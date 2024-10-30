In the spirit of Halloween, we thought it would be fun to take a look at the scariest defenders in the NFL today. The criteria when making the list was simple: be a great player who physically intimidates, strikes fear into the opposition and can disrupt a game in a multitude of ways. It was hard, but we were able to find five defensive players who were able to separate themselves from a very competitive field.

Here's a rundown of the NFL's top 5 scariest defensive players. And to quote the great R.L. Stine, "Reader beware, you're in for a scare!"

Honorable mentions: CB Patrick Surtain II, DL Dexter Lawrence, DE Will McDonald IV, DE Danielle Hunter, CB Marlon Humphrey, DE Joey Bosa, DE Nick Bosa, S Jessie Bates III, S Antoine Winfield Jr., LB Micah Parsons, DT Cam Heyward, S Budda Baker, LB Roquan Smith, DE Will Anderson Jr., DE Aidan Hutchinson (who would have made the list if he was healthy)

Hamilton is the only defensive back who made the cut, and for good reason. The reigning All-Pro is a fierce hitter whose physical presence represents a bygone era in football.

Hamilton's physicality has made him arguably the NFL's most complete safety. In just 39 games, Hamilton has tallied 200 tackles and seven sacks in addition to three interceptions, 22 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

4. Myles Garrett, DE

His numbers are down this year, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year still warrants a spot on our list (his Terminator Halloween costume didn't hurt his case). Really, Garrett's lack of production this year is a reflection of how much teams fear him. While all the attention he receives hurts his stats, it helps open things up for the rest of Garrett's teammates.

When he does get free, though, Garrett mades his presence felt. He is an exceptionable tackler who can change a game's momentum at a moment's notice.

Speaking of the Terminator, that is an accurate way to sum up what it's like to watch Crosby play football. He never stops in his relentless pursuit of the quarterbacks. During the previous two seasons, Crosby recorded 27 sacks and also led the NFL in tackles for loss both years.

Crosby's impact on a quarterback was on display during a winner-take-all game against the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert's during the final game of the 2021 regular season. With Herbert and the Chargers needing to throw in order to get back in the game, Crosby pinned his ears back and was a constant thorn in Herbert's side.

"Maxx is an incredible player," Herbert said afterward in an interview with CBS Sports. "He's done such a great job at disrupting the passer all year. We were able to see that in this Pro Bowl as well. He was a guy who made plays and found a way to get to the passer. But in the same time, during that last game, we had no choice. We had to do out best to come back into it."

The best inside linebacker in football, Warner is perhaps the biggest reason why the 49ers are still alive in the NFC playoff race despite the team's rash of injuries.

Warner is an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare in that he seemingly always finds a way to wreck a play. Just ask the Cowboys, who continued to have no answer for Warner during Sunday's loss to San Francisco. Warner had eight tackles (including a tackle for loss), a quarterback hit and a pass breakup during the 49ers' 30-24 win.

The NFL's best defensive player is also its scariest. Both were again on display during Monday night's win over the Giants, when Watt wreaked havoc on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones by recording a strip sack and fumble recovery with New York threatening to tie the score.

Watt is the latest in a lineage of great Steelers linebackers. In just his eighth season, Watt already has 103 career sacks, 31 forced fumbles, 117 tackles for loss, 12 fumble recoveries, 47 passes defended and seven interceptions. This season, despite receiving more attention than ever by opposing offenses, Watt has managed to record 6.5 sacks and leads the NFL with four forced fumbles.