Ranking the NFL's replacement QBs: Is Daniel Jones the best to take over in 2019?

The New York Giants added to a wild week in the NFL on Tuesday by declaring that first-round draft pick Daniel Jones will take over for Eli Manning at quarterback starting in Week 3, effectively ending the 15-year run of their two-time Super Bowl champion under center.

Jones, of course, is far from the first backup to replace his team's No. 1 QB this season. Injuries took a big toll on a handful of likely playoff contenders over the weekend, and just three weeks into the new year, a half-dozen signal-callers who had been projected to start Opening Day or came into 2019 as starters have since been sidelined.

Who among the replacements is best suited for more responsibility? Here, we rank all the substitute QBs:

QB replaced: Andrew Luck (retired)

First start: Week 1

Luck's abrupt preseason decision to hang up the cleats lowered the ceiling of potential QB production in Indy for 2019, but Brissett is about as good of a fallback plan as the Colts could've had. He may not will the team to victory by himself, but he's efficient and experienced with just enough play-making ability to keep the team in the playoff picture. Of all the QB swaps this season, the Colts' move from Luck to Brissett will perhaps go down as both the most shocking and the most effective.

QB replaced: Ben Roethlisberger (injured)

First start: Week 3

Big Ben's elbow injury might be the nail in the coffin of the 2019 Steelers, but Rudolph looked confident and energized when Pittsburgh called his number against Seattle. Growing pains are inevitable, but this guy sat in the system for a year, was a clear target of Steelers brass in '18 and should benefit from his club's high-upside defense. He's also apparently an absolute chief when it comes to pocket presence. You could do a lot worse than Rudolph considering the circumstances.

3. Daniel Jones, Giants

QB replaced: Eli Manning (benched)

First start: Week 3

A few months ago, this would've been laughable. Jones, after all, was the laughingstock of the draft -- a so-so Duke QB with a losing college record going No. 6 overall to the G-Men, who had already committed to Eli. After an incredibly poised preseason, however, Jones was a no-brainer to take over. No, he's not proven whatsoever, but he's already far more mobile than Manning, who rolled over at the sight of a pass rush, and has more than enough smarts and arm talent to put some life in the Giants.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was surprisingly traded to the Steelers and Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded. Listen to Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough talk trade grades, possible landing spots and much more on the Pick Six Podcast, and make sure and subscribe for a daily dose of NFL!

QB replaced: Drew Brees (injured)

First start: Week 3

Teddy benefits from a supreme supporting cast, he's got rock-solid character, and he's one of the most experienced starters on this list. The problem is he basically plateaued years ago. As soon as Brees left Week 2, you could tell Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and the rest of the Saints offense had been reduced to dink-and-dunk gadgets. Bridgewater can protect the ball and manage a few wins along the way, but people forget he still had a lot to prove before that catastrophic injury with the Vikings years ago.

QB replaced: Nick Foles (injured)

First start: Week 2

The cult hero of this collection, Minshew is a novelty in Jacksonville, and rightfully so. His first two games of action have been productive, for sure -- he's completing almost 80 percent of his passes thus far, and he's spry enough to extend plays with his legs. A couple more surprise outings -- like a win over the Titans on Thursday night -- and he'll shoot up the list.

QB replaced: Sam Darnold (illness), Trevor Siemian (injured)

First start: Week 3

Yeah, there's not really a whole lot to say here except: Adam Gase is in trouble.

Watch list

These changes haven't permanently been made, but we wouldn't be surprised if they're on the horizon: