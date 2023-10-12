Five weeks isn't enough to define an NFL team. But in some cases, it's close. More than a quarter of the way into the 2023 regular-season schedule, 15 of the league's 32 teams (or almost 47%) are entering Week 6 under .500. That's a lot of clubs looking to get back on track! So which ones are likely to turn it around, and which ones could be headed for even more trouble?

We're glad you asked. We've assigned one of five different panic levels -- one (1) being the least concerning and five (5) being the most concerning -- to every one of those teams. It's safe to say some stragglers have our trust more than others:

Panic Level 1: The dawn is coming (1)

The Bengals (2-3) looked supremely ugly for four weeks, but against the Cardinals in Week 5, Joe Burrow finally looked himself, slinging it downfield to the uncoverable Ja'Marr Chase. And, really, that says it all in Cincinnati. Provided he doesn't suffer further injury, Burrow's pocket poise, coupled with the Bengals' top-10 pass defense, should make them an AFC contender again.

Panic Level 2: They're here to scrap (3)

The Rams (2-3) simply don't have the personnel up front to keep Matthew Stafford comfortable long enough to do what he wants. But Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are so automatic as his pass outlets that Sean McVay's squad should stay in most ballgames. The Texans (2-3) are probably a year away from making legit noise, but rookie C.J. Stroud has been so composed and polished as a pocket passer that it wouldn't be stunning if Houston hung around the wild-card picture. The Commanders (2-3) are simultaneously too scattershot and conservative under Ron Rivera's watch, rendering them a weekly candidate to get blown out as they did against Buffalo and Chicago, but quarterback Sam Howell is the definition of a gutsy spoiler.

Panic Level 3: Implosion or explosion? (3)

The Bears (1-4) were on a beeline for another overhaul, looking like a favorite for next year's No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to a turnover-ridden 0-4 start, but then Justin Fields finally came alive through the air in a rout of the Commanders in Week 5. Chicago still profiles as a week-by-week hit or miss, but Fields' tools are once again a factor. The Jets (2-3) are still better off when they ask replacement quarterback Zach Wilson to do as little as possible, but with Breece Hall at full speed and a defense capable of big plays, they've refused to go down easily. The question is, how long can they "just get by" through the air? The Packers (2-3), meanwhile, got lots of TD passes from Jordan Love to start the year, but his scattershot touch is now a running theme as they look to recover from an ugly Monday night loss to the Raiders. It's a good thing they get a bye in Week 6.

Panic Level 4: Brace yourselves for worse (4)

The Cardinals (1-4) have been much feistier than expected under Jonathan Gannon, but the seams started to show a bit on Joshua Dobbs at QB in Week 5, and the talent disparity between Arizona and its opponents will eventually take its toll. The Vikings (1-4) have gotten quality stuff from both Kirk Cousins and Brian Flores' aggressive defense, but they've got zero ground game, a penchant for ill-timed giveaways and now a banged-up Justin Jefferson. The Titans (2-3) may always be physical under Mike Vrabel, but their old-school approach with the fading duo of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry has left them offensively challenged yet again. And the Raiders (2-3), while scrappy on defense against the Packers, are just as plodding when they have possessions; Josh Jacobs is struggling to get even four yards a carry, and we can't forget Jimmy Garoppolo's medical track record that quickly.

Panic Level 5: Send help, send prayers, send everything (4)

The Patriots (1-4) have gotten progressively worse since Tom Brady's exit, and rock bottom appears near, with a battered, hapless Mac Jones fresh off his second benching in as many weeks. Even with a solid defense, they're more sluggish than ever with the ball in their hands. The Panthers (0-5) were always expected to have lumps with rookie Bryce Young under center, but boy has he looked a step or three behind working in a preseason-level lineup. The Broncos (1-4) are somehow even worse under Sean Payton than they started under Nathaniel Hackett, with most of Russell Wilson's turnaround production coming when games are not on the line. And the Giants (1-4) have managed to be even more disappointing than the New York team that lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, flailing around a now-injured Daniel Jones with a league-worst point differential.