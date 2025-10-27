If it feels like an NFL team has pulled off a magical comeback with a nonsense sequence you've never seen before every week, well it has!

The Jets added to the shenanigans on Sunday by beating the Bengals 39-38 after trailing by 15 points entering the fourth quarter. Yes, the same team whose owner said its quarterback couldn't complete a pass. The same team that had not won a game all year.

That's pretty much par for the course this season.

It's already the fourth win by a team down 15+ points entering the fourth quarter this year, the most in a season in NFL history. Not bad considering there's still 10 weeks to play!

With that in mind, I ranked the eight craziest comebacks this season through eight weeks.

8. Week 5: Broncos roll the dice, stun Eagles

The Broncos' fourth-quarter magic began in Week 5 when they shocked the defending Super Bowl champions, outscoring the Eagles 18-0 in the fourth quarter to win their second road game in franchise history down 14+ points entering the final period.

The decisive play was a game-winning two-point conversion with 7:36 left. It stands as the only go-ahead two-point try of Sean Payton's career as a coach.

7. Week 1: Vikings shock Chicago in J.J. McCarthy's debut

This one feels even more surprising now considering how the season has unfolded for the Vikings.

The Vikings offense was lifeless in the first three quarters of J.J. McCarthy's debut until the fourth quarter when he totaled three touchdowns, the most ever by a quarterback in his NFL debut.

That and a bunch of Bears miscues helped McCarthy match Steve Young as the second quarterback in the last 45 years with a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback in an NFL debut.

6. Week 3: Browns steal one in Green Bay

The Browns won a game they had no business winning at the height of the NFL's "block party" in Week 3. They blocked the Packers' go-ahead field goal attempt and kicked their own game winner from 55 yards, all in the last 30 seconds!

It snapped the Packers' 300-game win streak when leading by 10+ points in the final four minutes. Their last loss was in 1967 vs. the Colts when the coaches were Vince Lombardi and Don Shula and the quarterbacks were Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas.

5. Week 3: Eagles beat Rams on 'Block Party'

The Eagles pulled off their largest comeback win (down 19) since the Miracle at the Meadowlands II in 2010 (DeSean Jackson walk-off punt return TD) in Week 5 vs. the Rams. The way they did it was so stunning I cannot believe there's been four better comebacks this year.

The Eagles became the only team in the last 45 years to block two field goals in the fourth quarter of a game. The last one was returned 61 yards for a touchdown by Jordan Davis. Not only did he prevent the Rams from hitting a walk-off field goal, but the 336-pounder poured salt on the wound by making a house call. Davis became the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked field goal 50+ yards for a touchdown.

4. Week 8: Jets get first win in a remarkable way

The Jets won one for Nick Mangold on Sunday. They beat the Bengals after trailing 31-16 entering the fourth quarter, good for the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback win in team history (down 15) behind the "Monday Night Miracle," when they beat the Dolphins down 23 in the final period on "Monday Night Football" in 2000.

An 0-7 team had no business winning that game but it was definitely an emotional one following the death of Mangold at just 41 years old.

Like a lot of the comebacks on this list, the way they won added to the shock factor. Running back Breece Hall threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Mason Taylor with 1:54 left. It was the first game-winning touchdown pass by a non-QB in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter in 22 years (Rod Gardner in 2003).

3. Week 1: Bills start the season off with a bang

"Team of destiny" talk surrounding the Bills started quickly after Josh Allen and Co. beat the Ravens in Week 1 after trailing by 15 points in the final five minutes.

They snapped a 717-game losing streak throughout the NFL by teams down 15+ points in the final five minutes. It was also the first win in regulation in NFL history by a team down 15+ points in the final four minutes.

The big swing play was a fumble by Derrick Henry late in the game. The Ravens' questionable play-calling in the final few minutes didn't help either.

2. Week 5: Cam Ward wins first game after two wild plays

The Titans' only win this season was an absolute gift. Cam Ward won his first career game in Week 5 vs. the Cardinals after his team was on the right side of two wild plays that swung the game 14 points.

First, Emari Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have given the Cardinals a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. Coach Jonathan Gannon proceeded to berate him on the sidelines.

Second, Cam Ward threw an interception, which was then fumbled, kicked around, and recovered by the Titans in the end zone!

Ward technically pulled off the largest road comeback win (down 18) by a rookie No. 1 overall pick. But, as you can see, it took A LOT of luck.

1. Week 7: Broncos pull off first comeback of its kind in 22 years

As crazy as the other seven comebacks were, this is hands down tops on the list. The Broncos trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter vs. the Giants last week and somehow won. They even trailed 26-8 in the final six minutes.

They snapped an NFL-wide 1,606-game losing streak by teams down 18+ points in the final six minutes. The last win had been the Colts on "Monday Night Football" in 2003.

The Broncos set an NFL record for most points in a game (33) after getting shut out in the first three quarters and Bo Nix became the first player ever with multiple passing touchdowns and multiple rushing touchdowns in a quarter.

NFL Next Gen Stats had Denver's win probability at under 1% when they trailed 26-8.

So you're saying there's a chance? Yes, that would be one way to describe the 2025 NFL season through eight weeks.