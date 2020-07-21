Watch Now: NFC North Franchise Five: Green Bay Packers ( 3:47 )

The Green Bay Packers surprised the NFL with a 13-3 record and a NFC Championship Game appearance in 2019, after two disappointing sub-.500 seasons. Green Bay seemed to be wasting Aaron Rodgers' last years in his prime until the franchise spent big in free agency to build a contending roster in the conference.

As a result, the Packers have just $11,054,187 in salary cap space (per Over The Cap) -- including just over $33 million next offseason. Green Bay has plenty of its key players set to hit free agency after this year and six players making over $10 million in 2020.

Let's take a look at Green Bay's biggest salary cap bargains for the 2020 season and rank the best, especially since the first one is vital to the Packers' offense going forward:

2020 salary: $2,182,002

The Packers found a steal in a 2017 draft class loaded with running back talent with Jones, who was selected in the fifth round that year. All Jones has done is rush for 2,260 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Not bad for a running back making just $2,182,002 this year, the final year of his rookie deal.

Jones, the 36th-highest-paid running back in the NFL, rushed for a league-high 16 touchdowns on a career-high 236 carries in 2019 (he was the No. 1 running back for the first time) and finished with 1,558 yards from scrimmage (eighth) and 19 combined touchdowns -- which led the league.

The Packers running back will surely get paid in free agency this offseason, but it remains to be seen if that will be Green Bay or not. At least the Packers get one more year of Jones on a rookie contract.

2020 salary: $3,286,564

Alexander is one of the top cover cornerbacks in football at just 23 years old. Opposing quarterbacks had just an 85.8 passer rating when targeting Alexander, who allowed just 7.6 yards per target and 53.6% of target thrown his way to be caught.

Alexander is still on his rookie deal heading into Year Three and is earning just $3,286,564 this year, making him the 48th-highest-paid cornerback in the league. While Alexander has just three interceptions in his career, he was tested with 110 targets and had 17 passes defensed.

The Packers are going to have to pay Alexander at some point, but they'll have at least three more years of him since he was a former first-round pick.

2020 salary: $2,844,929

Not only do the Packers have one good player in their secondary on a rookie contract, they have two. Savage has proven he's one of the best young safeties in the game after the 2019 first-round pick finished with 55 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 14 games.

Opposing quarterbacks had just a 71.1 passer rating when targeting Savage, completing just 56.7% of their passes. Savage was targeted just 30 times, but made sure he was around the ball.

Savage is making just $2,844,929 this year, which is Year Two of his rookie contract (he's the 45th-highest-paid safety in the league). Let's see if he can build off a strong rookie campaign or if a sophomore slump awaits him.

2020 salary: $7.69M

The Packers' 2016 first-round pick is playing on his fifth-year option at $7.69 million, making him the 26th-highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL. While Clark is on the final year of his rookie deal and headed toward free agency, he recorded 62 tackles, seven quarterback hits and six sacks in 2019 -- tied for fifth amongst defensive tackles in the league.

While Clark had just 15 pressures in 2019, his production on the interior certainly helped Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith became one of the top sack duos in the league. Green Bay will need Clark to continue his pressure-to-sack ratio in order to keep its pass rush amongst the best this season.

It helps that Clark is in a contract year.

2020 salary: $21.642M

How can Rodgers be one of the best cap bargains on the Packers with his salary? When he's the 10th-highest-paid quarterback in the league at $21.642 million.

Quite a deal for a franchise quarterback who has thrown for 51 TDs to just 6 INTs over the last two seasons, leading the NFL in interception percentage in back-to-back years. While Rodgers' passer rating of 95.4 was his lowest since 2015, the Packers offense (and Super Bowl chances) run through him.

Rodgers is still owed $104.556 million over the next three years of his contract, including $36 million in 2021 and $39 million in 2022 -- making 2020 the best year for the Packers to capitalize on a championship window.