Ranking the five best Andy Dalton landing spots: Patriots, Steelers top the list

Andy Dalton is finally a free agent. The Cincinnati Bengals released Dalton Thursday, after months of trying to trade the former franchise quarterback once it was clear Cincinnati was selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

As the Bengals usher in a new era with Burrow, Dalton should have a strong contingent of suitors for his next destination. While there are limited starting jobs available (Dalton would have to compete for a job), there are plenty of teams that could use a reliable No. 2 quarterback for Dalton to resurrect his career.

Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback for nine seasons, completing 62% of his passes for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns to 118 interceptions for an 87.5 passer rating. He made three Pro Bowls and compiled a 70-61-2 record in Cincinnati. An impressive resume for a team looking for a No. 2 quarterback or a potential starter if their current starting quarterback doesn't pan out.

Now that Dalton is on the free agent market, let's take a look at the five most logical landing spots for the veteran quarterback.

The Patriots aren't really going to roll into the season with Jarrett Stidham are they? This whole offseason suggests that's the plan, as Bill Belichick signed Brian Hoyer (former Patriots undrafted free agent signing) in free agency and didn't draft a quarterback -- but signed J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke as undrafted free agents. Stidham appears to be the unquestioned starter in New England.

Now that Dalton is a free agent, does the plan change? The Patriots would no longer have to pay Dalton's $17.7 million salary nor would have to give up compensation for him now that he's a free agent. They can give him a contract to compete with Stidham for the starting job, giving Dalton an opportunity to lead a playoff team and revitalize his career under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Dalton's best opportunity to start again is in New England, but that doesn't mean the Patriots should sign him. Is Dalton the difference between going to the Super Bowl or not? Good chance he isn't, which is why the Patriots should roll with Stidham and see what they have.

If New England believes it can win a championship again, then sign Dalton and have him compete with Stidham for the job.

The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback for (at least) one more season. Pittsburgh made it clear the team is willing to invest in a capable backup quarterback amidst the reports of the Steelers trying to sign Jameis Winston.

Dalton appears to be the ideal backup to Roethlisberger and a much better option than Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges, who filled in for Roethlisberger in 14 games last year. Roethlisberger has missed at least one game in four of the past five seasons, so Dalton would be a legitimate insurance policy for a team that missed the playoffs by a game in each of the past two years.

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner elevated Roethlisberger's game over the past decade. Why can't he accomplish the same with Dalton?

Dalton's best chance to start may indeed be the Jaguars, who want to make Gardner Minshew a thing. There's nothing wrong with Jacksonville's thinking here, but the Jaguars could use a veteran signal caller in case Minshew doesn't pan out.

Dalton and Jacksonville seem like an ideal fit from the start. Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who will be calling plays in Jacksonville, worked with Dalton as the Bengals offensive coordinator in Dalton's first three years in Cincinnati. There's already a connection and a face Dalton is familiar with.

If Dalton wants to bide his time and await an opportunity to succeed in an offense he knows, Jacksonville is the move. The Jaguars aren't expected to be a playoff team in 2020, which may be a huge reason Dalton decides to seek another opportunity.

Kudos if you know off the top of your head who the Vikings backup quarterback is? The answer is Sean Mannion, who isn't exactly the ideal choice if Kirk Cousins were to go down with an injury. There is good news for Vikings fans -- Cousins hasn't missed a game in the five years since he became a starting quarterback due to injury (Vikings rested him in Week 17 last season after their playoff berth was clinched).

Why shouldn't Minnesota solidify the backup quarterback position and sign Dalton? He already has connections with head coach Mike Zimmer (who was in Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2013) and can learn under offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, a former backup quarterback himself who actually made Jake Plummer a Pro Bowler.

If Dalton were to start a game (or two) in Minnesota, the Vikings offense wouldn't miss a beat. That's a great sign for Dalton's future as a NFL starting quarterback if he pursues a starting opportunity in 2021.

There isn't a better opportunity for Dalton to come in and elevate his game than Denver, as the Broncos are suddenly loaded on offense with Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver. Let's not forget Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay at running back and Noah Fant at tight end either.

Sounds like an excellent gig for Dalton right? One problem here. The Broncos are sold on Drew Lock as the starter and are giving their 2019 second-round pick a full season to see what he can do with a roster that has a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

The Broncos do need a backup quarterback unless they are totally sold on Jeff Driskel. If Dalton wants to be the veteran mentor for Lock, Denver is a good fit. If Lock struggles or goes down with an injury, there is Dalton's chance.