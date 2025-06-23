The changes that the Philadelphia Eagles made last offseason led to their ultimate Super Bowl run. Linebacker Zack Baun flourished post-position change while defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were catalysts for a defensive renaissance. The Eagles were fifth on last year's list of top offseasons despite losing both of their coordinators.

Looking ahead to this season, the NFC East franchise once again makes an appearance despite taking an entirely different approach than a year ago, but it is not at the top. For the second consecutive year, the Chicago Bears are No. 1 on the list with hopes of ascending in the NFC.

Here is the list of the 10 best NFL offseasons:

Super Bowl odds: +33000 ($10 to win $3,300)

The last spot boiled down to the Packers, Bengals and Browns. Cincinnati has the unresolved situation with edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart at the moment. Green Bay did not make many moves beyond the addition of first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden.

"Successful" does not directly translate to immediate on-field results. In the case of the Browns, it is an admission of shortcomings, redistribution of assets and a shift in strategy. After multiple years of going all in on a roster weighed down by quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland was conservative in its offseason spending.

In the process, it was able to identify potential building blocks on each side of the ball with the likes of defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and others, while also clearing a path for other young players on the roster to prove their merits with extended playing time. In addition to drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland added an additional first-round selection in next year's draft to potentially identify and draft a quarterback of the future.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl odds: +750 ($10 to win $75)

Philadelphia's approach to the offseason was very savvy. It allowed veterans like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry and Darius Slay to walk with the goal of supplying young, cost-efficient players with playing time. Veterans Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari and Adoree' Jackson were added for insurance.

First-round selection Jihaad Campbell should supplement the pass rush while Andrew Mukuba immediately competes at safety. Fourth-round pick Ty Robinson steps into the interior defensive line development program recently vacated by Milton Williams.

Super Bowl odds: +8500 ($10 to win $850)

Indianapolis finally spent on its secondary in free agency, but did lose a few pieces to the offensive line. Those two players missed a large portion of last season, which allowed rookies to gain valuable repetitions. Daniel Jones is not going to provide the level of quarterback play that every team is chasing, but it should be improved over last season. Tight end Tyler Warren was added as another outlet in the pass game.

Veterans cornerback Charvarius Ward pushes down other young players into more suitable roles, while safety Camryn Bynum represents an upgrade in a make-or-break year for head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.

Super Bowl odds: +700 ($10 to win $70)

Buffalo's offense was already in good shape, but Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore could be assets to that unit. The real changes were made on defense through a scattershot approach. Along the front seven, they added veterans Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, as well as rookies T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker. They get dinged a bit because Ogunjobi and Hoecht will serve six-game suspensions to open the season, but the collection of those players should lead to improved results

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston was the team's first-round selection opposite Christian Benford.

Super Bowl odds: +11000 ($10 to win $1,100)

Carolina had a significant sum of money to spend and several holes to fill on defense. Veterans Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton and Patrick Jones II level out the floor of that unit. The Panthers allowed 179.8 rushing yards per game last season; the distance between the Panthers and the No. 31 team in the statistic was similar to the gap between the No. 31 team and the No. 9 team. They added power and quick twitch capabilities to the pass rush with Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton.

Additionally, Young will have stability for the first time in his young career, as head coach Dave Canales and all 11 starters return. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected in the first-round.

Super Bowl odds: +2000 ($10 to win $200)

Washington deployed an aggressive strategy similar to the one Houston conducted following C.J. Stroud's rookie campaign. Ironically, the former's strategy entailed the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. And instead of trading for Stefon Diggs, the Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel. In the short term, it sends a message that the franchise is looking to accelerate its timeline, but future assets were sacrificed to make that happen.

It was important to bring back offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury even though he had interest elsewhere.

Super Bowl odds: +2700 ($10 to win $270)

Head coach Sean Payton sat down after the season and methodically built out his offseason shopping list. Tight end, running back, linebacker and safety were all among the positions checked off by the leader of the surprising 2024 contender. The order in which those needs were addressed may not have lined up with expectation, but Evan Engram, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw occupy those roles.

As a result, Payton has his sights on a bigger prize in Year 2 of Bo Nix's career.

Super Bowl odds: +2100 ($10 to win $210)

The offensive line had been an issue against the Rams in the playoffs. Perhaps the Vikings over-corrected with massive contracts for center Ryan Kelly and offensive guard Will Fries -- the two played a combined 15 games in 2024 -- as well as first-round selection Donovan Jackson. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy should feel protected behind the new-look unit, which also welcomes back injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Potentially the biggest boon of the entire operation was the retention of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose unit exceeded expectations a year ago. He is now graced with proven veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, which allows last year's starters to serve in more suitable roles.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 ($10 to win $650)

There is no question that New England improved its roster, but has it been at the expense of the long-term vision? Veterans Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry and Stefon Diggs have already constructed fruitful careers, but may not be counted upon for more than a year or two.

Drake Maye's confidence and subsequent play should be buoyed by the changes, and that was the priority for new head coach Mike Vrabel, whose coaching style should foster a tougher style of play. Defensive tackle Milton Williams cashed in on a Super Bowl run and is now a key component to the new-look New England defense.

Offensive pieces Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams were added in the draft.

1. Chicago Bears

Super Bowl odds: +4500 ($10 to win $450)

The changes for the Bears began at the top with incoming head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was regarded as one of the game's most forward-thinking, dynamic offensive play-callers in his former role with the Lions, and Chicago is hoping that success follows him within the division. The roster supplementation did not end there, however.

The NFC North franchise ate its vegetables by upgrading the offensive line through the acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. The defensive line's floor should be elevated with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo joining the cause. Pass-catchers Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland were added in the draft.

The biggest red flag is that Chicago was atop this list last year as well.