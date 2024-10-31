In the spirit of Halloween, we thought it would be fun to take a look at the scariest offensive players in the NFL today.

The criteria when making the list was simple: be a great player who physically intimidates, strikes fear into the opposition and can take over a game. It was hard, but we were able to find five players who were able to separate themselves from a very competitive field. No receivers made the cut, however,

Here's a rundown of the NFL's top 5 scariest offensive players. And to quote the great R.L. Stine, "Reader beware, you're in for a scare!"

5. WR DK Metcalf

This was a no-brainer pick. At 6-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf is a physically imposing player and a constant headache for opposing defensive backs. Metcalf recently went viral for using only his right arm to make a block during Seattle's Week 7 win over the Falcons.

Metcalf has had a successful career to this point, but it's surprising that he doesn't dominate more games given his physical advantages. He is currently dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

4. RB Nick Chubb

Chubb would probably be even higher on this list if not for last year's season-ending knee injury. But the Browns power back still managed to earn a spot after returning to the field earlier this month. He started to shake off the rust during Cleveland's Week 8 win over the Ravens.

When healthy, Chubb is a devastating runner who has a knack for breaking a game open with a long run. His 5.2 yards-per-carry average is tied with Browns legend Jim Brown for the seventh-highest in NFL history.

Instead of writing too much here, I'll let the following video sum up Sewell and the reason why he made this list. On the play you're about to see, Sewell knocked two-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons back roughly 8 yards en route to a David Montgomery touchdown.

Plays like this are why Sewell has earned the reputation as one of the NFL's best offensive linemen. It's also contributed to the Lions' success over the past three years.

Along with being physically imposing, Williams has a temper to boot. He showed that temper when he punched Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook back in Week 7.

There are countless videos out there that help explain why Williams is quite possibly the NFL's scariest player. His strength, physicality and intimidating presence have been big reasons for the 49ers' success over the years. Williams is dominant as both a lead blocker on running plays as well as in pass protection.

Along with being a bulldozer, what also makes Henry scary is his ability to rip off a back-breaking run at the end of games. He did exactly that in Week 5 against the Bengals, when he sealed Baltimore's come-from-behind win with a 51-yard run down the near sideline.

What Henry is doing in his age-30 season is also scary. Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing attempts (145), rushing yards (946), yards-per-carry average (6.5) and also has the NFL's longest run (87 yards). Henry is on pace to become the first player in NFL history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing campaigns and the first 2,000-yard rusher to do so after turning 30.