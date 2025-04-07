Mock drafts pre-free agency are often an exercise in futility. NFL teams use every method of talent acquisition at their disposal to address problem areas on their roster. The new league opened less than a month ago and most of the business has already concluded. The 2025 NFL Draft is the next opportunity for teams to fill some of those remaining needs.

These are not rankings of the biggest moves made over the past month. For example, the Bengals agreeing to contract extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will not be found below because the expectation was that those two players would return to Cincinnati in the weeks leading up to those announcements. There are also other moves that do not change the hypothetical draft strategies of a team. Although the Browns signed star pass rusher Myles Garrett to a lucrative contract extension, It would not prevent them from taking Penn State's Abdul Carter No. 2 overall.

Here are the offseason moves that are likely to have made the biggest impact on the 2025 NFL Draft:

7. D.K. Metcalf traded to Steelers

The full allotment of mock drafts prior to the Metcalf trade had the Steelers drafting a wide receiver in the first round; a practice that could still play out if George Pickens is ultimately moved. Once that deal became official and the first few days of free agency had expired, the pendulum swung to bigger needs, such as quarterback and running back.

Wide receiver immediately became a need for the Seahawks following the trade, but the pressure valve was released through the signing of veteran Cooper Kupp. They could still take a wide receiver in the first round to address the future of the position, but the expectation now is that they will look to fulfill other obligations.

6. Geno Smith traded from Seahawks to Raiders

The Smith deal was a sliding doors moment, because it, as well as the contract extension to follow, likely removed the Raiders from the first-round quarterback consideration. A team is not trading for a 34-year-old quarterback unless they have visions of competing that season. If that is the goal, then the No. 7 overall selection is an important player in turning that goal into reality.

It also opened the door for Sam Darnold to sign in the Pacific Northwest, which meant that teams like the Titans, Steelers and Giants would be without a multi-year solution at the quarterback position and were therefore firmly entrenched among those most likely to draft a rookie at the game's most important position.

5. Dolphins OT Terron Armstead retires

The idea of Armstead retiring this offseason was always a possibility, but it was often ignored when discussing the possibilities for Miami in the first round. The offensive line had not been a point of strength last season and the urgency to upgrade is now exacerbated. LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou are expected to be gone prior to Miami's No. 13 overall selection. Could they explore a trade up the board, draft the position on Day 2 or move forward with last year's second round selection, Patrick Paul?

4. Commanders acquire Laremy Tunsil in trade with Texans

Offensive tackle had been a common association with Washington in the first round. The presence of an established veteran like Tunsil opens the door for the franchise to address other positions of need at No. 28 overall. Meanwhile, Houston is now shopping for help along the offensive line to protect C.J. Stroud.

The Commanders also acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from San Francisco, which drastically reduced the likelihood of general manager Adam Peters using a first-round pick on the position.

3. Patriots sign WR Stefon Diggs

New England entered the offseason with clear needs at the offensive tackle and wide receiver positions. They would have made a run at Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had he hit the open market, but settled for right tackle Morgan Moses. It would have been impossible for them to address both positions with the No. 4 overall selection, so the addition of Diggs gives them the freedom to lock in a potential left tackle of the future, presumably Campbell or Membou.

They could also go best player available at No. 4 overall and wait until the second round to address offensive tackle.

2. Titans sign veteran linemen, but not a QB

Tennessee doled out big contracts to left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, which allowed them to move J.C. Latham back to his natural right tackle spot. The decision to spend big money on the offensive line, only to run it back with Will Levis or newly employed Brandon Allen, does not pass the sniff test.

In theory, the path was paved for Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be the pick at No. 1 overall. As part of this scenario, it means Levis is available via trade. It also means that Cleveland and New York will be shut out of the Ward market, which led to interest in veteran quarterbacks, such as Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.

These moves would be top of the list if it were not purely an educated guess at this point.

After retaining their own players rather than buying in free agency 2024, Indianapolis broke open their piggy banks to sign two coveted secondary players this offseason. Cornerback and safety were primary positions of need for the franchise entering the offseason. Once popular choices, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson Jr., have given way to other positions of need, including tight end and interior offensive line.

The reason that the moves rank so highly on the list, however, is because they simultaneously created needs for their former teams: the 49ers and the Vikings. San Francisco has been linked to available cornerbacks whereas the Vikings are now viewed as a potential destination for top safety prospects.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.