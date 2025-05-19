Clinging to pre-draft preparation like it is the end of my playing days, I look back at the 2025 NFL Draft while also forward to the upcoming NFL season to preview some of the top rookie matchups.

It is not as simple as picking first-round picks, however. There is a lot to consider, including whether the player is expected to be healthy and in the starting lineup in time for that game. For example, Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will likely begin the season on the bench behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who suffered a torn ACL last season, may not be ready immediately and has free agent Jaylon Moore as competition.

Two other considerations are positions of strength and the understanding that players taken outside of the Top-50 overall are not always locked in to contributing roles immediately. It was not a particularly strong year for wide receivers, linebackers or cornerbacks, so that impacts the desirability of matchups.

After initially paring the list down to 30 possibilities, here is the final list of 10:

10. Browns LB Carson Schwesinger vs. Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (Week 12)

Schwesinger was the second linebacker drafted and he will be relied upon to contribute immediately following the announcement that star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not be available for the 2025 season. The California born Schwesinger will be tasked with extinguishing the excitement that comes with Jeanty in both the run and pass games.

Las Vegas' run game has been absent since Josh Jacobs, who was the franchise's last first-round pick at the position, departed for Green Bay in free agency.

9. Bears TE Colston Loveland vs. Ravens S Malaki Starks (Week 8)

Loveland will have multiple defenders guarding him over the course of this season considering the likelihood that Chicago will be using more 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends). Loveland is expected to be used downfield more than a traditionally conceived tight end, which should bring move oversight from Starks, whose play speed being faster than his testing speed allowed him to be available late in the first round.

8. Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell vs. Broncos RB Omarion Hampton (Week 14)

General manager Howie Roseman broke a long-held belief that he would not use a first-round pick on a linebacker. In fact, Roseman had been working to trade up for the player as the draft progressed. Campbell is a linebacker that will rush the passer, in addition to his responsibilities stopping the run and dropping in coverage. The aggression is not a one-way street here as Campbell may take the action to Hampton in pass protection as much as two meet in the box.

Hampton is a big feature back who gives up little more than 10 pounds to his counterpart.

7. Colts TE Tyler Warren vs. Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori (Week 15)

Since the NFL Scouting Combine, I had drawn parallels between Kyle Hamilton, who Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had coached in Baltimore, to Emmanwori. If Macdonald were attempting to re-create that Baltimore unit in the pacific northwest, then he would need his version of Hamilton, who is able to use his length to impact passing lanes in a variety of ways.

Ironically, the Seahawks had been linked to Warren for a sizeable portion of the pre-draft process as well. The versatility of the combatants comes to a head in Week 15.

6. Falcons EDGEs Jalon Walker/James Pearce vs. Jets OT Armand Membou (Week 13)

Atlanta drafted not one, but two edge rushers in the first round to fix years of woeful pass rush production. Neither possesses the ideal play strength for the position, but quickness is the name of the game against athletic offensive tackle prospect Membou. The presence of both makes it increasingly likely that Membou will see one of the rookies each play. He was the missing piece to New York's offensive line, which now features three former first-round picks and one former second round-pick on the starting line.

The Falcons' 28.6% pressure rate in 2024 was third-worst, according to TruMedia.

5. 49ers EDGE Mykel Williams vs. Saints OT Kelvin Banks (Week 2)

San Francisco essentially swapped former second-round pick Drake Jackson, who was recently released, for Williams in pairing with pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Banks has been training at multiple positions, so it will be interesting to see where he settles. The personal expectation is left tackle, which would allow last year's first-round pick, Taliese Fuaga, to move back to the right side and former first-round pick Trevor Penning is in the wings as a swing option. If Banks plays offensive tackle, as expected, then he will presumably see Williams from a wide-9 alignment.

4. Jaguars WR Travis Hunter vs. Broncos CB Jahdae Barron (Week 16)

Barron will spend the majority of his time over the slot, featured between Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. Hunter will be moved around the formation as well to capitalize on his ability to create plays post-catch. Given the breakout of Brian Thomas Jr. last season, Surtain may draw that assignment, which theoretically frees Hunter. The Buffaloes only used Hunter in the slot on 4.8% of his snaps last season, according to TruMedia.

3. Giants EDGE Abdul Carter vs. Saints OT Kelvin Banks (Week 5)

Carter was regarded as one of the top two prospects in this draft class regardless of position. New York could move Carter around the formation given the presence of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The potential showdown is, of course, dependent upon Banks playing offensive tackle as expected.

Carter will also see Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. this season. Banks has matchups against the Falcons pass rushing duo of Walker and Pearce twice a year.

2. Saints QB Tyler Shough vs. Titans QB Cam Ward (Week 17)

Shough and Ward will not square off in the conventional sense, but they will be leading their teams against one another, in all likelihood. Following Derek Carr's retirement, the quarterback competition in New Orleans boils down to Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Shough, but it would be moderately surprising if Shough did not emerge victorious. A soon-to-be 26-year-old quarterback is not drafted to sit the bench for long.

Ward has to be the starter in Tennessee. Any other outcome would send a concerning message to the rest of that roster. Late season matchups are important in creating some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

1. Giants EDGE Abdul Carter vs. Patriots OT Will Campbell (Week 13)

The No. 3 overall selection versus the No. 4 overall selection. The Patriots' left tackle of the present and future against the prospect who drew Von Miller comparisons leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell will likely see the triumvirate of Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter over the course of the game.

Campbell has Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart and Ravens edge rusher Mike Green on the schedule as well.