Aaron Rodgers is giving the NFL another shot at the age of 41, agreeing on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and continuing his Hall of Fame career. Rodgers contemplated retirement and didn't have a strong list of suitors in free agency, yet is giving himself another shot at glory.

How Rodgers fares in Pittsburgh will be telling, as he's not the only quarterback over the age of 40 to change teams. Tom Brady was the most notable quarterback to pull it off, winning a Super Bowl and rewriting history for quarterbacks in their 40s. Brett Favre pulled off an incredible season for quarterbacks over 40 prior to Brady, while Warren Moon extended his Hall of Fame career well into his 40s.

Rodgers can pull off the same feat, or his play may decline like many other future Hall of Fame quarterbacks later into their 40s. This is Rodgers' last shot at winning in the NFL, getting one chance to extend his Hall of Fame career even longer. Rodgers may even retire after a successful year with the Steelers.

Quarterbacks in their 40s have accomplished successful seasons. Here were the best individual seasons for quarterbacks 40 or over, many of which have come within the last decade.

10. Vinny Testaverde, Jets (2003)

Age: 40

Testaverde opened the season as the backup to Chad Pennington, but was called upon to start the season after Pennington had a dislocation in his non-throwing hand in the final preseason game. With Pennington being out indefinitely, Testaverde started the season and completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,385 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his seven starts.

The New York Jets went 2-5 before Pennington returned, missing the playoffs with a 6-10 record.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Jets (2024)

Age: 40

Rodgers looked like a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a ruptured Achilles last season. He had his lowest completion rate (63.0%) since 2019 and the lowest passer rating (90.5) in a full season in his career. He threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (90.5 rating) as the Jets stumbled to a 5-12 record.

Rodgers' 28 touchdown passes are still the sixth-most for a quarterback age 40 or over.

8. Warren Moon, Seahawks (1997)

Age: 41

The first quarterback to start 10+ games at 40 orover in the Super Bowl era, Moon made the Pro Bowl in his first season starting for the Seattle Seahawks. Moon led the NFL in passing yards per game (245.2) as he completed 59.3% of his passes for 3,678 yards with 25 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and an 83.7 passer rating.

The Seahawks went 7-7 in Moon's starts, as he went on to start 10 games in his next season with Seattle before ending his Hall of Fame career as a backup in Kansas City.

7. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (2022)

Age: 45

Brady set a new standard for 40-year-old quarterbacks in the NFL, but his final season was his worst with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and Brady had some amazing seasons in Tampa Bay). Brady did lead the league in completions (490) and attempts (733), and the Buccaneers won the NFC South -- but with an 8-9 record.

While it was Brady's first season with a losing record in his career, he still completed 66.8% of his passes for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions and a 90.7 passer rating. Even in an off year for Brady, putting up those numbers at 45 was impressive.

6. Drew Brees, Saints (2020)

Age: 41

Bress led the New Orleans Saints to a 9-3 record and the NFC South title in his final season, but this wasn't a typical Brees season. He completed 70.5% of his passes for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions for a 106.4 passer rating.

The Saints fell in the divisional round of the playoffs as Brees played through 11 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a torn rotator cuff, and torn fascia in his foot. Brees was beaten and bruised by the time he retired.

5. Drew Brees, Saints (2019)

Age: 40

Still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in his age-40 season, Brees led the league with a 74.3% completion rate and made the Pro Bowl as the Saints won the NFC South with a 13-3 record. Brees threw for 2,979 yards with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions (116.3 rating) in his 11 starts.

The passer rating is still the highest for a quarterback age 40 or over.

4. Brett Favre, Vikings (2009)

Age: 40

Favre had something to prove at age 40 after a disastrous season with the Jets, having his best season since his MVP days in the mid-1990s. Finishing fourth in the MVP voting, Favre completed 68.4% of his passes (career high) for 4,202 yards with 33 touchdown passes to seven interceptions -- and league-best 1.3% interception rate.

Favre had a 107.2 passer rating, the highest of his career and the only time he finished with a 100+ passer rating. He took the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship that season.

3. Tom Brady, Patriots (2017)

Age: 40

Brady defied the odds at age 40, winning the NFL MVP after throwing for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions (102.8 rating). The New England Patriots quarterback led the league in passing yards per game (285.3), taking the defending champions back to the Super Bowl.

New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

2. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (2020)

Age: 43

Brady's first season with the Buccaneers was another one that defied the odds, leading Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title as a wild-card team. The first quarterback to win a Super Bowl as a starter in both conferences, Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl in his first season after leaving the Patriots.

Brady completed 65.7% of his passes for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions (102.2 rating). He became the first quarterback to throw for 40+ touchdowns over the age of 40 and the first starting quarterback age 40 or over to win a Super Bowl. He won Super Bowl MVP that season as well.

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (2021)

Age: 44

The best statistical season for a quarterback after turning 40 belongs to Brady, who led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). Keep in mind Brady was 44 when he was doing this.

The Buccaneers won the NFC South with a 13-4 record, as Brady completed 67.5% of his passes (his highest since 2007) and averaged 312.7 passing yards a game (102.1 rating). Brady was runner-up in MVP voting and a second-team All-Pro in what was one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career.