We are still a long way from kicking off the 2026 regular season, but the last few weeks have begun to crystallize how some teams may look once we get there. With the first waves of free agency already washed to shore, the NFL has seen a bonanza of moves that have an array of clubs begin to rise in the hierarchy of contenders.

Of course, the goal for each team once it reaches the free agent cycle is to improve from what it was the year prior. But which teams were able to do that the best? Below, we're going to tell you just that by ranking the five teams that improved the most over the offseason thus far. Along with free agent acquisitions, we'll also include any trades teams have made to better themselves this offseason as well.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The Niners struggled to get top-tier production from their wide receiver room in 2025. Brandon Aiyuk was MIA, and Ricky Pearsall was in and out of the lineup due to injury, so they needed to do something to stabilize and heighten the ceiling of this group. They did just that with Evans, who left Tampa Bay after 12 seasons with the franchise and now arrives in the Bay Area. Offensively, this gives San Francisco a bona fide No. 1 option at receiver to pair alongside running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. Health will be a concern for Evans, who played just eight games last season, but he's a game-tilter when he's on the field.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is coming off a 2025 campaign where the defense tallied a league-low 20 sacks. Part of the reason for that was the likes of Nick Bosa and rookie pass rusher Mykel Williams suffering season-ending injuries, but the franchise also needed some help pressuring the quarterback. The Niners did that by shipping a third-round pick to Dallas for defensive tackle Odighizuwa, who was third among his position group in pressures (112) over the last two seasons. Bringing back Greenlaw and signing depth pieces along the offensive line in Lowe and Toth are also savvy additions.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Titans had money to burn in free agency, and they weren't shy about it, spending $311.1 million in free agency (per Over the Cap) this offseason, which includes a league-high $193.7 million in full guarantees. A theme to this spending spree was adding familiar faces to this new regime spearheaded by head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Saleh reunited with pass rusher Johnson II by striking a deal with his former Jets squad, adding some much-needed help off the edge. Johnson's best season in the NFL came under Saleh back in 2023 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod after tallying 7.5 sacks. Defensive lineman Franklin-Myers is also of the Saleh lineage, having played under him for three seasons with the Jets. The 29-year-old is an underrated addition to pair alongside Jeffery Simmons, creating a fearsome combo. Meanwhile, Tennessee revamped its secondary by adding two starters in Taylor and Flott. Taylor broke up 11 passes and had two interceptions for New Orleans last season, while Flott (who has familiarity with Daboll with the Giants) also had 11 pass breakups to go along with a pick in 2025.

On offense, they added Robinson, with whom they have tremendous familiarity after the wideout played under Daboll in New York. He gives Cam Ward a much-needed go-to target from the slot, and the 25-year-old is coming off his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Seven most intriguing offensive additions during the 2026 NFL free agency period Jared Dubin

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders may have been even higher on this list if they were able to pull off the Maxx Crosby trade and fetch themselves two first-rounders, but this was still a strong free agent cycle for them. Moreover, having Crosby in the fold (for now) isn't a bad thing, and the additions of Dean, Paye and Walker give them the potential of having a stellar front, which will come in handy against the gauntlet of quarterbacks they have in the AFC West.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Raiders also prepared quite nicely for the signal-caller they are primed to add with the No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza. The club made Pro Bowl center Linderbaum the league's highest-paid center by a massive margin. While Linderbaum's $27 million in AAV is world ahead of the next highest-paid center in Creed Humphrey ($18 million AAV), this was a wise area to spend big on, ensuring that not only Mendoza is protected, but 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty will have solid run blocking up the middle as well.

One move that won't get enough attention is the three-year, $35 million deal they inked with former Vikings receiver Nailor. The 27-year-old departed Minnesota due to salary cap constraints and has flashed despite playing behind the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. There's upside, especially in a wide receiver room that is wide open.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were one of the surprise teams of 2025 with their NFC South title and run to the playoffs. So far this offseason, they've only carried that momentum into the roster-building process by bringing in some heavy hitters. Most notably, Carolina added arguably the top free agent on the market in edge rusher Phillips. Last season, the Panthers ranked tied for 28th in total sacks (30) and 31st in pressure rate (30%). Phillips should help get them to a respectable figure after he had the fourth-highest pressure rate (18.8%) in the NFL last season. After coming over to Philly in a midseason trade from the Dolphins, the Eagles had the No. 1 scoring defense with Phillips in the fold. If he can provide a similar impact within a defense that already has Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn, this could be a stellar defense on all three levels. And that isn't even mentioning the arrival of linebacker Lloyd.

The addition of Walker is also a strong counter to cushion the blow of being without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams last season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Notable additions: CB Trent McDuffie, CB Jaylen Watson

The Rams were already looked at as a Super Bowl contender for 2026 coming into the offseason, as they were neck-and-neck with the eventual champion Seahawks throughout the year. However, the big hole that they needed to address during this early phase of the offseason was unquestionably the secondary, specifically at corner. Well, it's safe to say they did just that. First, the Rams struck a blockbuster deal with the Chiefs, shipping their 2026 first-round pick to K.C. in exchange for All-Pro corner McDuffie (and later inked him to a four-year, $124 million deal). Once free agency rolled around, they again dipped their toes in the Chiefs secondary by signing McDuffie's former teammate -- and top defensive back on the market -- Watson.

That gives L.A. two set-and-forget starters, and the Rams are now firmly the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, which happens to be held at SoFi Stadium. With Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level, the Rams needed to go all in on this version of themselves, and they are now primed for a deep playoff run, if not win the whole thing in 2026, after these moves.