Ranking the divisional round matchups: Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson headlines a highly competitive slate

One round of the postseason is in the books and clubs are now one step further to stamping their ticket to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Now, the conference's elite teams in the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, and Packers can awake from their bye week slumber and begin their own playoff run.

In terms of entertainment, the Divisional Round certainly has a lot to live up to after what was a bonkers Wild-Card Weekend slate. We saw games go to overtime, upsets, controversial endings and the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots get booted from the playoffs the earliest since 2009. With the previous two champs in the Pats and Eagles now eliminated, we're in a position to see a fresh new team hoist the Lombardi Trophy later this winter. Before that happens, however, we still have a few more rounds of playoff action.

Below you'll see how we rank this upcoming slate of playoff games, judging them based off of intriguing storylines, competitiveness and, of course, the head-to-head quarterback matchups.

1.Texans at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, Jan. 12, 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV: CBS

The only reason you wouldn't love this quarterback matchup is if you're a Chicago Bears fan still scorn from the 2017 NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson is fresh off a comeback win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Wild-Card Weekend where the Texans erased a 16-point deficit. Watson essentially willed his Texans team into the Divisional Round after escaping a near sack, completing a 34-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. Seeing if he can carry that magic over into this week will be worth tuning in from a Texans standpoint along with the latest chapter in pass rusher J.J. Watt's improbable comeback from a torn pec.

As for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and co. are fresh off a bye week after getting hot and attaining the No. 2 seed in the conference. His stats haven't jumped off the box score during the final weeks of the regular season as he comes back from his knee injury, but the eye test in those games shows that he's heading in the right direction. The week off should only help things.

Watson and Mahomes represent part of the next wave of great quarterbacks in the AFC and this playoff showdown should be a phenomenal showcase of their talent in one of the wildest settings the league has to offer in Arrowhead Stadium.

2. Titans at Ravens

Time: Saturday, Jan. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

TV: CBS

There's certainly some debate between this game and Vikings-Niners as the No. 2 game on the slate, but you can't deny the box office appeal of likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback took the league by storm this season, breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing record and showing tremendous potential as a passer, too. While Jackson was a superstar in 2019, the last vision we have of him in the playoffs is that loss to Los Angeles a year ago where he completed less than half of his throws and turned the ball over twice. Jackson is certainly a better quarterback now than he was back then, but how he performs in this clutch moment will be a key barometer into just how high his ceiling really is.

With the Titans, they just rolled into Foxborough and handed the Patriots their first wild card exit since the Ravens were able to do it back in 2009. Given that experience, they certainly won't be afraid of heading into Baltimore in what will also be a hostile environment. Ryan Tannehill will need to be better than how he performed last week (just 72 yards passing), but running back Derrick Henry will look to continue his dominance against one of the better defenses in the league.

3. Vikings at 49ers

Time: Saturday, Jan. 11, 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV: NBC

Minnesota absolutely stunned the Saints in the Superdome last weekend, sending many people's dark-horse team to come out of the NFC home early. The Vikings defense was able to give Drew Brees fits (three sacks, seven total QB hits) and will need to do the same against Jimmy Garoppolo to make an NFC Championship berth a reality. Kirk Cousins relied heavily on Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen to help move the offense, but the quarterback was clutch in his late 43-yard pass to Thielen to set up the overtime touchdown to Kyle Rudolph. This was Cousins' biggest win of his NFL career. Let's see what he does for an encore.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has all the makings of a No. 1 seed and true Super Bowl contender. Their defense is arguably the best remaining unit in the postseason and the offense can attack you multiple ways with tight end George Kittle, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, along with their stable of backs. The one wild card with the Niners is with Jimmy Garoppolo. The talented quarterback has been spotty over the course of the year and is making his first ever postseason start. It'll be interesting to see how he deals with high-pressure moments.

4. Seahawks at Packers

Time: Sunday, Jan. 12, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

TV: Fox

The fact that Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers is the lowest-ranked game on the slate really just means that we're in for a great weekend of football. This is the closest game on the slate as the Packers are just four-point favorites coming out of their bye.

Seattle is fresh off a win against the Eagles, but it's hard to gauge how impressive that victory was as they played against Josh McCown for most of the night after Carson Wentz went down with an injury. Rookie DK Metcalf was able to go off for 160 yards receiving on seven catches to go along with a touchdown, but the Seahawks offense also was able to muster 17 points against a Philly defense that ranked outside the top-10 in the league DVOA. With all that said, Russell Wilson is arguably in the top-five of most clutch quarterbacks in the league, so you can't rule out the idea of him rolling into Lambeau and stealing a victory.

On the other side of the field, the Packers are winners of five straight heading into this playoff matchup and have only lost once at Lambeau this year. Watching both Rodgers and Wilson duke it out sounds like the perfect way to wrap up the weekend.