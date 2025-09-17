Some of the NFL's greatest teams ruled the gridiron during the 1970s. Not surprisingly, the 70s also included some of the greatest coaches to roam the sidelines.

The 1975 season, for example, included nine head coaches who are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While most of those coaches enjoyed successful campaigns in 1975, that season also included several surprising performances from teams that were led by coaches who also made a significant impact during the decade.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1975 version of "The NFL Today," CBS Sports will bring viewers back in time throughout Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The weeklong celebration will be highlighted by a vintage edition of "The NFL Today" at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 21, with special guests, retro graphics and music, and innovative technology including a virtual recreation of the 1975 "The NFL Today" set. The NFL on CBS will also feature throwback themes throughout Week 3 game coverage, with flashback clips and musical elements throughout the day. Additionally, as part of their own throwback celebrations, several NFL clubs have announced that they will be wearing throwback uniforms in Week 3 including the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In honor of the show's 50th anniversary, here's a rundown of the 10 greatest coaching performances from the NFL's 1975 season.

** -- Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees

'The NFL Today' celebrating 50th anniversary: All you need to know about the 1975 season Jeff Kerr

10. Chuck Knox, Rams

A three-time Coach of the Year, "Ground Chuck" led the Rams to a 12-2 regular season record and a third straight NFC West crown. The Rams' blowout loss to the Cowboys in the NFC title game, in addition to the fact that Los Angeles played in the NFL's weakest division, is why Knox isn't ranked higher.

9. Bud Grant, Vikings**

Grant led Minnesota to a third straight NFC Central title on the strength of a dominant defense and quarterback Fran Tarkenton's MVP season. The Vikings would have likely returned to the Super Bowl if not for Roger Staubach's iconic Hail Mary pass in the NFC divisional round that sunk Minnesota's season.

8. Paul Brown, Bengals**

During his final season on the sidelines, Brown guided the Bengals to their third playoff berth. Cincinnati's success was the result of a well-balanced team that featured NFL passing leader Ken Anderson and a ball-hawking secondary, led by Hall of Fame cornerback Ken Riley.

Brown was aided that season by offensive assistant Bill Walsh, who later enjoyed a Hall of Fame career as the 49ers coach.

7. Bum Phillips, Oilers

During his first season in Houston, Phillips guided the Oilers to a surprising 10-4 record that included impressive wins over Washington, Miami, and Oakland. The Oilers' only losses that season came against AFC Central rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Those losses prevented Phillips' team from making the playoffs.

6. John Madden, Raiders**

Madden guided the Raiders to a sixth AFC West division title since becoming Oakland's coach in 1969. The Raiders then edged gritty Cincinnati in the first round of the playoffs before once again coming short against the Steelers one game shy of the Super Bowl. Madden and his team eventually broke through in 1976, though.

5. Don Shula, Dolphins**

Despite losing roughly half of his starters from Miami's 1973 Super Bowl team (including starting quarterback Bob Griese in Week 10), Shula still led the Dolphins to a 10-4 record. Miami missed the playoffs, however, after coming up short in overtime against division rival Baltimore in Week 13.

4. Don Coryell, Cardinals**

Coryell's Cardinals surprised most prognosticators by capturing a second consecutive NFC East title. St. Louis earned the nickname "Cardiac" Cardinals after winning four straight one-possession games that included a controversial overtime win against Washington in Week 9.

One of Coryell's best players that season was Terry Metcalf, who scored in every way possible that season for an offensive player. He also set a then-NFL single season record with 2,462 yards of total offense.

3. Ted Marchibroda, Colts

In his first season in Baltimore, Marchibroda led Baltimore's remarkable turnaround from a 2-12 team in 1974 to a 10-4 outfit in 1975. The Colts' success in 1975 included their first AFC East title since 1970.

Marchibroda oversaw an explosive offense that was led by quarterback Bert Jones and running back Lydell Mitchell, who that season became the first player in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

The 1975 season was the first one in the NFL for then-Colts special assistant Bill Belichick, who was hired by Marchibroda prior to the start of the season. Belichick has often credited Marchibroda for his role in the former's immense success.

2. Tom Landry, Cowboys**

After missing the playoffs in 1974, many expected the Cowboys to continue their rebuild in '75. The Cowboys, however, surprised just about everyone by winning the NFC and coming just short of winning their second Super Bowl of the decade.

A lot of the Cowboys' success was a byproduct of Landry's innovative Flex defense and equally innovative shotgun offense centered around the talents of Roger Staubach, whose Hail Mary completion to Drew Pearson led to Dallas' shocking upset win over the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. The Cowboys followed that up with a dominant, 37-7 win over the Rams in the NFC title game.

1. Chuck Noll, Steelers**

In 1975, Noll and the Steelers proved that their Super Bowl win the season before was anything but a fluke. After an embarrassing home loss to Buffalo in Week 2, Noll's team responded by reeling off 11 straight wins that included four wins against Houston and Cincinnati, who went a combined 21-3 that season against the rest of the league.

"The Emperor's" genius was put to test late in Super Bowl X with the Steelers clinging to a four-point lead and facing a fourth-and-9 from the Cowboys' 41-yard-line. While 99.9% of coaches would have punted in that situation, Noll instead decided to run the ball, which resulted in the Cowboys getting the ball back in good field position with plenty of time to win the game.

Noll's decision was based on Pittsburgh's special teams struggles earlier in the game that included two missed field goals, a missed extra point attempt and a punt that was nearly blocked. Instead of risking another special teams gaffe, Noll put the game in the hands of his defense, which rewarded his faith in them by recording the game-clinching interception on the game's final play.