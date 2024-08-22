Almost every NFL team has at least one nationally recognized superstar. Oftentimes, however, even the biggest names work in tandem. Just as Batman has his Robin, MVP types like Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey tend to feed off their fellow playmakers, propelling their respective squads into title contention.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the NFL's top duos for the 2024 season:

Everyone raves about the upside of Houston's C.J. Stroud-led attack, but don't sleep on this pairing of edge rushers, who form the rock bed of DeMeco Ryans' defense. Hunter is one of the most physically imposing players in the NFL coming over from the Minnesota Vikings, while Anderson was already ultra steady as a rookie. It'd be a stunner if they didn't combine for 20 sacks, headlining the Texans' push for another deep playoff run.

Linebackers and safeties don't necessarily draw the most eyes, but that's not the case in Baltimore, where defense played a pivotal role in the club's 2023 AFC Championship bid. Smith is a punishing tackle machine at the heart of the unit, while Hamilton was all over the field rotating between positions on the back end in a All-Pro breakout. At just 23, he's primed to become an even more prominent face of the team.

Wondering why so many Cowboys fans are up in arms over Dallas' hesitation to pay these two as they approach contract years? Just look at what they've done while teamed up in Arlington. Yes, there are still questions about Prescott as a big-game quarterback, but his steady arm paired with Lamb's explosiveness make for one of the splashiest connections in the game. Lamb may only be hitting his stride after a 1,749-yard outburst.

Detroit arguably does more to support its quarterback than any other NFL team, at least according to current personnel and coaches. The offensive line is a major part of that, with Ragnow entering Year 7 as the anchor of the front and Sewell emerging as maybe the top right tackle in the game. Both linemen excel in the run game, clearing lanes for the Lions' dual-headed backfield, while also providing Jared Goff clean pockets.

If there's any duo that defines "thunder and lightning" in the NFL, it may well be these two, who are teaming up in 2024 after years of headlining competing AFC contenders. Henry, 30, is aging and racked up plenty of miles with the Tennessee Titans, but he remains a physical anomaly with supersized bulldozing ability. Jackson, meanwhile, oozes electricity as the game's most dynamic dual threat under center. Imagine trying to defend this run game.

5. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

You could easily swap coach Kyle Shanahan into this partnership, as he's the orchestrator of San Francisco's seamless and balanced attack. Purdy is far from a robot, however, showing in 2023's Super Bowl bid that he's got slippery off-script ability in addition to highly efficient production. McCaffrey, meanwhile, is his most reliable safety valve, all but single-handedly restoring the running back's value with tough, clutch multipurpose work.

Tua Tagovailoa obviously had a big hand in earning his lucrative contract extension, but he also owes these guys a lot of thanks. Hill may be 30, but few wideouts can fly downfield as he still does, as evidenced by his career-best 1,799 yards in 2023. Waddle, meanwhile, has to stay healthy to keep pace, but he's proven All-Pro-caliber as both a high-volume possession target and Hill-esque deep threat. The sheer amount of speed here is unmatched.

Saquon Barkley's arrival spices up the potential pairings in Philadelphia, where Jalen Hurts' rushing ability could give the Birds an even more dynamic ground attack. Still, Brown and Smith are so good out wide, it's a wonder they haven't been featured even more. The former is one of the most uncoverable talents in the NFL at full strength, while Smith consistently plays bigger than his size as a trusty route-runner and jump-ball artist.

Durability is a question when it comes to Cincinnati's cool signal-caller, but there's little debate about Burrow if/when he's upright: The man knows how to thread the needle. Chase, meanwhile, is arguably the most explosive pass catcher this side of former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. In other words, there isn't a better quarterback-wide receiver pairing when these two are on the field. That counts for an awful lot in today's pass-oriented NFL.

1. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Who else could it be? Unless you wanted to stick with Mahomes and pair him with tight end Travis Kelce, his favorite and most reliable target for years. Reid and Mahomes are the contemporary version of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, except even more dynamic. No coach-quarterback combo is more creative and formidable. Whether they're dialing up a high-octane attack or a slug-it-out affair, everyone anticipates them coming out on top.