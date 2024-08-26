The final week of the NFL preseason is mainly one last chance for players to get some game tape, and another opportunity to prove they belong on an NFL roster. This even applies to the rookie quarterbacks, especially ones that were selected on Day 3 or were undrafted.

Most Day 3 picks typically have a roster spot secure, but the undrafted players face an uphill climb toward making the roster. Making a quarterback room isn't easy, as most teams usually have their quarterback setups in place. This is where the final week of the preseason is vital.

For the final week of the preseason, we'll rank the top rookie quarterback performances in Week 3. Who impressed the most?

Note: First-round picks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, and Bo Nix didn't play. J.J. McCarthy and Jordan Travis are injured.

1. Drake Maye (New England Patriots)

If there was a night for Maye to stake a claim he should be the Patriots starting quarterback in Week 1, Sunday was his night to shine. Maye finished 13 of 20 for 126 yards with a touchdown in the first half, coming in for Jacoby Brissett after one series.

Maye possesses incredible arm talent, but his decision making still needs some work. Doesn't hep the Patriots don't have the best offensive line either. Overall Maye had a strong night, even with the steep learning curve ahead of him.

The top performance of any rookie quarterback in the final week of the preseason goes to Plummer. The son of former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer, Jack Plummer went 21 of 29 for 278 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions (125.4 rating), relieving Bryce Young after a series.

Plummer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Marshall and a 36-yard touchdown to Jalen Coker. Plummer is locked in as the QB3 in Carolina.

The fifth-round pick certainly had an impressive final game of the preseason, completing 7 of 13 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown (106.2 rating). Rattler's 21-yard touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown was his highlight throw, as the Saints scored on the final two possessions Rattler played.

Rattler has an opportunity to be QB2 over Jake Haener in New Orleans.

Pratt split series with Sean Clifford in the Packers preseason finale, as the seventh-round pick went 8-for-12 for 80 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. His touchdown pass was a 19-yard throw to Bo Melton in the second quarter.

Still in a battle with Clifford for the QB2 job, Pratt didn't help nor hurt his chances.

If there's a spot on the Bears practice squad for Reed, he made a case for one of the 16 spots. Reed played the whole second half of Chicago's preseason finale, finishing 8 of 10 for 63 yards and a touchdown (126.2 rating). The undrafted rookie threw a 6-yard pass to Tommy Sweeney in the third quarter as the Bears scored touchdowns on his first two possessions he played.

Chicago has Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent, but there may be room on the practice squad for Reed.

Bean had an impressive performance for the Colts in their preseason finale, going 4 of 4 for 52 yards (118.8 rating). He also had a rushing touchdown in his one series. The undrafted free agent signing likely will end up on the Colts practice squad.

Bradley played the whole second half for the Raiders in the preseason finale, as the Raiders scored twice on his six possessions. He finished 9 of 21 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception (67.4 rating).

Undrafted, Bradley likely ends up on the practice squad.

Peasley didn't enter the game until the second half, going 5 of 11 for 65 yards (68.4 rating). The Jets punted on Peasley's first five possessions and a field goal was missed on the sixth.

Peasley, who went undrafted, is battling Adrian Martinez for a spot in the quarterback room while Jordan Travis remains on the non-football injury list.

Slovis didn't enter until the fourth quarter of the Colts' preseason finale, going 5 of 6 for 31 yards. The Colts let Slovis, who went undrafted, go on Sunday in their initial wave of cuts. Slovis was fifth on the depth chart.

Leary had the worst performance of any quarterback in Week 3 of the preseason, finishing 6 of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions (13.5 rating). The sixth-round pick expected to be the QB3 in Baltimore.