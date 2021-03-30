We're closing in on the 2021 NFL Draft and with it comes the injection of immense talent and youth to the league. Of course, this draft in particular, is hyped thanks to who is poised to be the No. 1 overall pick and what his potential could be at the next level. While Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence deserves all that anticipation, game-changing talent can be found all across the draft board. That brings us to our activity today. Following yesterday's ranking of the No. 30 overall selection, we here at CBS Sports have taken on the task of finding the best of the best who were ever selected in what is now known as the first round (first 32 picks).

We'll be covering each spot in the first round all the way until we reach No. 1 overall on the Tuesday before the draft, which officially kicks off on Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET. To follow along on who makes each top five, check out our hub of all the action here.

As for the No. 29 pick, it is a bit more complex than other selections that we'll dissect as we go forward. Because there were not 29 teams in the NFL at certain periods, some of these selections that you'll read about below weren't even first rounders, but would have been had they entered the league today. How we determined who actually made the cut was a combination of their impact to the league, longevity, accolades, and -- more simply -- a gut feel of whether or not they are worthy of entering this exclusive class.

This year, the Green Bay Packers are slated to pick No. 29 overall. Our CBS Sports draft analysts have pegged the likes of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis as some of the potential candidates who could be taken at that spot in their most recent mock drafts.

5. Harrison Smith, safety

2012 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 29 overall (Notre Dame)

Team(s): Minnesota (2012-present)

Smith was the second safety off the board in the 2012 draft, and the former Notre Dame star quickly acclimated to the pro game and has long been one of the league's best and most well-rounded safeties.

He had five interceptions in his first two seasons despite missing the final eight contests of the 2013 campaign due to injury. Then in 2014, Smith had five more picks while breaking up nine passes to go along with 92 tackles. He was a Pro Bowler from 2015-2019 and a first-team All-Pro in 2017 when he again registered five interception with 12 pass breakups and seven tackles for loss.

Since the 2016 season, when he didn't snag a pick, Smith has 16 interceptions and 39 defended passes. At 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds with high-level athleticism, he's also stalwart against the run.

4. Dave Wilcox, linebacker



1964 NFL Draft: Round 3, No. 29 overall (Boise State, Oregon)

Team(s): San Francisco (1964-1974)

Wilcox lasted until the third round of the 1964 NFL Draft but became a mainstay on the 49ers defense through the 1960s and into the 1970s. He earned the nickname "The Intimidator" because of his overt aggressive style against the run and how physical he was with pass catchers off the line of scrimmage.

While he played in a run-heavy era, Wilcox had multiple interceptions in five seasons, including a career-high three in 1972, which marked his second straight first-team All-Pro distinction. Wilcox was a second-team All-Pro in 1967 and 1973. After his retirement in 1974, Wilcox became a member of the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

3. Nick Mangold, center

2006 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 29 overall (Ohio State)

Team(s): New York Jets (2006-2016)

Mangold was a key cog on the ground-and-pound Jets of the Rex Ryan era after being the first center off the board in the 2006 draft. He missed just four regular-season contests in his first 10 seasons with Gang Green. Mangold emerged as a top center in the NFL by 2008, which coincided with his first Pro Bowl nod.

The following season, he was a first-team All-Pro and again in 2010. The rest of his seven Pro Bowl appearances came in 2011 and 2013-2015. In 2010, Mangold struck gold with his second Jets contract, which at the time was the most lucrative at the center position.

2. Steve Wisniewski, guard

1989 NFL Draft: Round 2, No. 29 overall (Penn State)

Team(s): Raiders (1989-2001)

While he was a Cowboys pick, Wisniewski was traded to the Raiders where he had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Wisniewski only missed two games during his 13-year stint in Los Angeles and Oakland and was one of the preeminent interior blockers of his time. His consistently dominant play led to him being named to the NFL's All-1990s Team.

Besides his final year with the Raiders, every season in the NFL ended with an individual accolade for Wisniewski. He was Pro Bowler every season from 1990 to 1995, then in 1997 and 2000. The "Wiz" first-team All-Pro nods were in 1991 and 1992, and was named to a second-team All-Pro in 1990, 1993-1996 and 2000.

1. Fran Tarkenton, quarterback

1961 NFL Draft: Round 3, No. 29 overall (Georgia)

Team(s): Minnesota Vikings (1961-1966, 1972-1978), New York Giants (1967-1971)

Tarkenton's NFL debut foreshadowed a Hall of Fame career -- he came off the bench, threw four touchdowns and scored one on the ground in a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. While the Vikings had typical expansion franchise struggles early in Tarkenton's career, he asserted himself as one of the league's most compelling players to watch because of his scrambling mastery. He made the Pro Bowl in 1964 and 1965 in Minnesota.

He was traded to the Giants in 1966 and, ironically, his first start was against the Vikings where he led another comeback victory in a debut. While never advancing to the playoffs during his tenure in New York, Tarkenton firmly established himself as a top quarterback. He appeared in the Pro Bowl from 1967 to 1970. He led the NFL in yards per attempt (7.7) in 1967 when his 29 touchdown passes trailed only Sonny Jurgensen for the league lead.

He was then traded back to the Vikings in 1971 and even at the age of 32, he grew as the player. In 1973, Minnesota rode a steady Tarkenton season to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Miami Dolphins. Tarkenton made the Pro Bowl in 1974, and the Vikings again made a trip to the Super Bowl but were beaten, this time by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 1975, Tarkenton finished with the most passing touchdowns in the NFL (25) and won league MVP along with the Offensive Player of the Year award. That marvelous campaign catapulted the Minnesota to yet another ultimately unsuccessful Super Bowl appearance.

The creative improvisational passer had his most productive passing-yard season as a 38 year old, his final year in the NFL. He led the league with 3,468 yards but tossed 32 interceptions to 25 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, Tarkenton was the NFL's leader in every major category -- attempts, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and, yes, interceptions.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986, and is the best No. 29 overall draft pick in NFL history.