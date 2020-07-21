Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Cincinnati Bengals ( 2:51 )

The Cincinnati Bengals roster is an odd conglomeration of expensive veteran and cheap rookie contracts. After nearly two decades of consistency, the franchise hit the reset button and started over with first-time head coach Zac Taylor. The 2019 season was disappointing but their hardships may be short-lived as LSU national champion quarterback Joe Burrow rides into town.

A handful of value contracts enabled the AFC North franchise to be aggressive in free agency. CBS Sports examines the five best value contracts on the roster.

1.Joe Mixon, running back

2020 salary cap hit: $1,734,149

Mixon is one of the most talented young running backs in the NFL. He turns 24-years-old on July 24 so happy early birthday to the Oklahoma product. The Bengals made him their feature back essentially the moment that he arrived in southwest Ohio. Mixon has gone for over 1,100 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. In addition to his abilities as a rusher, the San Francisco native has had at least 30 receptions in each of his three seasons.

The running back position has been devalued in recent years but Derrick Henry received a generous deal from the Titans. Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook and Mixon are some of the running backs that could cash in next.

2. Jonah Williams, offensive tackle

2020 salary cap hit: $4,006,856

Williams missed the entire 2019 season after having shoulder surgery. He was regarded as the best offensive tackle prospect in his class and should provide an immediate boost to the franchise in the absence of Cordy Glenn. Cincinnati's offensive line is a work in progress but there is confidence in the Alabama product's ability to protect Joe Burrow's blind side.

Williams has the 44th highest average annual salary among all tackles. The discrepancy is only going to get larger each year until he signs his new deal. The second-year lineman is a steal.

3. Jessie Bates III, safety

2020 salary cap hit: $1,349,403

Bates was thrust into a large role in each of his first two seasons. He recorded three interceptions in each as well as 210 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. The Bengals invested heavily in their secondary when they signed Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Bates' inexpensive contract is one reason why the team was able to be so aggressive at the position in free agency.

He is entering his second season under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. Progress is expected in Year Three.

4. Sam Hubbard, edge rusher

2020 salary cap hit: $982,300

It appears that Hubbard has overtaken Carl Lawson for a starting role. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State recorded 8.5 sacks last season. His determination is unfettered. Hubbard should have ample opportunity in one-on-one situations this fall as the Bengals have constructed a formidable defensive front featuring Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader and Carlos Dunlap.

Hubbard attended Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati so there is an inherent urge to succeed in front of friends and family.

5. Michael Jordan, center

2020 salary cap hit: $797,098

Jordan is projected to start at center rather than the former first-round pick, and fellow Buckeye, Billy Price. Few teams can boast a starting lineman that earns less than $1 million in a season. By that sentiment alone, it is easy to consider Jordan among the best values on the roster.

Cincinnati did a great job in the draft so the expectation is that a few rookies appear on this list next season. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is chief among them.