The 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview and some teams -- particularly those like the Browns and Rams with two first-round picks -- are already looking ahead to next season. Chris Trapasso provided a glimpse into the top defensive prospects eligible for next year's draft and my way-too-early mock draft should inform my early thoughts on each side of the ball.

Today, the focus is on the offense. The list below is heavily dominated by offensive tackles and quarterbacks whereas there is a lot to sort out among the wide receivers and running backs. For example, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is highly regarded by many, but as of now, I do not hold him in the same regard as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, who were all clearly top-10-caliber prospects.

It is worth noting that Texas quarterback Arch Manning has not played enough to justify putting him on the list yet.

Here is an early look at the top offensive prospects eligible on the offensive side of the ball:

1. OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Each of the offensive tackles on this list has some form of development that needs to take place for them to reach their full potential. In the case of Fano, his frame can continue filling out by adding good body mass. Fano has great movement skills that allow him to mirror the rusher. He also shows some nuance in jump setting to disrupt the timing of the rusher and finishes plays.

2. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor looks like the old school Alabama offensive tackle whose frame would render him confused for an offensive guard. At 6-foot-7-inches, 369 pounds, the Iowa native is an imposing figure. He could add some lean muscle to improve his foot quickness and pliability, but it is easy to see why Proctor was a 247Sports 5-star recruit.

Ranking top five NFL teams expected to actively pursue QB in 2026 draft: Browns equipped to reload at position Chris Trapasso

3. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is a taller quarterback with a filled-out frame. The best way to describe his play style is professional, like an Eli Manning. He plays with pace and rhythm while making good decisions with the football. The California transfer can throw with a bit more touch downfield and there are moments when he is conservative pushing the ball downfield. It is easier to project him to the next level than South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, for example.

4. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa has good size but he also displays good understanding of independent hand usage to stimmy rushers. There are balance and other technical issues that can be improved upon but the right tackle has all the desirable traits. TruMedia credits him with one sack on 534 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

His older brother, Francisco, was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets.

5. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

It sounds silly but Lomu just looks like the prototypical NFL left tackle at 6-foot-5-inches, 295 pounds. The 2026 NFL Draft will be his first year of eligibility. There are times when he needs to sit down in pass protection rather than getting bull rushed up on his heels but that play strength should continue to improve.

6. OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Tiernan is a tall left tackle but that really only rears its head in the run game when he struggles to dig out defenders. He is far along in terms of his technical development as evidenced by patience through his pass arc, good independent hand usage and other nuanced ways to play the position.

Spring practice reps between edge rusher Anto Saka and Tiernan should be something helpful to both.

7. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

The son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier plays like a coach's son. He does a good job moving around in the pocket to find open passing lanes, which is important considering he is listed at 6-foot-2-inches and may be smaller. Nussmeier throws with touch and does a good job using every part of the field. Nussmeier is not a creative thrower off-platform and his mobility is limited. As a true pocket passer, he exceeded 4,000 yards passing and nearly 30 touchdowns last season.

8. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar has the size and arm strength that teams covet. His mobility grew on me as the season developed. Decision-making has been inconsistent, if not poor, but it is easier for teams to sell themselves on a prospect who could reach the heights of being a top-10 quarterback than one who is further along in his development but lacking the necessary physical traits.

Allar threw for over 3,300 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

9. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is not the same level of prospect as Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson or even Emeka Egbuka right now, but he has good size and has produced at a high level for a program with first-round picks at the position in three consecutive drafts. Tate has soft hands and will work to sustain blocks in space.

10. OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller is the sixth offensive tackle on this list and there could have been a case for others like Oregon's Isaiah World and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor. Miller, a former 5-star recruit who chose the Tigers over the home state Buckeyes, has good size. He has good foot speed and will lean on defenders in the run game.