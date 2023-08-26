It's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor is the toughest team-centered Hall of Fame to crack among the four major professional sports in the United States. Less than two dozen members currently make up the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, which was created back in 1975.

The keeper to the Ring of Honor's flame is Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner who serves as the only person who determines who is given the highest individual honor the franchise can offer. Jones has followed the advice that was once given to him by Tex Schramm, the Cowboys' former president/general manager who stressed keeping the Ring of Honor exclusive.

Jones recently announced that former Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware will become the 20th former player (and first since 2015) inducted into the Ring of Honor when the Cowboys host the Seahawks on Nov. 30. Ware, the franchise's all-time career sack leader, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this summer.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of people who deserve to have their names in the Ring of Honor. The Cowboys, after all, are the owners of five Super Bowls, eight NFC titles and have the second-best winning percentage since the 1970 merger.

Below is a ranking of the top 10 former Cowboys who are most deserving of a spot in the Ring of Honor. The list includes nine former players and one coach.

Here was the criteria used when making the list:

Individual accomplishments (Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame, etc.)

Team-based accomplishments

Team success and contributions to that success

Lasting legacy on franchise

1. Jimmy Johnson, HC (1989-93)

Johnson is the person most responsible for the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. He oversaw the fastest turnaround in NFL history, as the Cowboys went from being a 1-15 outfit in 1989 to Super Bowl champions just three years later. Johnson's Cowboys repeated as champions before shockingly stepping away just months later. Dallas won its third and most recent Super Bowl two years later with a roster that was mostly comprised of Johnson's players.

2. Jason Witten, TE (2003-17, 2019)

The best tight end in franchise history, Witten also owns the distinction of being the Cowboys' most decorated player of the 21st century. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls that included 10 in a 11-year span from 2004-14. He recorded Pro Bowl seasons while catching passes from three different quarterbacks in Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Witten tops the Cowboys' career leaderboard in receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977) and is second in touchdown receptions (72).

3. Bob Hayes, WR (1965-74)

Hayes not being in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor is nothing short of a travesty. A blazing-fast receiver who won two Olympic gold medals, Hayes led the NFL in touchdown catches in 1965 and 1966. He also paced the league in yards per catch in 1970 and 1971 while helping the Cowboys reach the franchise's first two Super Bowls that included a 24-3 win over Miami in Super Bowl VI.

Hayes averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch during his decade with the Cowboys. His 71 career touchdowns is third in franchise history, behind only Dez Bryant and Jason Witten and ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

4. Harvey Martin, DE (1973-83)

Martin's 114 career sacks was the most in franchise history until Ware surpassed his total in 2013. An explosive pass rusher, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Martin had one of the best individual seasons in NFL history in 1977. That season, he led the NFL with 20 sacks, was named Defensive Player of the Year and shared Super Bowl MVP honors with Randy White after recording two sacks in Dallas' 27-10 win over Denver.

5. Tony Romo, QB (2004-16)

Like Tom Brady, Romo's career as an NFL starting quarterback took place after replacing Drew Bledsoe. Also like Brady, Romo went on to enjoy a long and successful run that included a 78-49 record as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Romo retired as the Cowboys' career leader in passing yards (34,183) and touchdown passes (248). He led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times and in 2009 led Dallas to its first postseason win since Super Bowl XXX.

6. Ed "Too Tall" Jones (1974-1989)

The 6-foot-9 Jones was an integral part of the Cowboys' vaunted "Doomsday" defense. In his first season as a starter, Jones recorded 2.5 sacks in the postseason while helping the Cowboys make an unexpected trip to the Super Bowl. Two years later, Jones had a sack in each of the Cowboys' first two playoff games and contributed to Doomsday's dominant performance in Super Bowl XII.

Jones' longevity was part of what made him great. He was 34 when he tallied a career-best 13 sacks in 1985. Jones, who made 203 regular season and 20 postseason starts for the Cowboys, is fourth in franchise history with 106 sacks.

7. Jay Novacek, TE (1990-95)

Novacek was an integral part of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. A backup during his first five NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Novacek became an immediate starter upon joining the Cowboys in 1990. In 1991, he made the first of five consecutive Pro Bowls while helping the Cowboys win their first playoff game in nine years. A year later, Novacek caught the first of Troy Aikman's four touchdown passes in the Cowboys' Super Bowl win over Buffalo. Novacek led the Cowboys with seven receptions in that game as Dallas ended its 15-year championship drought.

Novacek ended his career in style in 1995. He set a career-high in receiving yards during the regular season before catching a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXX, his final game.

8. Dez Bryant, WR (2010-17)

Millions of Cowboys fans put up the "X" with Bryant during eight years in Dallas. The franchise's career leader with 73 touchdown catches, Bryant was one of the league's best receivers during his heyday. From 2011-14, Bryant caught 50 touchdowns and averaged 1,216 receiving yards per season.

One of Bryant's most memorable games with the Cowboys came in a loss. He caught nine passes for 132 yards and two scores in Dallas' last-second defeat to the Packers in the 2016 divisional round.

9. Charlie Waters, S, (1970-78, 1980-81)

A terrific special teams player, Waters was also the consummate pro who spent three years of his career out of position before becoming one of the NFL's top safeties during the second half of the 1970s. A key member of the Doomsday Defense, Waters played in five Super Bowls and was part of both of the Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning teams during the '70s. His 41 picks is the third-highest total in franchise history, and his nine playoff picks is an NFL record.

10. Danny White, QB (1976-88)

The bridge between Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, White helped the Cowboys reach three consecutive NFC Championship games from 1980-82. A Pro Bowler in 1982, White's 29 touchdown passes in 1983 stood as the Cowboys' single-season record until Romo surpassed it in 2011.

The Cowboys' punter from 1976-79, White went 62-30 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback during the regular season. His 10 postseason starts are the third most by a quarterback in franchise history, behind only Staubach and Aikman.