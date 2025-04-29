The 2025 NFL Draft is complete, and the always hectic undrafted free-agent period is all but officially finished (see where all of the prospects ended up here.) Now it's time for a favorite annual piece of mine -- undrafted free agent rankings. By now, everyone knows a handful of UDFAs ultimately make names for themselves.

Let's rank this year's class of undrafted free agents by talent and, of course, also by situation, which, for these players, is absolutely critical.

Have to consider a "hit" here being an UDFA who, at the very least, made the team out of the preseason or make contributions after practice-squad elevations during the season.

Over the past four years of this annual project, those featured include:

Ravens DB Ar'Darius Washington, former Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, former Saints WR Marquez Callaway, former Bills TE Quinton Morris, Vikings CB Dwight McGlothern, Cowboys TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Eagles CB Eli Ricks and S Mekhi Garner, Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, current Vikings DT Jalen Redmond, former Bills DT Prince Emili, and former Colts CB Dallis Flowers.

7. DT Thor Griffith (Seahawks)

I liked new Falcons defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. more as a prospect. I think Griffith has a much better opportunity in a very thin Seattle defensive tackle room, which is why he gets the nod in this article. Don't sleep on Barrow, either.

The former Harvard-turned-Louisville product is the consummate overachiever. At times in the ACC a season ago, he looked overwhelmed, simply not large enough to withstand the repeated punishment of an inside run game at that level. And actually, much of that had to do with his tiny wingspan that measured in under 77 inches that equates to right around the sixth percentile at the position.

There are other instances in which Griffith's immense strength -- 42 reps on the bench -- is wildly apparent. He torques blockers out of his path so he can sneak into the intended rushing lane. There are pass-rush flashes, too, because of his first-step quickness, hustle and advancing pass-rush move arsenal.

In Seattle, there's 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy, Mike Morris and Quinton Bohanna on the interior. Griffith plays with enough power and energy to overachieve, catch the eye of head coach Mike Macdonald and make this Seahawks roster.

This selection is essentially based on my feelings of the prospect only. Because suddenly, the Patriots have solid depth in their defensive end room -- Harold Landry, Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, free-agent signee K'Lavon Chaisson and fifth-round pick Bradyn Swinson.

Ponder deserved to be drafted. I get that he played at the small-school level. But he was productive enough -- 15.3% pressure rate in his final two seasons -- and athletic enough to be selected. Plus, Ponder has an NFL frame at nearly 6-3 and 251 pounds with arms longer than 33 inches and a sizable 80-inch wingspan. Regarding his athleticism, at his pro day, Ponder had a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump, which would place in the 98th percentile in each of those tests at the edge-rusher position.

Stylistically, Ponder's bend was evident on film and catalyzed many of his 17 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2023 and 2024 combined. This was a savvy UDFA add by Patriots GM Eliot Wolf who can be maximized under the watchful eye of former overhang linebacker Mike Vrabel.

5. TE Jalin Conyers (Dolphins)

I think Conyers' age did him in regarding his eventual undrafted status. He turns 24 in July. Then again, 23 and 24 (and even some 25 -and 26-year-olds) being selected in the post COVID-19 era isn't totally uncommon.

The age element is my only guess as to why the former Arizona State-turned-Texas Tech star didn't hear his name called on draft weekend. Typically, combine invites who were noticeably productive in college and tested through the roof get picked.

At a uniquely sized 6-3 1/2" and 260 pounds, Conyers had a 40-yard dash in the 56th percentile, a vertical in the 77th percentile, broad jump in the 81st percentile and a three-cone in the 86th percentile at the tight end position dating back to 1999.

He was a blast on film, too; a rugged, bouncy YAC specialist who got after it as a blocker and routinely demolished in the run game. On 97 catches in his final three college seasons, Conyers dropped just six passes while forcing a whopping 33 missed tackles. Sure, Jonnu Smith is the No. 1 tight end in Miami after a mini-breakout in 2024. But Conyers is a similar-type weapon Mike McDaniel will understand how to utilize in his offense.

4. S/CB J.J. Roberts (Buccaneers)

Roberts was incredibly dynamic at Marshall. That's not hyperbole. And when you're as ridiculously athletic as Roberts is, it's perfectly sensible for him to be deployed all over the field. He played 642 snaps at free safety, 186 snaps in the box and 71 snaps as a slot corner last year. Back in 2022, the most snaps he played at ... was wide corner.

While he's not a large, imposing defensive back at 5-11 and 192 pounds -- is that actually "small" in today's NFL for a slot defender/safety hybrid? Maybe if he's going to live in the box. But he can do so much more.

In his two seasons at Marshall (after beginning his collegiate career at Wake Forest), Roberts made a whopping 167 tackles with six tackles for loss with a pair of interceptions and 15 pass breakups (14 of which coming in 2024).

And I have not yet mentioned his freaky workout at the Marshall pro day -- 4.41 in the 40, blisteringly fast 6.76 three-cone, 40.5-inch vertical and a 10-6 in the broad -- Roberts has starting-caliber athleticism for whichever defensive back position you'd like him to be in the NFL. And the Buccaneers have a glaring need at safety next to Antoine Winfield, and are likely looking to add depth in that room.

3. S/CB Wande Owens (Bills)

I'll start with the athleticism here, because it's that magnificent -- At just under 6-0 and 205 pounds, Owens had a 43-inch vertical and 11-3 broad with a 6.99 three-cone and 4.58 time in the 40-yard dash. This man is explosive and flexible, key for the defensive back position.

And Owens plays many of them. This was his position breakdown in 2024 -- 54% of his snaps in the box, 24.9% of the defensive snaps at free safety and 16.5% as a slot corner. And the athleticism is apparent on film -- Owens is routinely a rocket to the football against the run and in coverage.

Owens compiled a ridiculous 111 tackles in 2024 to go along with three tackles for loss, a pick and a sack. At Yale, he defended 18 passes with 165 takedowns -- 13.5 behind the line -- across three seasons. For a team that blurs the position distinction labels at safety more than any other team in football, Owens has a chance to make a name for himself in Buffalo.

Prisco's NFL Draft 2025 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises Pete Prisco

2. RB Corey Kiner (49ers)

I have a hot take simmering, and I'm going to hit you with it now -- Kiner will ultimately outplay 49ers fifth-round selection Jordan James at the running back position.

Kyle Shanahan has a remarkably long history of maximizing value out of running backs, doesn't matter the size, speed or draft round. This situation will be no different. Kiner was the 26th running back recruit in the nation in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports, and began his career at LSU. He transferred back to his hometown Bearcats then went over 1,000 yards each season at a combined 5.6 yards per tote in 2023 and 2024 while at Cincinnati.

Now, Kiner isn't a spectacular athlete. He only ran 4.57 at the combine at 5-8 and 208 pounds. The 4.44 short-shuttle at his pro day wasn't great, either. Believe it or not, running back is one position in which athleticism isn't as predictive for future success at the professional level, probably because spatial processing and contact balance are vital to effectiveness at that position. Kiner's elusiveness and contact balance were extraordinarily evident on film and are backed up by the numbers.

He averaged 4.12 yards after contact per rush in 2024, and only seven drafted running backs had a higher figure. Plus, he forced a seismic 82 missed tackles on just 204 totes last season. Wait and see -- Kiner will eventually have a 13-carry, 70-yard performance in some obscure November game for the 49ers. Shanahan doesn't discriminate based on draft status. Just ask Jordan Mason, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida or Jeff Wilson -- all former UDFAs who contributed on the ground with plus efficiency in the Shanahan era. Kiner is next in line.

1. WR Elijhah Badger (Chiefs)

When you authentically evaluate an entire draft, there are a few prospects you really like who slip through the cracks. It happens to me every year. This year, Badger was that prospect, someone I had a second-round grade on who didn't hear his name called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Now, I have no clue if there's a lingering injury or if he has character concerns. Maybe those factored in. Maybe what I saw -- and what the numbers suggested -- were completely off. Only time will tell.

What I do know, Badger led his team in receiving yards in three straight seasons (at Arizona State in 2022 and 2023 and Florida in 2024) and was invited to the combine. In Indianapolis, he ran 4.43 at over 6-1 and 200 pounds with a 10-yard split in the 63rd percentile and vertical in the 48th percentile at his position.

I adored his film. Loved that he played outside on 75% of his snaps in college, where press coverage is more prevalent. Badger caught essentially everything in college, with just eight drops on 271 targets. The cherry on top was how effortlessly efficient he was after the catch, routinely bouncing off tacklers and knifing through the defense on screens or comebacks. Badger was credited with 64 missed tackles forced on 181 career snags in the Pac-12 and SEC.

Beyond the 49ers, no club loves run-after-the-catch capabilities more than the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes Chiefs. Given the uncertainty of Rashee Rice in 2025 -- coming off an injury and potential NFL suspension incoming -- Badger has the refined skill and natural receiving talent to pop on this Chiefs team right away.