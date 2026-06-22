Ranking the top 10 NFL offseasons: Myles Garrett trade was a win-win for two teams on AFC heavy list

Top offseason is subjective, because NFL teams are on varying timelines and one team's goals may not match another's. There is a lot taken into account when considering who had the best offseason from coaching changes to player additions and subtractions.

A team's inclusion on this list does not guarantee success. In fact, a team capable of adding several players to its roster through free agency likely did not have players of their own worth paying and were coming off a difficult season.

Reflecting upon last season, the Patriots were the perfect example of a team that won the offseason. They were in position to pick No. 4 overall in Mike Vrabel's first season and aggressively spent in free agency. The Super Bowl runner-up signed defensive tackle Milton Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Harold Landry and others in free agency. New England followed that up by drafting left tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, center Jared Wilson and safety Craig Woodson; all of whom became starters.

Comparatively, Cleveland also may have been labeled a winner last offseason. The Browns had a strong rookie class but still found themselves in a position to select No. 6 overall in this year's draft because quarterback play was underwhelming.

Who has had the best offseason thus far?

10. San Francisco 49ers

There were three teams in consideration for the final spot: the 49ers, Giants and Saints. New York missed the cut because the Dexter Lawrence loss has to be taken into account just as much as its additions. The Giants lost wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger and others as well. New Orleans made offensive moves that should upgrade the unit, but the collective may not be as impactful as San Francisco's.

San Francisco has Super Bowl aspirations and brought in a couple players familiar with how that journey looks: wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Assuming the Brandon Aiyuk situation is reconciled this offseason, the 49ers should benefit from not having distractions looming over them throughout the season. In addition to Evans, Christian Kirk and De'Zhaun Stribling are likely to be immediate contributors as well.

From the 49ers' perspective, the Nate Hobbs signing gives them versatility in the secondary. Defensive tackles Gracen Halton and Osa Odighizuwa should supplement an interior group who had underperformed last season. Edge rusher Romello Height and cornerback Ephesians Prysock add to the depth also.

9. Houston Texans

I struggled on how much to weigh all the veteran additions made along the offensive line. Offensive guard Wyatt Teller and offensive tackle Braden Smith have been plus starters in their careers, but are obviously closer to the end of those respective careers than the beginning. First-round center Keylan Rutledge should instill a physical nature the team had been lacking at that position.

After accumulating nearly 100 receptions over his first two seasons, wide receiver Tank Dell missed all of the 2025 season recovering from an injury. He is expected to be cleared for training camp and available for Week 1, so that is another offensive addition in the grand scheme.

Second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald was a perfect fit for the Texans and provides them with a hopeful long-term starter at a position that has largely been occupied by veterans early in head coach DeMeco Ryans' tenure. Safety Reed Blankenship was the missing puzzle piece to the defense as well. Overall, it was clear the franchise had objectives this offseason and they executed that vision.

8. Washington Commanders

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn microwaved their initial roster with veterans such as Bobby Wagner, Dorance Armstrong, Austin Ekeler and others, but the team is transitioning.

The defensive front was a point of emphasis as the team brought in Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Leo Chenal, first-round pick Sonny Styles, fifth-round pick Joshua Josephs and others.

Cornerback Amik Robertson and safety Nick Cross were good additions to the secondary. Third-round wide receiver Antonio Williams and tight end Chig Okonkwo should be immediate impact performers in the pass game.

7. Carolina Panthers

Carolina made some calls on the opening day of free agency and made a few splash signings. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd were top of the market earners, but veteran Tershawn Wharton was also added for depth. A second-round pick was used on Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffered a significant injury during the team's playoff loss, which may cost him most or all of the 2026 season. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to a reasonable deal as a contingency plan, but then drafted Georgia's Monroe Freeling in the first round.

Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was taken in the third round to complement Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Center Sam Hecht was taken in the fifth round, but has starting potential.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs made an uncharacteristic splash in free agency by signing running back Kenneth Walker III, but also addressing depth with the signing of Emari Demercado and drafting Emmett Johnson. Quarterback Justin Fields is a more entertaining backup for Patrick Mahomes than the franchise has had in recent years.

The defensive front was upgraded through the savvy signing of Khyiris Tonga, as well as drafting twitchy edge rusher R Mason Thomas and defensive tackle Peter Woods.

The secondary is going to be particularly captivating this season. The team moved on from veterans Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. In exchange, the team essentially received a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, a 2027 compensatory fourth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick as well as salary cap relief. Kansas City used a portion of those financial and draft resources to bring in cornerbacks Mansoor Delane, Kader Kohou and L'Jarius Sneed, as well as safety Alohi Gilman. It is a totally renovated, but capable group.

There are a few concerns about the offseason. The decision to part ways with Matt Nagy felt like a step in the right direction as the offense had become stagnant, but the transition to Eric Bieniemy is not exactly embracing a fresh perspective. The team also released right tackle Jawaan Taylor in a cost-cutting measure. In a vacuum that was understandable, but trading primary backup Wanya Morris has the position on unsettled ground considering left tackle Josh Simmons was unavailable for nine games last season.

5. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee entered the offseason with a treasure chest of financial resources as well as an entrenched starting quarterback. Robert Saleh was a candidate deserving of a second chance to be an NFL head coach but the coaching staff's decision to bring in several players with which they are familiar -- Jermaine Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger -- may ultimately determine whether or not this regime is successful. If it does not work out, prognosticators will point back to this offseason as an indication they had not learned lessons from prior shortcomings.

The Titans were active, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were all added during the spring. The team had a strong draft class headlined by Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Every Rams offseason decision -- with the exception of drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson No. 13 overall -- has been made in service of one goal: compete for a Super Bowl now. They traded for accomplished veterans Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, in addition to signing Jaylen Watson. Those moves addressed a weak point on the team while also adding the game's best pass rusher to close out contested affairs. When the Rams won their most recent Super Bowl, Aaron Donald, who is contemplating a return, fulfilled that role.

The selection of Simpson did give the franchise some insurance in the present and a potential heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.

The one hiccup within the franchise's plans has been the domestic incident involving left tackle Alaric Jackson. Los Angeles does not want to find itself in a situation against a really good pass-rushing unit that can exploit poor tackle play. The Rams are barren when considering future draft capital, so they have to capitalize on the current window.

3. New York Jets

New York's offseason essentially began at the NFL trade deadline when the Jets moved young stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Those moves were made in an effort to provide the organization with the necessary resources to find its quarterback of the future and also surround that player with the talent to win. The Jets had gone down the path of drafting a young quarterback but not investing in his supporting cast in the past. They have also signed a veteran quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) and then aggressively pursued players he wanted on the roster. Any quarterback they bring in now will have a quality, young offensive line, as well as wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq and running back Breece Hall.

While orchestrating the initial phase of its offensive plan, the Jets were active in upgrading the floor of the defense. The team traded for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in conjunction with signing veterans David Onyemata, Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency. Defensive moves continued to be made throughout the draft, including top 50 overall selections on edge rusher David Bailey and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

It remains to be seen if the team will be more competitive than it had been down the stretch of the 2025 season, but there is no question that the roster is more talented than it had been this time last year.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders added the best quarterback prospect available this offseason: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas' placement on this list is not rendered down to just being in position to pick No. 1 overall, however. The organization has made multiple strategic decisions to support Mendoza. From hiring offensive-minded Klint Kubiak to paying free agent center Tyler Linderbaum a top of the market contract to signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, the rookie will have the opportunity to hit the ground running with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

The team also raised the floor of its defense by signing cornerback Eric Stokes, edge rusher Kwity Paye and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was a fourth-round selection who, when healthy, was among the best prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. They selected a few of my other personal favorites, such as cornerback Hezekiah Masses and running back Mike Washington Jr.

Although it feels like a lifetime ago, the Maxx Crosby trade falling through feels like an addition after performatively removing him from the depth chart momentarily.

1. Cleveland Browns

It may come as a surprise to see the Browns on this list considering the name brand value of players they have lost this offseason: Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Myles Garrett to name a few. However, the offensive line had deteriorated and they stockpiled losses over the past decade even with Garrett. The goal is to construct a respectable offense in combination with a player of Garrett's skill set, but that never materialized.

General manager Andrew Berry entirely rebuilt the offensive line this offseason by trading for Tytus Howard, signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins and drafting Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber. They concluded the 2026 NFL Draft with four of the top 25 prospects in my personal rankings: wide receivers KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Fano.

The trade of Garrett brought back one of the game's best young pass rushers, Jared Verse, as well as draft resources which could be used to address the team's pursuit of the ever-evasive franchise quarterback.

Time will tell if firing Kevin Stefanski in favor of Todd Monken was the right decision, but it is clear that the franchise at least has a vision for getting out of its rut.