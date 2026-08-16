Ranking rookie QB performances from Week 1 of preseason: Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Drew Allar among best

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and for rookie NFL quarterbacks, their best chance at that impression comes in the preseason. This year, the Cardinals' Carson Beck and the Panthers' Haynes King got things off to a sizzling start in the Hall of Fame Game. Beck -- a third-round pick out of Miami -- went 15-for-19 for 188 yards and a touchdown in a thoroughly impressive performance, but King -- undrafted out of Georgia Tech -- got the last laugh, diving in for a game-winning touchdown on the final play.

Think the preseason is boring? Think again!

Unfortunately, neither Beck nor King could make any sort of second impression this week, as both were dealing with injuries. Still, there were 15 rookies playing their first (unofficial) NFL game. Here's how they fared.

(And yes, I watched every single dropback by these players. Really.)

15. Kyron Drones, Packers

Kyron Drones GB • QB • #13 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 0-for-1, 3 sacks

The stat line just about says it all for Virginia Tech product Kyron Drones, who got cut shortly after the game.

14. Miller Moss, Bears

Miller Moss CHI • QB • #16 CMP% 37.5 YDs 48 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 3-for-8, 48 yds

Miller Moss missed on his first five passes before completing his final three. He did show nice touch on his last throw, a 22-yard strike to Ray-Ray McCloud. The Louisville product is currently the Bears' No. 4 quarterback behind Caleb Williams, established backup Tyson Bagent and veteran journeyman Case Keenum, so he's likely hoping for a practice squad spot at best.

13. Behren Morton, Patriots

Behren Morton NE • QB • #15 CMP% 53.8 YDs 66 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 5.08 View Profile

Draft status: Seventh round (No. 234 overall)

Stats: 7-for-13, 66 yds, 1 sack; 1 carry, 1 yd

With no Drake Maye, the Patriots started Tommy DeVito and then brought in Behren Morton in the third quarter. Morton had some short misses that he'd like to have back, but he also delivered a few nice throws. This tight-window completion to Kobe Prentice was his best.

12. Jack Strand, Falcons

Jack Strand ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 50.0 YDs 50 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4.17 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 6-for-12, 50 yds, 1 sack; 2 carries, 3 yds, 1 TD

The Falcons' miserable last two weeks didn't get any better Friday night, when they got thumped by the Broncos 27-7. Tua Tagovailoa looked awful. Cooper Rush looked even worse. Michael Penix Jr. still isn't fully playing or practicing. We will give Jack Strand some credit, though: At the end of a brutal game, he at least got Atlanta on the board with a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Nice moment for a guy out of Division-II Minnesota State-Moorhead.

11. Luke Altmyer, Lions

Luke Altmyer DET • QB • #2 CMP% 59.1 YDs 130 TD 1 INT 2 YD/Att 5.91 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 13-for-22, 130 yds, 1 pass TD, 2 int, 1 sack; 4 carries, 1 yd

Former Illinois standout Luke Altmyer played almost the entire game for the Lions, and he was mostly fine, especially for an undrafted rookie who had to face several Bengals starters at first and then second-stringers as well. His first interception wasn't his fault: Isaac TeSlaa bobbled a well-thrown ball. The second pick was just barely out of the reach of Dominic Lovett.

Altmyer threw his first (unofficial) NFL touchdown to Tarik Black late.

10. Garrett Nussmeier, Chiefs

Garrett Nussmeier KC • QB • #14 CMP% 68.4 YDs 98 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 5.16 View Profile

Draft status: Seventh round (No. 249 overall)

Stats: 13 for 19, 98 yds, 2 sacks

Expected to be a mid-round pick, Garrett Nussmeier nearly slid out of the draft completely before the Chiefs nabbed him. The former LSU signal caller got plenty of opportunities to show he should have gone earlier and was generally solid.

He had a few impressive moments, including this nice scramble-drill improvisation for Nikko Remigio ...

... and this dart to Jared Wiley.

He also took a very rookie-like sack by Desjuan Johnson and got up gingerly

Unfortunately, what could have been one of the biggest plays and highlights of Week 1 wasn't meant to be. Nussmeier lofted a deep ball to Jason Brownlee, who had gotten behind the defense, but it got broken up at the last moment (or, depending on your vantage point, dropped).

Nussmeier is behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields in the pecking order in Kansas City.

9. Cole Payton, Eagles

Cole Payton PHI • QB • #10 CMP% 44.4 YDs 37 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 4.11 View Profile

Draft status: Fifth round (No. 178 overall)

Stats: 4-for-9, 37 yds, 1 pass TD; 3 carries, 45 yds

The Eagles drafted Cole Payton, knowing the North Dakota State star had immense physical capabilities but was extremely raw. We saw all of that on display Saturday, but the highlights, especially as a runner and escape artist, are an enjoyable watch.

Payton's 45 rushing yards were a team high, and they came on just three carries. His best was a 17-yard scramble after the protection evaporated almost immediately. He also did a great job buying time and finding Erik Ezukanma for a late touchdown that gave the Eagles their only points.

With Jalen Hurts entrenched as the starter and Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton behind him, Payton is at the very back end of the roster. But he's a really fun preseason player, and the Eagles will continue to work hard to develop him into something more.

8. Joey Aguilar, Jaguars

Joey Aguilar JAC • QB • #17 CMP% 100.0 YDs 43 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 43 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 1-for-1, 43 yds

Joey Aguilar got one dropback and made the most out of it.

Nice catch here from Trebor Pena, too.

Aguilar, out of Tennessee, is currently the Jaguars' QB4 behind Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley, so he has an uphill battle ahead. Throws like this certainly help, though.

7. Athan Kaliakmanis, Commanders

Athan Kaliakmanis WAS • QB • #16 CMP% 60.0 YDs 87 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 8.7 View Profile

Draft status: Seventh round (No. 223 overall)

Stats: 6-for-10, 87 yds, 2 sacks; 2 carries, -3 yds

A Rutgers product, Athan Kaliakmanis ripped multiple strong throws during a solid showing. His numbers would have been even better if another potential 20+ yard gain hadn't been dropped.

Kaliakmanis is battling Sam Hartman for the Commanders' No. 3 quarterback job (and potentially, temporarily the No. 2 quarterback job as Marcus Mariota's deals with an MCL sprain), whether that's on the roster or the practice squad.

6. Jalon Daniels, Buccaneers

Jalon Daniels TB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.7 YDs 111 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 7.4 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 10-for-15, 111 yds; 3 carries, 9 yds, 1 TD

A former dual-threat star at Kansas, Daniels performed well in his debut, showing off his athleticism on a few scrambles (and sneaking in for a touchdown) while also making three really good throws. Two of them are below, and the third didn't make it because his wide receiver dropped it.

Daniels' college career had some really fun highs but also a couple of frustrating seasons to finish. He could be an intriguing QB3 in Tampa behind Baker Mayfield and Jake Browning.

5. Cade Klubnik, Jets

Cade Klubnik NYJ • QB • #10 CMP% 71.4 YDs 56 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 8 View Profile

Draft status: Fourth round (No. 110 overall)

Stats: 5-for-7, 56 yds, 1 sack

Called upon to start shortly before kickoff because Geno Smith was dealing with some foot soreness, Cade Klubnik played well and was generally pretty accurate. His biggest play -- a 21-yarder to Garrett Wilson -- was a little bit high, but luckily, he was throwing to one of the most talented pass catchers in the game.

Frank Reich also did a good job getting his rookie some easy completions early: His first pass was this chain-mover to Mason Taylor.

Klubnik is pretty clearly the QB2 in New York -- neither Bailey Zappe nor Brady Cook impressed after Klubnik exited -- and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Clemson product get some action late as the Jets assess their quarterback needs headed into 2027.

4. Joe Fagnano, Ravens

Joe Fagnano BAL • QB • #12 CMP% 78.6 YDs 224 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8 View Profile

Draft status: Undrafted

Stats: 22-for-28, 224 pass yds, 1 pass TD, 1 int; 1 carry, 1 yd

For an undrafted rookie getting his first NFL game action, Joe Fagnano very much looked like a buttoned-up veteran, playing on time and on target (79% completion percentage) for the vast majority of his lengthy outing against the Eagles. He made several accurate throws in the intermediate range, got to second and third reads quickly and threw a touchdown pass to training camp standout Ja'Kobi Lane.

Here was another nice ball to Devontez Walker.

Fagnano played from late in the first quarter to early in the fourth quarter and didn't take a single sack on his 29 dropbacks -- another testament to his on-time play. He is already 25 years old after spending 7 years in college (at Maine and UConn), so it makes sense that he'd be a bit further along as a processor.

The major blemish was this cross-body throw that ended in a tremendous interception by Kelee Ringo.

The Ravens recently placed QB3 Skylar Thompson on IR. Fagnano, who already beat out Diego Pavia for a training camp spot, has clearly made a strong impression and is in line to make the roster or at least the practice squad behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

3. Ty Simpson, Rams

Ty Simpson LAR • QB • #15 CMP% 84.0 YDs 190 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 7.6 View Profile

Draft status: First round (No. 13 overall)

Stats: 21-for-25, 190 yds, 2 pass TD; 1 carry, -1 yd

No matter how you feel about the Rams selecting Simpson, it was hard not to be impressed by his preseason debut. The Alabama product was one of two rookies to throw multiple touchdown passes this week, with both going to running back Dean Connors. However, his best throws were on the move off of under-center play action. That includes the first three throws below:

Simpson's game was similar to Fagnano's: mostly on time and on target, no sacks taken, several strong intermediate throws sprinkled in. Simpson had more short completions -- in fact, his 4.7 air yards per attempt was the lowest of any rookie quarterback in preseason Week 1 -- but in general, he was quite impressive. It also helped that he was hardly pressured all game.

Simpson will be hoping to unseat Stetson Bennett as the QB2 behind Matthew Stafford. He should get plenty more chances in the next two weeks to build upon a nice start.

2. Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Fernando Mendoza LV • QB • #15 CMP% 62.5 YDs 97 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 6.06 View Profile

Draft status: First round (No. 1 overall)

Stats: 10-for-16, 97 yds, 1 pass TD, 1 sack; 2 carries, 6 yds

Fernando Mendoza's numbers weren't otherworldly, but the throws he did make and against whom he made them deserve praise.

Mendoza led four drives (not including a kneel down to end the first half), resulting in two punts, a touchdown and a missed field goal. The touchdown drive, it should be noted, came against the Cardinals' starting defense (or at least several members of it). This absolute seed to fellow rookie Malik Benson got the Raiders moving on the drive ...

... and Mendoza capped it off with a quick pass to Jack Bech.

Mendoza had some misses and moments when he took too long to get the ball out, but he also had moments when he got through his progressions well and connected on second- or third-read options. He also looked comfortable dropping back from under center, a key change from his time in college. Kirk Cousins also played well for Las Vegas and remains the starter, but if Mendoza can keep stacking strong performances, it will help him see the field sooner rather than later.

1. Drew Allar, Steelers

Drew Allar PIT • QB • #16 CMP% 76.9 YDs 153 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 11.77 View Profile

Draft status: Third round (No. 76 overall)

Stats: 10-for-13, 153 yds, 2 pass TD; 2 carries, 2 yds, 1 TD

Did it come against backups? Yes. Was it mainly on quick, open completions? Yes. But the numbers don't lie: Drew Allar balled out in Week 1.

Allar displayed the sort of easy arm strength that made him such an intriguing project coming out of Penn State; the zip on several of those intermediate throws was undeniable. The accuracy was impressive, too -- even while on the move. And speaking of on the move, he made the perfect read on the read option for his rushing touchdown.

Packers cornerbacks were getting burnt left, right, up and down, but give Allar credit for making them pay. This was his first game since he broke his ankle in a game in October of last year. He played three series and accounted for three touchdowns. That'll help in a potential QB3 battle against Will Howard behind starter Aaron Rodgers and second-stringer Mason Rudolph.

Steelers rookie QB Drew Allar exceeds expectations in NFL debut vs. Packers Bryan DeArdo



