win with him under center.

Tanner McKee PHI • QB • #16 CMP% 66.7 YDs 323 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

In some folks' eyes, this might be as egregious as including a rookie on the list; McKee, after all, has made just a single start since arriving as a 2023 sixth-rounder. Behind the scenes and in limited action, however, he's been lights out as a precision passer. His size (6-6) helps, but so does an unteachable touch. He's the reason Philly traded Kenny Pickett back in the spring.

3. Carson Wentz (Vikings)

Carson Wentz KC • QB • #11 CMP% 63.2 YDs 118 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.21 View Profile

How do you remain unsigned until August and then instantly crack the top three? That's just where Wentz is now; he's selective with backup gigs after a long rollercoaster of a career. Fresh off stints behind Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes, the one-time MVP candidate fits perfectly as a gifted, if volatile, No. 2 for Minnesota. The Vikings needed real experience on the bench.

Jimmy Garoppolo LAR • QB • #11 CMP% 65.9 YDs 334 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 8.15 View Profile

There's a reason Los Angeles declined to let Garoppolo take any snaps this preseason; he might be in for a sizable role if Stafford, 37, can't stay upright after a summer plagued with back issues. Fortunately, this isn't his first rodeo. Sure, he may be dependent on a strong supporting cast. But multiple big-game runs with the rival San Francisco 49ers have him equipped.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

After a long spring of speculation regarding his future, Cousins is right where he ended a tumultuous 2024 season: on the bench as Michael Penix Jr.'s No. 2. His arm may be fading at age 37, but he flashed his trademark precision at times in his Atlanta debut, and he's got 159 starts under his belt. You can't really buy that kind of experience. This year is all about seeing what Penix has to offer for the Falcons, but if he's needed, either in Atlanta or elsewhere, you can bet he'll be motivated to reclaim a job.