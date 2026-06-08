Ranking the NFL's top new WR-QB duos, plus Cowboys win total might be the safest bet in the NFC East

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

It's already a busy week in the NFL. That's because we have a total of 16 teams kicking off mandatory minicamp this week, including the Giants and Cardinals, who are on the field TODAY.

As of now, only one team has exactly zero practices left in June -- the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers wrapped up OTAs June 4, and Kyle Shanahan decided to cancel the team's mandatory minicamp, so we won't see the 49ers on the field again until they report for training camp. Of course, this might all be for the best, because with the 49ers now on break, the NFL won't have to worry about Shanahan complaining about how much he hates his team's schedule. It will also give the 49ers some time to decipher the cryptic messages that Brandon Aiyuk is sending them on social media.

Although the 49ers are done, there are still 31 other teams to talk about and we're going to talk about most of them today, and as an added bonus, we're even going to talk about a few UFL teams.

As always, here's your reminder to tell your friends to sign up for the newsletter. It makes the perfect graduation gift, mostly because it's free. Alright, let's get to the rundown.

1. Ranking the NFL's 12 new QB-WR duos for 2026

With A.J. Brown now in New England, that means he will catch passes from Drake Maye, who just finished as the MVP runner-up. With Brown now wearing a Patriots uniform, Maye might have an even bigger year in 2026.

Brown and Maye are just one example of a QB and WR duo playing together for the first time this year. With so many new pairs playing together for the first time, Garrett Podell decided to rank the best new QB-WR duos in the NFL this year.

Let's take a look at his top three:

1. Drake Maye and A.J. Brown (Patriots). Brown joined the Patriots via trade from the Eagles last week and he represents a massive upgrade for New England. While catching passes from Jalen Hurts, a player whose passing abilities came into question in 2025, Brown became the first player in Eagles history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. Maye plus Brown should equal plenty of Foxborough fireworks for the defending AFC champions in 2026.

2. Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson. (Vikings). J.J. McCarthy ruined Jefferson's life in 2025. The two-time All-Pro wideout registered career lows in receiving yards (1,048) and receiving touchdowns (2). McCarthy ranked dead last in completion percentage (57.6%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-12) and passer rating (72.6). Jefferson's career receiving yards per game average dropped from 96.5 to 90.2, which now ranks as the second-most all-time behind Puka Nacua's 95.3. Jefferson became freed from McCarthy's shackles in 2026 thanks to Minnesota's free agency signing of two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray is a clear-cut upgrade from McCarthy ... provided he can remain on the field.

3. Josh Allen and DJ Moore (Bills). Josh Allen is off to an all-time start to his NFL career: his 301 total touchdowns are the most through a player's first nine seasons. However, he has sorely lacked a dependable, No. 1 option since Stefon Diggs' departure. That's why the Bills paid up with a second-round pick to acquire veteran wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Chicago Bears. Moore, 29, wasn't as prioritized in new Bears coach Ben Johnson's offense, with youngsters like Luther Burden, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze positioned as the future. For Allen in Buffalo, Moore serves as the undisputed WR1.

If you want to check out Garrett's full list of 12 duos, be sure to click here.

2. Rookie QB outlook: Best-case and worst-case scenario for each rookie QB

If I've learned one thing in my time covering the NFL, it's that drafting a quarterback is a total crapshoot. For every Patrick Mahomes, there's a Zach Wilson. For every Joe Burrow, there's a Trey Lance. The point here is that it's almost impossible to predict how a quarterback will pan out.

So what will happen with this year's crop of rookie quarterbacks? Ryan Wilson attempted to answer that question by projecting a best-case scenario season and a worst-case scenario season for each signal-caller.

Let's take a look at what he came up with:

Fernando Mendoza (Raiders)

Best-case scenario: 65.2% completion, 7.6 yards per attempt, 3,920 passing yards, 21 TD passes, 10 INTs, 37 sacks, 91.8 rating

65.2% completion, 7.6 yards per attempt, 3,920 passing yards, 21 TD passes, 10 INTs, 37 sacks, 91.8 rating Worst-case scenario: 58.6% completion, 6.0 yards per attempt, 2,180 passing yards, 13 TD passes, 17 INTs, 54 sacks, 72.4 rating

58.6% completion, 6.0 yards per attempt, 2,180 passing yards, 13 TD passes, 17 INTs, 54 sacks, 72.4 rating Wilson's breakdown: The Raiders spent the offseason trying to address the offensive line, signing one of the top free agents available in Tyler Linderbaum and drafting Trey Zuhn III who brings versatility across the interior. If those additions help stabilize the protection and Las Vegas moves closer to league average up front, Mendoza's outlook changes considerably. More than any rookie quarterback, his projection may depend on whether everything around him improves as much as he does (and whether he actually plays or sits behind Kirk Cousins).

Carson Beck (Cardinals)

Best-case scenario: 66.8% completion, 7.5 yards per attempt, 4,050 passing yards, 23 TD passes, 9 INTs, 31 sacks, 95.2 rating

66.8% completion, 7.5 yards per attempt, 4,050 passing yards, 23 TD passes, 9 INTs, 31 sacks, 95.2 rating Worst-case scenario: 59.2% completion, 6.2 yards per attempt, 2,980 passing yards, 12 TD passes, 15 INTs, 46 sacks, 74.8 rating

59.2% completion, 6.2 yards per attempt, 2,980 passing yards, 12 TD passes, 15 INTs, 46 sacks, 74.8 rating Wilson's breakdown: Beck's projection looks exactly like what you'd expect from arguably the safest quarterback in the class. The model consistently rewarded his experience, quick processing and ability to stay on schedule. Even if the ceiling isn't what it is for Mendoza – or even Allar (more on that in a second), Beck may have the highest floor.

Drew Allar (Steelers)

Best-case scenario: 64.8% completion, 7.8 yards per attempt, 3,750 passing yards, 22 TD passes, 8 INTs, 32 sacks, 94.5 rating

64.8% completion, 7.8 yards per attempt, 3,750 passing yards, 22 TD passes, 8 INTs, 32 sacks, 94.5 rating Worst-case scenario: 56.8% completion, 5.7 yards per attempt, 2,500 passing. yards, 10 TD passes, 18 INTs, 53 sacks, 69.8 rating

56.8% completion, 5.7 yards per attempt, 2,500 passing. yards, 10 TD passes, 18 INTs, 53 sacks, 69.8 rating Wilson's breakdown: If the Steelers get the version of Allar that trusts his eyes, plays on time and takes the easy completions, this could end up looking like one of the best QB-team fits in the class. If the old habits show up, the learning curve could be steeper than the raw offensive-line numbers suggest, and we'll be talking about why he was overdrafted in Round 3. That's why Pittsburgh matters so much -- a strong offensive line, Mike McCarthy's QB-friendly system and the patience that comes with being a third-rounder give Allar something many talented quarterbacks never receive: time. Time to clean up the footwork, to learn to trust the reads, to turn flashes into consistency. If he's forced to play in 2026, the environment should help raise the floor. Long term, however, his ceiling could be as high as anyone's in this class. (NOTE: Wilson actually made the case that Allar could end up being one of the best values of the 2026 NFL Draft and if you want to hear him make his case, you can do that here

Anyway, you can read Wilson's full take on several rookie quarterbacks by heading here. His rookie QB breakdown includes both Ty Simpson and Cade Klubnik.

3. One undrafted free agent to watch on each team: Receiver with NFL ties makes the list

Most undrafted free agents don't end up making it in the NFL, but every year, there are always a handful of them from around the league who end up making a team's roster. To give you an idea of who those surprise players might be this year, Josh Edwards went through each team and came up with one undrafted free agent that you should keep your eye on through the rest of OTAs and into training camp.

Let's check out four names from his list:

Edwards came up with one player from all 32 teams, and if you want to see his full list, we've got that here.

4. NFC East win totals: Cowboys could be a surprise

After going through the entire AFC over the past two weeks, Jordan Dajani is back again to break down some more win totals for us. And we're going to start that today with Jordan giving us his best over/under bets in the NFC East.

I'm not sure if Jerry Jones sent a small check to Jordan, but Dajani definitely seems to like Dallas.

Let's check out his thoughts on the Cowboys and Giants:

Dallas Cowboys

Odds: Over 9.5 (+115) / Under 9.5 (-140)

Dajani's take: I may be ready to get on the Cowboys bandwagon. The offense ranked No. 2 in the NFL last year, but the defense ranked dead last in points allowed per contest. I do think the defense is improved with the additions of Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Dee Winters, Cobie Durant and Rashan Gary. With the NFC East seemingly in flux, the Cowboys getting to double-digit wins looks enticing. Jalen Hurts is at a crossroads, having lost A.J. Brown; the Commanders are back to being a bottom-feeder without Jayden Daniels; and the Giants are a major question mark. I like the Cowboys getting to 10-7 at plus money.

Dajani's lean: Over 9.5 (+115)

New York Giants

Odds: Over 7.5 (-110) / Under 7.5 (-110)

Dajani's take: There's reason for optimism in New York, but let's keep things in perspective. The Giants have won eight games in a season just once since 2016. Landing a Super Bowl-winning head coach like John Harbaugh is great, but I'm not sure the Giants are going to be some kind of sleeper in 2026.

Dajani's lean: Under 7.5 (-110)

If you want to see how Dajani feels about the Eagles and Commanders, you can get his take on those two teams here.

5. UFL Championship game is set: DC Defenders face Louisville Kings

It's been a while since we've talked about the UFL here, but we're going to cover it today, because the league's championship game is now set. The Louisville Kings (6-4) and DC Defenders (5-5) have advanced to the United Bowl, which will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington DC (The location of the game was determined back in April, so this isn't a situation where the Defenders "earned" homefield advantage).

In the UFL, only four teams make the playoffs and those four teams were all in action on Sunday. Let's take a look at what happened in the conference title games:

Louisville Kings 29-20 over St. Louis Battlehawks

Kings rushing attack steamrolls St. Louis. The Kings used several big plays to take down the favored Battlehawks. Louisville scored three touchdowns in the game, and two of those came on plays of 50 yards or more. The Kings' first big score came in the opening quarter when James Robinson broke free for a 53-yard touchdown to give Louisville an early 7-0 lead. The Kings high-powered rushing attack then struck again in the fourth quarter when Ian Wheeler scored on a 51-yard touchdown that gave Louisville a 25-20 lead late in the game. Wheeler finished with 89 yards rushing on just seven carries. Overall, the Kings rushed for 168 yards in the game. The Battlehawks did have a chance to tie the game up with under a minute left to play -- they needed a TD and a three-point extra point -- but St. Louis QB Luis Perez threw an interception in the end zone on a third-and-15 play from Louisville's 20-yard line.

The Kings used several big plays to take down the favored Battlehawks. Louisville scored three touchdowns in the game, and two of those came on plays of 50 yards or more. The Kings' first big score came in the opening quarter when James Robinson broke free for a 53-yard touchdown to give Louisville an early 7-0 lead. The Kings high-powered rushing attack then struck again in the fourth quarter when Ian Wheeler scored on a 51-yard touchdown that gave Louisville a 25-20 lead late in the game. Wheeler finished with 89 yards rushing on just seven carries. Overall, the Kings rushed for 168 yards in the game. The Battlehawks did have a chance to tie the game up with under a minute left to play -- they needed a TD and a three-point extra point -- but St. Louis QB Luis Perez threw an interception in the end zone on a third-and-15 play from Louisville's 20-yard line. Louisville's secret weapon: Tanner Brown. If there's one player from the game who will have a good chance of cracking an NFL roster this year, it's Kings' kicker Tanner Brown. In the UFL, a field goal from 60 yards or longer is worth four points and Brown nailed TWO of those against St. Louis. Not only did he hit a 60-yarder, but he also hit a 63-yarder. To put that in perspective, no kicker in NFL history has ever hit multiple field goals of 60 yards or more in the same game. With those two field goals and three extra points, Brown ended up scoring 11 of Louisville's 29 points. If you want to see Brown's 63-yarder, you can check it out here.

DC Defenders 28-22 over Orlando Storm

Defenders shock Storm. The Orlando Storm finished the regular season with the best record in the UFL at 8-2, but they were no match Sunday for DC. The Defenders jumped out to an early 11-point lead and never trailed. Jason Bean delivered a solid game for the Defenders, throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown. His one scoring throw came on a huge third-and-5 play that ended with him throwing 33-yard TD pass to Briley Moore (You can see the pass play here). Kicker Matt McCrane also came up big with a four-point field goal from 61 yards out in the fourth quarter. The Defenders went 0-2 against the Storm during the regular season, but they won the game that mattered most.

The Orlando Storm finished the regular season with the best record in the UFL at 8-2, but they were no match Sunday for DC. The Defenders jumped out to an early 11-point lead and never trailed. Jason Bean delivered a solid game for the Defenders, throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown. His one scoring throw came on a huge third-and-5 play that ended with him throwing 33-yard TD pass to Briley Moore (You can see the pass play here). Kicker Matt McCrane also came up big with a four-point field goal from 61 yards out in the fourth quarter. The Defenders went 0-2 against the Storm during the regular season, but they won the game that mattered most. United Bowl will be revenge game for Bean. The Defenders quarterback actually started the 2026 season in Louisville, but the Kings decided to trade him to the Defenders back in April. After four games, the Kings shipped Bean off to the DC in exchange for quarterback Mike DiLiello . The Defenders definitely won the deal: They got Bean, who just led them to the UFL title game, while the Kings got DiLiello, who has thrown just eight passes this season for Louisville.

The Defenders are the reigning UFL champs, so they're looking to win their second straight title, while the Kings are in their first year of existence, so this would be an impressive way for them to end their expansion season. The Kings actually started the season 0-3, which is one reason Bean was traded, but they rebounded to win seven of their last eight games to advance to the United Bowl.

6. Extra points: Jacoby Brissett drama continues in Arizona

It's been a busy few days in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.