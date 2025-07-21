Congratulations NFL fans, you've officially made it to the first week of training camp. In many ways, this week is the unofficial start of the 2025 season, as every team in the league officially begin practicing in preparation for Week 1.

This week also marks the end of "list" season, the month or so between minicamp and training camp where we in the media create all-time lists to help pass the time. More than that, though, the past month is a good time to look back on history while comparing some of the great teams and players to have ever graced the gridiron.

With that in mind, we've got one final historical list to throw at you this summer, and it's one that promises to drum up some conversation. Earlier this offseason, we ranked each of the Super Bowl champions since 2000, with the 2024 Eagles taking the top spot. Now, we're expanded the field while ranking every NFL team over that period of time.

The criteria for this list included an evaluation of the entire season rather than a dominant regular season or playoff run. A strong postseason run weighed heavier than a great regular season but disappointing postseason. Of course, personnel was also a big factor in choosing which teams made the cut. Teams that had little or virtually no weaknesses ranked higher on the list.

Alright, enough with the explainers. Here's a look at the NFL's best 25 teams since 2000. Let the debating begin!

Honorable mention: 2004 Steelers

16-2 record



Lost in AFC Championship



Then-rookie Ben Roethlisberger ignited a spark in a Steelers team that won just six games the previous season. Complemented by an up-and-coming defense, a veteran receiving corps and a resurgent season by future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, Big Ben won his first 12 starts as the Steelers became the first AFC team to win 15 regular season games.

The Steelers had championship potential that they realized the following season. But Pittsburgh's young signal-caller wasn't quite ready at this point in time, a fact that was exploited by the Patriots, who picked him off three times in the AFC Championship game. While this team came up short, Roethlisberger recently said the 2004 Steelers were more talented than the 2005 team that did win it all.

25. 2007 Giants

14-6 overall record



Super Bowl XLII champions



If you beat a previously undefeated team in a Super Bowl, you deserve a spot on this list. That's exactly what this team did after shocking Tom Brady and the then-18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

In that game, the Giants defense -- led by its formidable pass rush -- held Brady and the rest of the Patriots' historically prolific offense to a scant 14 points. Offensively, the Giants received two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Eli Manning that included his game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

The Giants got hot in the playoffs, defeating three NFC opponents on the road that included shocking upsets over the Cowboys and Packers. Manning, after leading the NFL in picks during the regular season, threw just one interception during that playoff run.

24. 2015 Broncos

15-4 overall record



Super Bowl 50 champions



It was hard to rank this team largely because of Peyton Manning and where he was at this phase of his career. While he was physically winding down, Manning (who retired after the season) still had enough left in the tank to do his part in helping Denver win its third Super Bowl.

Ironically, Manning's declining physical tools may have given the Broncos an advantage in their last two playoff games. He surprised the Patriots and Panthers by starting both games with an array of passes that helped the Broncos build early leads. Denver then settled into its running game as its defense protected those leads while teeing off on Tom Brady and Cam Newton, respectively.

Denver's defense was historically good that season, so it was fitting the Super Bowl MVP was a member of its defense. The award went to Von Miller after his two strip-sacks of Newton set up both of Denver's touchdowns.

23. 2009 Vikings

13-5



Lost in NFC Championship



Minnesota got the last vintage year of Brett Favre's Hall of Fame career. During his first year with the Vikings, Favre had arguably the best year of his career that included two wins over his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Favre shared a backfield with fellow future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, who that season led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. Minnesota's defense was led by future Hall of Famer Jared Allen, who finished fifth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting after recording 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

In the NFC title game, the Vikings were close to field goal range in the final seconds when Favre threw an interception, sending the game to overtime. The Vikings lost after the Saints won the toss and kicked the game-winning field goal.

22. 2018 Patriots

14-5 overall record



Super Bowl LIII champions



The sixth and final Patriots Super Bowl-winning team seemed more mortal than the franchise's previous five championship squads, especially after they dropped consecutive late-season games to Miami and Pittsburgh. But the Patriots showed they were still the Patriots in the playoffs, whipping the Chargers in the divisional round before edging the Chiefs in overtime in a classic AFC Championship game.

In the Super Bowl, the Patriots held the Rams to the lowest point tally in Super Bowl history (along with the Dolphins, who also scored just three points back in Super Bowl VI). Tom Brady made several big plays down the stretch, while Julian Edelman was the game's MVP with 10 grabs for 141 yards.

21. 2007 Chargers

14-3 overall record



Lost in AFC Championship



San Diego had the league's reigning NFL MVP in running back LaDainian Tomlinson, two fellow future Hall of Famers on offense in quarterback Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, and the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring defense.

The 2006 Chargers had a better record, but the 2007 team had a more impressive postseason that included the franchise's first AFC title game appearance since 1994. Injuries, however, to Tomlinson and Rivers hindered the Chargers' odds of upsetting the then-undefeated Patriots. Tomlinson left the game after the Chargers' second drive. Rivers, who played with a torn ACL, played the entire game and kept the Chargers in contention throughout.

Had Tomlinson and Rivers been healthy, it's quite possible the Chargers, not the Patriots, would have faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

20. 2000 Ravens

16-4 overall record



Super Bowl XXXV champions



Led by future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Baltimore had a historically dominant defense, a punishing running game (led by then-rookie and future 2,000-yard rusher Jamal Lewis) and a dynamic returner in Jermaine Lewis. The Ravens were great in some elements, but they lacked an elite passing attack that contributed to the unit undergoing a five-game drought without a touchdown during the season.

Baltimore's defense was awesome, but it didn't face the toughest of competition that season, especially from a quarterback standpoint (Troy Aikman was the only future Hall of Fame quarterback the team faced that season, and he and the Cowboys were on a steep decline at that point). That's one of the reasons why the 2000 Ravens are not ranked higher.

19. 2012 Ravens

14-6 overall record



Super Bowl XLVII champions



Baltimore started 9-2 before losing four of its final five games to close out the regular season. The Ravens got a jolt, though, when Ray Lewis announced before the start of the playoffs that he was going to retire at season's end. The Ravens responded with four consecutive wins in the playoffs that included a stunning upset win over Peyton Manning's Broncos in the divisional round.

Quarterback Joe Flacco threw three touchdowns in the Super Bowl and was named the game's MVP. Baltimore had to hang on for a three-point win after the 49ers staged a late rally. The Ravens got an interception in that game from future Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who like Lewis was playing in his final game with Baltimore.

18. 2023 Chiefs

15-6 overall record



Super Bowl XLVIII champions



The Chiefs' 2022 squad had a much better record, but this team pulled off one of the hardest feats in professional spots: repeating as champion. The Chiefs became the first team in 20 seasons to successfully defend their title after defeating a talented 49ers team in only the second Super Bowl in history to be decided in overtime.

Along with defeating San Francisco, the Chiefs also posted impressive road wins over two teams that featured the last two league MVPs in Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Kansas City won those games on the strength of a defense that finished second in the league in fewest points allowed during the regular season.

17. 2017 Eagles

16-3 overall record



Super Bowl LII champions



Philadelphia won the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles outdueling Tom Brady. Foles was the story, but the 2017 Eagles championship run was a total team effort. Philadelphia had a top-five offense and defense during the regular season. In the playoffs, the Eagles edged out the defending NFC champion Falcons in the divisional round before blowing out a talented Vikings team in the NFC title game.

In the Super Bowl, the Eagles put 41 points on Bill Belichick's defense, with Foles throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

16. 2010 Packers

14-6 overall record



Super Bowl XLV champions



Green Bay started 8-6 before going on a six-game tear that culminated with a Super Bowl win over a Steelers team that had won two Super Bowls in recent years.

Believe it or not, defense was Green Bay's strength during the regular season. And while Aaron Rodgers and Co. enjoyed a dominant playoff run, the Packers' defense continued to make big plays during the postseason. Two of those plays occurred in the Super Bowl on Nick Collins' pick-six and Clay Matthews' forced fumble that halted Pittsburgh's comeback bid.

While their 2011 team had a better regular season record, the 2010 Packers were a much more well-balanced team. That balance allowed them to win the franchise's most recent title.

15. 2014 Patriots

15-4 overall record



Super Bowl XLIX champions



Many declared the Patriots' dynasty over after a Week 4 loss in Kansas City that dropped New England to 2-2. The Patriots responded with seven straight wins while reasserting their dominance over the rest of the AFC. New England had a top-five scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense during the regular season.

In the Super Bowl, New England dethroned the defending-champion Seahawks after overcoming a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit. The game ended with Malcolm Butler making one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history when he picked off Russell Wilson at the goal line with under a minute left.

14. 2003 Patriots

17-2 overall record



Super Bowl XXXVIII champions



After missing the playoffs in 2002, many thought that the Patriots' 2001 title may have been a fluke after the 2003 team started 2-2. Those thoughts quickly went to the wayside, though, after the Patriots reeled off 21 straight wins that included 15 straight to close out the 2003 season.

The Patriots defeated the Panthers in a thrilling Super Bowl. This team could beat you any which way.

13. 2015 Panthers

17-2 record



NFC champions



Prior to the Super Bowl, the Panthers' 2015 season couldn't have gone much better. The team had a host of players who enjoyed career years that contributed to the franchise's bet season so far. Carolina had a whopping 10 Pro Bowlers that year, two players finished in the top-five in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting (linebacker Luke Kuechly and cornerback Josh Norman) and quarterback Cam Newton was the league MVP.

In the playoffs, Carolina dethroned the two-time defending NFC champion Seahawks before dismantling the Cardinals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. And while their defense played well against the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, Carolina couldn't overcome Von Miller's forced fumbles of Newton that played a huge role in the Panthers' 24-10 loss.

12. 2002 Buccaneers

15-4 overall record



Super Bowl XXXVII champions



The Buccaneers were led by a legendary defense that featured future Hall of Famers Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Like the 2000 Ravens, the 2002 Buccaneers had a historically great defense but an offense that was solid but unspectacular. The Bucs, though, had a little more firepower than the Ravens, especially at receiver with Keyshawn Johnson and Keenan McCardell, who both finished their career with well over 10,000 career receiving yards.

Tampa Bay dismantled its longtime rival, the Eagles, in the NFC title game. In the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers defense recorded a Super Bowl-record five picks that included three that were returned for scores.

11. 2009 Saints

16-3 overall record



Super Bowl XLIV champions



New Orleans' lone Super Bowl win was secured after it defeated three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the playoffs. The Saints possessed a future Hall of Fame quarterback of their own in Drew Brees, who completed over 82% of his throws in the Saints' Super Bowl win over the Colts.

The Saints defense was just 20th in the NFL in points allowed during the season, but made up for that by forcing turnovers, including Tracy Porter's game-clinching pick six in the Super Bowl.

10. 2008 Steelers

15-4 overall record



Super Bowl XLIII champions



Ben Roethlisberger avenged his rocky Super Bowl debut three years earlier by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass against the Cardinals. Big Ben's exploits came after Pittsburgh's historically good defense gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Prior to that, the Steelers defense recorded one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history on James Harrison's 100-yard pick six.

The 2008 Steelers lacked an elite offense, but they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a defense that was first in the NFL in scoring, passing yards allowed, red zone and third-down efficiency. The unit was led by future Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu and Harrison, that year's Defensive Player of the Year.

9. 2006 Colts

16-4 overall record



Super Bowl XLI champions



The 2006 Colts had one of the game's all-time great quarterbacks in Peyton Manning, an elite receiving duo in Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, and a defense that came alive in the playoffs, holding their first two postseason foes to eight and six points, respectively. The unit, led by Hall of Fame pass rusher Dwight Freeney and 2007 Defensive Player of the Year Bob Sanders, forced five turnovers in the Super Bowl that included a game-clinching pick six.

This Colts' most memorable moment was their come-from-behind, 38-34 AFC title game win over the Patriots, who had defeated the Colts in the 2003 and 2004 playoffs.

8. 2001 Rams

16-3 overall record



NFC champions



This Rams team again loses to the Patriots as the second-best non-Super Bowl champion since 2000 behind only New England. Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the 2001 Rams were a juggernaut that was expected to steamroll over the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Rams had the last three league MVPs in Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk, two other future Hall of Famers on offense and a defense that allowed just 17.1 points per game during the regular season.

The Patriots, however, beat the Rams by pressuring Warner and minimizing Faulk's impact. The Rams trailed 17-3 before they mounted a furious rally to tie the score with 1:30 left. Sensing the Rams' momentum, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his young quarterback -- Tom Brady -- a chance to win the game in regulation instead of settling for overtime. Brady rewarded his coach's faith in him by leading the Patriots on a game-winning drive, thus ending the Rams' dynasty before it even started.

7. 2013 Seahawks

16-3 overall record



Super Bowl XLVIII champions



Similar to the Eagles' recent Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, not many expected the Seahawks to blow the doors off the Broncos and their record-setting offense. But that's what happened, as Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense actually outscored Peyton Manning and the rest of Denver's offense that night. Seattle's top-ranked defense was supported by the NFL's eighth-ranked scoring offense, led by Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch.

6. 2020 Buccaneers

15-5 overall record



Super Bowl LV champions



Tom Brady's first season in Tampa was looking like a disappointment after the team's 7-5 start. But after their Week 13 bye, Brady and Co. ripped off eight straight wins that included three postseason wins against future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Brady was his typical dominant self in the Super Bowl, while his defense did not allow a touchdown while applying constant pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

This was an exceptionally talented team that should garner consideration as an all-time great squad, especially in the salary cap/free agency era.

5. 2004 Patriots

17-2 overall record



Super Bowl LII champions



This team boasted a top-five offense and defense during the regular season. New England benefitted greatly from the offseason pickup of Corey Dillon, who ran for a franchise-record 1,635 yards during the regular season. The Patriots defense was a turnover machine; the unit recorded 11 turnovers in the playoffs that included four in the Super Bowl.

After winning their final 15 games of the 2003 season, the 2004 Patriots won their first six games to set an NFL record for the most consecutive wins. New England's 21-game winning streak ended in Pittsburgh in Week 7, though the Patriots would get their revenge by beating the Steelers (who had gone 15-1 in the regular season) in the AFC Championship game. Tom Brady, despite dealing with the flu, frigid temperatures and Pittsburgh's top-ranked defense, threw two touchdowns while completing nearly 67% of his passes in New England's 41-27 win.

4. 2019 Chiefs

15-4 overall record



Super Bowl LIV champions



Kansas City's first championship team of the century was its best one. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were at the top of their respective games. The Chiefs defense was seventh in the NFL in points allowed, fifth in interceptions recorded and eighth in sacks.

In the postseason, the Chiefs became the first team to win three straight playoff games after trailing by double digits, including their divisional round win over the Texans that saw them overcome a 24-0 deficit. The Chiefs' ability to overcome sizable deficits is one of the main reasons why they came in at No. 3.

3. 2007 Patriots

18-1 overall record



AFC champions



The 2007 Patriots came just up short in their quest to join the 1972 Dolphins as the NFL's only perfect teams. Had they completed the journey, they undoubtedly would have topped this list. But they didn't, so they have to settle for being the top-ranked Super Bowl runner-up since 2000.

The Patriots had a legendary passing attack, led by Tom Brady and receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker. Their running game was just average though, which ultimately contributed to New England's historic upset loss to the Giants, whose defense focused primarily on shutting down Brady and the Patriots' passing attack.

Outside of its loss to New York, New England's relatively weak schedule (the rest of the AFC East went 12-36 that season) and unimpressive playoff wins over Jacksonville and San Diego are additional reasons why the 2007 Pats aren't ranked higher.

2. 2016 Patriots

17-2 overall record



Super Bowl LI champions



This team went 3-1 with Tom Brady serving a suspension to start the season. When Brady came back, the Patriots were nearly unstoppable, going 14-1 that included the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed 28-3 before staging a frantic rally that included massive plays on both sides of the ball.

Making the Patriots' success more impressive is the fact that they didn't have Rob Gronkowski for the stretch run after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. New England's unrivaled depth at the skill positions that season allowed them to overcome such a big loss. It's also one of the reasons why they took the silver medal spot on our list.

1. 2024 Eagles

18-3 overall record



Super Bowl LIX champions



It's hard to match the 2024 Eagles resume. Their 18 wins are tied for the most in NFL history and most by any Super Bowl champion this century. The Eagles capped off their historic season with a decisive win over a team that was on the precipice of history.

No other Super Bowl-winning team this century had a top-10 quarterback in Jalen Hurts, two top-20 receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, a 2,000-yard rusher in Saquon Barkley, a big, powerful offensive line and the second-ranked scoring defense that wreaked havoc on quarterbacks without having to blitz. That's why they're No. 1.