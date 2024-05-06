I've already picked instant impact rookies. Let's go further than that. How about instant-impact entire draft classes? Sounds fun.

Getting valuable contributions from multiple rookies can transform a team in a given year, as those players are as cheap as they come in the NFL. Let's rank the top 10 instant impact classes from the 2024 draft.

Impactful rookies: OT Joe Alt, WR Ladd McConkey, LB Junior Colson, RB Kimani Vidal

Alt was a Kevlar wall at Notre Dame the past two seasons and, of course, will man a starting offensive tackle gig for the Chargers immediately protecting Justin Herbert. He brings immense height and freaky athleticism to the position. McConkey is a crafty separator with deep speed, and while Colson may not be incredibly rangy, it's a rarity for him to miss a tackle, and he advanced in coverage in his final season at Michigan.

The X-factor here is Vidal, who'll start behind Gus Edwards on the depth chart -- and maybe J.K. Dobbins too -- but possesses the vision, contact balance, and jagged cutting skill to be the head back by November. He's that talented. Elusive, powerful, and he hides behind his blockers.

Impactful rookies: DT Byron Murphy, OG Christian Haynes, LB Tyrice Knight, TE A.J. Barner, CB D.J. James

Even the new Seahawks regime felt confident in the skill-position players acquired by the Pete Carroll regime, because this was a trench-based draft class for Seattle. Murphy brings electricity to the interior of the defensive line, and with his burst, length, and power, Haynes was the best pure offensive guard in the class.

Knight can absolutely fill the void left by Jordyn Brooks bolting in free agency -- think energetic run-stopper -- and Barner has the exact profile of a prospect who can be a more productive pro than he was in college. While he's not fast for the position -- 4.86 40-yard dash -- his 34.5-inch vertical and 7.02 time in the three-cone drill hint at his acceleration and flexibility to separate. Plus he can really block.

James was one of the many ultra-feisty and productive slot defenders in the class, he'll be utilized wonderful by head coach Mike Macdonald who coached Marlon Humphrey in Baltimore for years.

Impactful rookies: EDGE Jared Verse, DT Braden Fiske, RB Blake Corum, S Kamren Kinchens, DT Tyler Davis

The Florida State duo is going to rock for the Rams defense right out of the gate. Verse had the best combination of bend and power among the edge rushers in this class, and Fiske was the finest all-around athlete at the defensive tackle spot in the class. Both never take a play off and have the refined skill set to be instant impact.

I'm a bit lower on Corum than most but realize he'll be a comparable complement to newfound feature back Kyren Williams. Lot of screens. Kinchens film was first-round caliber. If his disappointing pre-draft workout was a fluke, the Rams got a premier playmaker on the back end. Davis helps fill out the defensive tackle room. His stack-and-shed skills against the run and pure power getting up the field toward the quarterback will make him integral depth on Los Angeles' defensive interior.

Impactful rookies: QB Drake Maye, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, WR Javon Baker, TE Jaheim Bell

Do not sleep on the impact this Patriots draft class will have in 2024. Yes, some of that is because this was a New England franchise suddenly in dire need of stability at quarterback and dynamic talent at receiver. But this article isn't solely about opportunity. Maye was my QB2 in this class, ever-so-slightly between Caleb Williams. He can make every throw and will creative beyond the intended structure of the play with his legs and uncork some beauties on the run. Polk is a jack of all trades and tracks it almost as well as his Top 10 teammate Rome Odunze down the field.

I had an early second-round grade on Baker. While not a blazer, he does everything else at receiver that typically translates -- release package at the line, bend in his routes, and freaky ability to make snags outside of his body frame. Bell might have been the finest value in the entire draft. I mean that. This is a Chig Okonkwo-Isaiah Likely type H-back with rugged yards-after-the-catch talent who will make Maye's checkdowns and swing passes more efficient.

Impactful rookies: TE Brock Bowers, OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, CB Decamerion Richardson, RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor

This was a sneaky-good class, even if Bowers wasn't filling a glaring need nor represents the best surplus value in Round 1. Fact is, Bowers is a game-changing specimen who'll aid the effectiveness of either Garner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell in Year 1 while simultaneously taking pressure of 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer who's still just 22 years old.

JPJ will be a rock at whichever guard spot he ultimately plays because of his width and mobility off the ball. Richardson was one of the smoothest athletes in the cornerback class, and Laube has the receiving capabilities to be a pesky, chain-mover on third downs all season. He was the discount Blake Corum in this class, and he might be more elusive. Taylor is a big-bodied playmaker at safety, and this was a secondary that needed it. GM Tom Telesco did work here.

Impactful rookies: WR Keon Coleman, S Cole Bishop, DT DeWayne Carter, RB Ray Davis, EDGE Javon Solomon

Coleman may not be a truly game-changing, 1,000-yard wideout as a rookie. In fact, I don't believe he will. But with the amount of targets the Bills have to replace, he's going to be an active part of the offense, and Josh Allen is likely to look his way in the red zone.

Bishop has the size, smarts, and pure speed to be a featured element in Sean McDermott's defense at safety. Carter is the upfield depth Buffalo desperately needed behind Ed Oliver, and the Bills rotate as much up front on as defense as any team in the NFL. Davis adds another pass-catching element to the James Cook led backfield and provides a punch in short-yardage situations. Dude is thick at not even 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds. Solomon is my sleeper of the Bills class. He has comparable size and length to Vikings first-round pick Dallas Turner -- yes, it's true! -- and was super productive winning around the edge at Troy.

Impactful rookies: WR Malik Nabers, S Tyler Nubin, CB Andru Phillips, RB Tyrone Tracy, LB Darius Muasau

All five of these first-year pros will likely be leaned upon in 2024 and have the athleticism to thrive in their specific roles. Nabers was my WR1 in this class. After he learns the full route tree, look out. He'll be able to do it all at receiver. Nubin's average-at-best workout scares me a bit, but his film as a ball-hawking free safety can't simply be ignored. Phillips has elite explosiveness traits at cornerback -- and can play inside if needed. Tracy has free-wheeling cutting skills and, as a former receiver, will be part of what the Giants want to do out of the backfield in the pass game.

Muasau gave me Matt Milano vibes on film regarding his instincts and hair-on-fire style. There's some upside as a coverage type too because of how fluidly he flips his hips.

Impactful rookies: OL Jordan Morgan, LB Edgerrin Cooper, S Javon Bullard, RB Marshawn Lloyd, S Evan Williams, S Kitan Oladapo

GM Brian Gutekunst has masterfully rebuilt the Packers for the organization to almost seamlessly transition from the Aaron Rodgers era to the Jordan Love era. Amazing. The past few draft classes have been stellar.

Morgan represents what has become the classic Gutekunst pick -- a do-everything, play-anywhere blocker with athletic chops and balance. Cooper needs to shore up his tackling efforts but has Quay Walker-like burst and change-of-direction skill with minimal hesitation to his game. Bullard is a blue-collar nickel/safety hybrid who hits like an oversized linebacker.

Lloyd is the key piece to the class though. At under 5-9 and 220 pounds with high-caliber burst and speed, do not be surprised when the Packers ground game is more efficient with him as opposed to Josh Jacobs down the stretch this season. The two late-round safeties, Williams and Oladapo are highly intelligent playmakers at all three levels of the field.

Impactful rookies: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DL Darius Robinson, RB Trey Benson, CB Max Melton, OL Isaiah Adams, S Dadrian Taylor-Demerson

The opportunity in Arizona certainly helps the high ranking here for the Cardinals, but I do like all of these first-year pros making an impact in 2024. Of course there's Harrison Jr., who could see over 150 targets as a rookie. Robinson will be maximized inside as a "sleek" interior rusher and run-halting defender.

Benson was my RB1 with Breece Hall-like capabilities. Melton and Taylor-Demerson are elite linear athletes who play with a chippy, in-your-face style, and Adams, if kicked inside to guard, has a chance to really move people up front.

Impactful rookies: QB Jayden Daniels, DT Johnny Newton, CB Mike Sainristil, TE Ben Sinnott, WR Luke McCaffrey

Those first five picks by GM Adam Peters were sensational. Denzel Washington Man On Fire type stuff from the Commanders new GM. Daniels has all the dynamic skills to be that new-age, dual-threat passer that terrifies defenses underneath, at the intermediate level, downfield, and yeah, with his legs.

If Newton was able to work out before the draft, no way he's available in Round 1. He can be a 50-plus pressure defensive tackle as a rookie. Sainristil can be the annoying nickel corner who tackles like a champ, blitzes off the corner, and sticks to slot receivers underneath, and Sinnott legitimately has Sam LaPorta-esque athleticism and powerful YAC skills.

McCaffrey will probably make the least impact of this bunch, but his diverse route-running skills will likely help him get on the field and earn targets sooner rather than later.