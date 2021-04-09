The history of some first-round NFL draft picks is a bit bleak, but that is not the case for No. 19 overall. While paring down the list, there were a few multi-Pro Bowl talents that were left off because of the talent residing in other candidates.

This year, the Washington Football Team is slated to pick No. 19 overall. The team has needs at offensive tackle, linebacker and wide receiver, among other places. Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins are some of the players that have been linked to the team during the pre-draft process. In franchise history, Washington has only picked at No. 19 overall once: Notre Dame defensive back Tom Carter in 1993. Could any of those one day make this list?

CBS Sports is breaking down the all-time best selections with each pick in the first round. The entire rundown of the top-five picks at each spot can be found at our hub of all-time selections.

5. RB Shaun Alexander

2000 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 19 (Alabama)

Team(s): Seattle Seahawks (2000-2007), Washington Football Team (2008)

Alexander's career did not run as long as other players taken No. 19 overall, but he does have the distinction of being named the league's MVP in 2005. As a result, he receives the nod over other deserving candidates, such as Steelers defensive tackle Casey Hampton and Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum.

The Kentucky native led the NFL in rushing once and led in rushing touchdowns twice in his career. The three-time All-Pro went to three Pro Bowls and was named a member of the NFL 2000's All-Decade team. Over the course of his career, he amassed nearly 2,000 yards and 112 touchdowns. Alexander is eighth all-time on the career rushing touchdowns list and was the first athlete to appear on covers of both the NCAA Football and Madden NFL video games.

4. S Joey Browner

1983 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 19 (USC)

Team(s): Minnesota Vikings (1983-1991), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1992)

The list continues with Browner, who was one of three brothers to play in the NFL (another was drafted by the Chicago White Sox). The former first-round pick out of USC was named the Trojans' MVP in 1982 on a team featuring Hall of Fame selection Ronnie Lott, first-round safety Dennis Smith and future head coach Jeff Fisher. His success carried over as a professional.

The Georgia native made six trips to the Pro Bowl and was recognized as an All-Pro on four occasions. He snagged 37 interceptions and scored three touchdowns in his career. Although not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Browner was named to the PFRA Hall of Very Good class by the Professional Football Researchers Association in 2019.

3. CB Roger Wehrli

1969 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 19 (Missouri)

Team(s): St. Louis Cardinals (1969-1982)

Wehrli might be one of the less familiar names on this list, but his career accolades speak for themselves. His body of work over the course of his career made him an easy choice over Alexander and Browner, but it fell short of those chosen at the top of the list.

The Pro Football and College Hall of Fame inductee amassed 40 interceptions, 22 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in his illustrious career. Wehrli was a six-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach referred to him as a "shutdown corner."

"After a while, you just stopped challenging him. There was no point to it. He was the best cornerback I played against. The term 'Shutdown Corner' originated with Roger Wehrli," Staubach said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2007.

2. OG Randall McDaniel

1988 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 19 (Arizona State)

Team(s): Minnesota Vikings (1988-1999), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1999-2001)

The No. 1 name on this list will carry more name brand value than McDaniel, but it was a difficult choice between the two. McDaniel is one of two players born in the state of Arizona to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He attended nearby Arizona State University, where he would star for the Sun Devils.

His former strength coach claims that the lineman had just 9% body fat.

"He can bench 425, incline 375, dead lift 650, and he's squatted 640 in competition. Besides that, he runs a 4.68 40, has just 9% body fat and has a one step vertical leap of 37 inches," said Ron Jones, via House of Sparky.

McDaniel went to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1989-2000 and was honored as a first-team All-Pro nine consecutive years. His level of consistency is rarely matched. He started an impressive 220 games over the course of his career.

1. WR Marvin Harrison

1996 NFL Draft: Round 1, No. 19 (Syracuse)

Team(s): Indianapolis Colts (1996-2008)

Harrison is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in league history and it is a fitting time to honor him considering so many have drawn comparisons between Harrison and incoming Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith. The wide receivers taken in Harrison's draft, in general, were really impressive. It is a list that includes Keyshawn Johnson, Joe Horn, Terrell Owens, Muhsin Muhammad and many others.

The names Peyton Manning and Harrison go hand in hand for what they were able to accomplish during their respective careers. The latter is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and led the NFL in receiving yards two separate years. Harrison is another one of those accomplished Syracuse products, such Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team with Dallas Clark, Reggie Wayne and Manning. As an individual, he was an eight-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Over the course of his career, he made 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns.