Quarterbacks make the NFL go 'round. But what's a quarterback without someone to target?

Look no further than two of the most prominent teams in the 2025 quarterback market: The Pittsburgh Steelers added DK Metcalf to pair with Aaron Rodgers, and the Seattle Seahawks added Cooper Kupp to pair with Sam Darnold. Meanwhile, others looking to support young signal-callers made their own premium investments: the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up to draft Travis Hunter for Trevor Lawrence, the Dallas Cowboys acquiring George Pickens to help Dak Prescott.

It's not hard to find a No. 1 receiver on just about every team. But a select few organizations boast not one but two special talents out wide. Elite receiving tandems need quality quarterbacks almost as much as, if not more than, the other way around. But these NFL teams are in a class of their own when it comes to touting a one-two punch on the perimeter.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the top 10 wide receiver tandems in the NFL entering the 2025 season:

Honorable mention

Both veterans can stretch the field with ease, but durability is a legitimate question given Flowers' size and Bateman's resume.

Moore has flashes of brilliance, but Odunze is still growing as his running mate. Ben Johnson's oversight could help them stay consistent.

Call them the All-Upside Tandem. Reed is electric, and Golden could be the total package. We've just got to see them in partnership first.

There's a lot of young speed here, giving Patrick Mahomes a potential one-two punch for years to come. But can they stay on the field?

Their experience and steadiness is nearly unmatched. Stamina is a concern, though, with Godwin still recovering from a serious injury.

2025 NFL longshot best bets: Three 100-1 or longer awards picks to consider, including a Jets MVP at 200-1 R.J. White

10. Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 137 REC 100 REC YDs 1130 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Cooper Kupp SEA • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 710 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

It's a testament to general manager John Schneider's quasi-rebuild that Seattle dealt a Pro Bowler in Metcalf, parted ways with a longtime fan favorite in Tyler Lockett and still ended up with a top 10 pass-catching corps. Kupp's availability is a major "if" given he hasn't played a full season in four years. But his short-area route-running prowess could make him a perfect safety valve for Sam Darnold. The real draw here is "JSN," who offers an even fresher version of that kind of technically sound work, fresh off a 100-catch, 1,100-yard breakout in which he secured 73% of his targets.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 82 REC YDs 1096 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Deebo Samuel WAS • WR • #1 TAR 81 REC 51 REC YDs 670 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

This might be the most unpredictable duo due to McLaurin's prolonged contract stalemate with Commanders brass. It's very hard to envision Washington letting its trusty field-stretcher slip away just as Jayden Daniels emerges as a difference-maker under center. Still, in what mental or physical condition will the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran take the field? Meanwhile Samuel, McLaurin's new running mate, works best as a rugged complement these days. But if he's at full strength, the ex-San Francisco 49ers star still has the multipurpose explosion to keep defenses on their heels.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 133 REC 87 REC YDs 1282 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Travis Hunter JAC • CB • #12 TAR 0 REC 2 REC YDs 9 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

We're projecting here, but there's a reason plenty of folks are buying into a Trevor Lawrence rebound under new coach Liam Coen. Let's start with the known asset: Thomas might already be a top 10 wide receiver on his own accord, instantly starring as a big-bodied vertical weapon despite debuting in a shoddy offense. Now he's got Hunter by his side. While the Colorado product is best known for his two-way college stardom, he projects best as a plug-and-play speedster out wide. He's a natural glider, and together he and Thomas have a chance to put some serious zest back into the Jaguars.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 83 REC 58 REC YDs 744 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

There might not be a duo harder to place. On one hand, the Dolphins' track stars have consistently been among the NFL's best pure playmakers when healthy, helping Tua Tagovailoa go from afterthought to highly paid centerpiece in recent years. Waddle has been routinely banged up, however, and Hill was far from imposing while battling his own bruises at age 30. That said, both veterans can still fly. Both have proven versatile, with Hill capable of playing bigger than he is and Waddle excelling as both a short-area collector and deep-ball specialist. Consider them a boom-or-bust fireworks show.

Davante Adams LAR • WR • #17 TAR 141 REC 85 REC YDs 1063 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 106 REC 79 REC YDs 990 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

All eyes in Los Angeles have been on Matthew Stafford, who may or may not be succumbing to his age. The hope among the Rams is that the longtime pocket passer can stay relatively upright, because he might have the best wideout pairing of his time on the West Coast. Four years after Kupp's one-man show helped the group capture a ring, Nacua is an equally reliable target machine, bringing undying physicality as a short-area outlet. Adams, meanwhile, may not be the un-guardable route-running force he once was after pitstops on bad AFC teams, but even at 32, he offers the total package.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 115 REC YDs 1263 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Jameson Williams DET • WR • #1 TAR 91 REC 58 REC YDs 1001 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Credit for the Lions' rise goes to a whole lot of people, including coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. But it's doubtful Jared Goff would've enjoyed his own career rejuvenation if it weren't for these two. St. Brown isn't the biggest or the fastest but maximizes every touch, showcasing scrappy burst as the go-to on critical downs. And Williams, though still coming into his own after an early-career stop-and-start of injuries and suspensions, has the straight-line speed to become one of the league's splashiest playmakers, averaging a whopping 17 yards per catch in 2024.

4. Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 152 REC 101 REC YDs 1194 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

George Pickens DAL • WR • #3 TAR 103 REC 59 REC YDs 900 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The Cowboys already belonged on this list because of Lamb alone; with or without a healthy Prescott, the former first-rounder has been nothing but steadily spectacular in Dallas, clearing 1,100 yards in four straight seasons. Now he's finally got a legitimate partner in Pickens. The new guy has enough red flags to be cautious; his temperamental posture could make him the latest in a line of ex-Pittsburgh Steelers stars to flame out elsewhere. He's also a proven sideline magician and a clear upgrade on aging predecessor Brandin Cooks, ensuring the Cowboys might finally have a Robin for their Batman out wide.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 154 REC 103 REC YDs 1533 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 99 REC 63 REC YDs 875 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

No one makes big plays look easier than Jefferson, who's basically a lock for 1,000 yards even if he misses half the year with bumps and bruises. Speaking of injuries, a summer hamstring strain will be something to monitor as the season unfolds. But this is the truth: As long as No. 18 is suited up, the Vikings have a chance to steal the spotlight. He sets the standard for smooth route-running and open-field magic. It's a shame he and Addison aren't always on the field together -- the latter will miss three games to start 2025 due to suspension -- because Addison's also got elite fundamentals, if less high-octane experience.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

There's a reason the Bengals are usually the go-to atop receiver lists. Higgins has struggled to stay healthy as of late, missing a combined 10 games over the last two years. But he's one of the hardest wideouts to defend when moving at full strength, boxing out cover men with his prototypical size (6-4, 220). Pair that with Chase, a walking highlight reel, and you've got arguably the most well-rounded pass-catching tandem in the league. Chase's electricity really can't be overstated. Anytime and anywhere Joe Burrow feeds No. 1, the LSU product is liable to be shot out of a cannon to the end zone.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 97 REC 67 REC YDs 1079 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 89 REC 68 REC YDs 833 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Chase and Higgins may get more headlines out of Cincinnati, perhaps because they've enjoyed a heavier workload catching passes from a pocket wizard like Burrow. But if you want a perfectly skilled pair that's also translated physical gifts to clutch production, there's not a strong debate here. Brown is an alpha who plays even bigger and faster than his toned frame suggests, excelling as a situational downfield outlet for Jalen Hurts. And Smith, though slighter and less heralded, is arguably just as vital to Philadelphia's championship operation, showcasing crisp routes and jump-ball fight when he's needed most.