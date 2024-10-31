Since today is Halloween, now seems like a good time to rank the five scariest schedules for the second half of the NFL season. The season won't officially hit the halfway point until Week 9 is over, but we're not going to wait until Week 9 is over, we're going to rank things now.

This ranking is going to take a look at the contenders that will have to face the toughest road over the second half of the season, and Bears fans, I have some bad news for you, things could get ugly going forward.

1. Bears (4-3)

Remaining opponents: at Cardinals (4-4), Patriots (2-6), Packers (6-2), Vikings (5-2), at Lions (6-1), at 49ers (4-4), at Vikings, Lions, Seahawks (4-4), at Packers

Remaining strength of schedule: .632

I felt bad for the Bears after watching them lose on a Hail Mary in Week 8, and after looking at their second-half schedule, I feel even worse. The Bears still haven't played a single division game, which means six of their final 10 games will be coming against NFC North teams. I'm not sure if you guys have heard, but the NFC North is the toughest division in football this year. The Lions, Vikings and Packers have three of the top four records in the NFC. The Bears also have the 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals.

Over their final 10 games, the Bears only play ONE team that's currently under .500 and that Week 10 game against the Patriots might be the final time where they're favored to win this entire season. If the Hail Mary didn't deflate the Bears' fan base, the second half of the season might.

2. Lions (6-1)

Remaining opponents: at Packers (6-2), at Texans (6-2), Jaguars (2-6), at Colts (4-4), Bears (4-3), Packers, Bills (6-2), at Bears, at 49ers (4-4), Vikings

Remaining strength of schedule: .610

If the Lions end up with the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, they will have absolutely earned it. Over their final 10 games, they have to play three teams that are currently in first place or in a tie for first place with games against the Bills, 49ers and Texans. The 49ers didn't have Christian McCaffrey for the first half of the season, but he'll almost certainly be playing against the Lions in Week 17. Also, the Texans could have Nico Collins back for Detroit's Week 10 game against Houston.

Not to mention, the Lions still have to play the Packers twice and the Vikings once. Oh, and three of their final 10 games will be played outdoors, which is only worth mentioning because they haven't played a single outdoor game through the first eight weeks.

3. 49ers (4-4)

Remaining opponents: BYE, at Buccaneers (4-4), Seahawks (4-4), at Packers (6-2), at Bills (6-2), Bears (4-3), Rams (3-4), at Dolphins (2-6), Lions (6-1), at Cardinals (4-4)

Remaining strength of schedule: .574

It's a good thing the 49ers are likely getting Christian McCaffrey back after their Week 9 bye, because they're going to need him for the stretch run. There are currently seven teams in the NFL with six wins or more and the 49ers have to face three of them over their final nine games (Bills, Packers, Lions). The 49ers also have to make three cross-country trips over the second half of the season with games in Buffalo, Miami and Tampa Bay.

4. Packers (6-2)

Remaining opponents: Lions (6-1), BYE, at Bears (4-3), 49ers (4-4), Dolphins (2-6), at Lions, at Seahawks (4-4), Saints (2-6), at Vikings (5-2), Bears

Remaining strength of schedule: .561

The NFC North is the best division in the NFL this year and the Packers will have to close the season by playing five of their final nine games against divisional opponents. The Packers have a particularly rough stretch starting in Week 12 when they have to play three games in 11 days against the 49ers, Dolphins and Lions. Making those games even tougher is the fact that the 49ers will likely have Christian McCaffrey at that point while the Dolphins could be fighting to save their season.

Basically, the Packers better hope that Jordan Love gets fully healthy soon.

Remaining opponents: BYE, at Commanders (6-2), Ravens (5-3), at Browns (2-6), at Bengals (3-5), Browns, at Eagles (5-2), at Ravens, Chiefs (7-0), Bengals

Remaining strength of schedule: .543

The Steelers are on a bye this week, but when they return, they're going to be facing one of the most brutal second-half stretches of any team in the NFL. Over their final nine games, they have to face two quarterbacks with a combined four MVP awards with two games against Lamar Jackson and one game against Patrick Mahomes. The Steelers also have to face Joe Burrow twice, plus they still have games against Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.

The Steelers also play the Browns twice and those games look much more difficult now that Jameis Winston is the QB in Cleveland.

T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense are going to have kick things into high gear if they want to stay on top of the AFC North because the second half of their schedule is a nightmare that only Freddy Krueger could appreciate.

NOTE: The Bears and Lions are the only two teams in the NFL that have a remaining strength of schedule over .600.

