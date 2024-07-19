Believe it or not, good defense is still being played in the NFL. I know that's hard to fathom, given the increased emphasis on offense and the money elite quarterbacks make these days. But the fact remains that as long as there are offenses trying to score points, there are defenses that are trying to stop them.

Offense may be king, but defenses still win championships. Just ask the Chiefs, whose unit rose to the forefront during several key moments en route to last year's successful title defense. But as well as the Chiefs' defense played then, they failed to produce one of the NFL's top 10 defensive position groups entering the 2024 season.

Who made it, you ask? The entire list is ranked below, along with each unit's projected starters and key backups.

When making the list, I valued depth and quality starters over individual stars and dynamic duos, which led to more than a few surprise selections and omissions. I also tried to project how units would do in 2024 as opposed to what they've done in the past.

Honorable mentions (in no particular order): Lions D-line, Jets linebackers, Seahawks secondary, Eagles D-line, 49ers secondary, Bills secondary, Ravens secondary

1. Jets defensive line

On a defense loaded with talent, the Jets' D-line stands out. That's what happens when you pair standouts Williams and Johnson with another Pro Bowler in Reddick, who comes to the Big Apple after tallying 40.5 sacks the previous four seasons.

Kinlaw, a backup for the majority of his time in San Francisco, was also brought in this offseason to help replace John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff. The Jets are also hoping that McDonald can make a jump in his second season.

2. 49ers defensive line

This offseason, the 49ers bolstered their D-line with the addition of Floyd (10.5 sacks for Buffalo in 2023) and Collins (five sacks for Houston in 2023). Hargrave was named to the Pro Bowl during his first season in San Francisco and played an integral role in the 49ers' NFC title.

Bosa is the headliner of this group. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa posted a career high in forced fumbles last season. He had two sacks and a dozen quarterback hits during the 49ers' playoff run.

3. Browns secondary

Cleveland's secondary is an embarrassment of riches. Last year, the unit allowed a league-low 164.7 passing yards per game, and that number could be even better this year if starting safeties Delpit and Thornhill are healthy (the duo missed a combined 10 games last year).

The Browns' secondary is led by their three-headed monster at cornerback, headlined by Ward, a three-time Pro Bowl choice. The trio also includes Emerson, an ascending player who tied for the team lead in pass breakups last year (14) in addition to his four interceptions, and Newsome.

4. Jets secondary

Jordan Whitehead is gone, but the Jets are getting Clark back after the veteran safety missed all of last year due to a torn ACL. Gang Green has high hopes for Adams, who is coming off his best season to date after replacing Clark in the starting lineup.

Gardner backed up his stellar rookie season with an equally impressive 2023 campaign. Completing him on the other side of the field is Reed, who is routinely mentioned among the NFL's top 10 cornerbacks.

5. 49ers linebackers

Depth is the biggest concern here, especially with Greenlaw still working his way back from injury. On paper, though, the 49ers have a pretty imposing starting linebacker trio, led by Warner, a three-time All-Pro choice. The unit was further bolstered this offseason with the addition of Campbell, a former All-Pro who is among the league's most underrated players.

The 49ers will need one of their backups to step up if they are going to be an elite group. That may end up being Bethune, a seventh-rounder who made 154 tackles during his two years at Florida State.

6. Texans defensive line

This is one of the deepest units in the NFL on either side of the ball. Completing Houston's talented starters is a group of experienced reserves, led by Hughes, a 14-year veteran with 70 career sacks under his belt.

The Texans made a huge splash this offseason by signing Hunter, who recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks during his final year in Minnesota. The additions of Hunter and Autry (who had 11.5 sacks in 2023) should help create more opportunities for Anderson, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

7. Steelers linebackers

Long known for having talented linebacker corps, the Steelers' current unit doesn't disappoint. It features one of the NFL's top outside linebacker duos in Watt and Highsmith, who combined to record 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, two defensive scores and 27 tackles for loss in 2023. The unit also includes newcomer Queen (a Pro Bowler during his final season in Baltimore) and the reliable Roberts, who led the Steelers with 101 tackles last season.

There are some questions regarding the unit's depth at ILB, however. Holcomb is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. Wilson is a promising rookie, but you never want to put too high of expectations on a first-year player. His growth will be something to keep an eye on during Steelers training camp.

8. Seahawks secondary

This unit has loads of potential, led by the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year (Witherspoon), a Pro Bowl safety (Love) and a former Pro Bowler (Woolen) who led the NFL in interceptions as a rookie. An underrated move by Seattle this offseason was the re-signing of Jackson, a valued veteran who brings needed experience to the group.

The addition of Jenkins was also an underrated move by Seahawks GM John Schneider. In Jenkins, the Seahawks are getting a versatile defender who can make plays in the secondary and also at the line of scrimmage.

9. Cowboys secondary

There's some mixed feelings about this group, but I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt, especially with Diggs returning from last year's season-ending injury. With Diggs out last year, Bland stepped up big with nine picks while earning All-Pro recognition.

Speaking of injuries, Wilson is also hoping to return to form after being hampered by a calf strain last season. Hooker, the other starting safety, is a solid veteran with a wealth of experience.

10. Bengals defensive line

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better defensive end duo than that one in Cincinnati. A stellar pass rusher, Hendrickson posted a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. Hubbard should be back to his usual form in 2024 after an ankle injury hindered his effectiveness last year.

Hill reinforced his status last season as one of the NFL's better interior defensive ends. His longtime partner in crime, D.J. Reader, signed with the Lions this offseason, and has been replaced by Rankins, who had six sacks and a fumble return for a score during his lone season in Houston.

Cincinnati is surely hoping that Murphy (a 2023 first-round pick) and Jenkins (a 2024 second-round pick) can make their collective marks this season.