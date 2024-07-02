Interior linemen don't receive enough praise around the NFL, unless it's the lowlight where they give up a sack or don't make a block. The guard and center positions are hard to judge already, especially since most blocking situations are between the A and B-gap and not necessarily limited to 1-on-1 situations.

Thanks to advanced statistics, the league has better ways to evaluate how good interior offensive linemen are -- along with how valuable they are for the offensive system they're in. Of course, other factors are in play.

How are tackles graded? Does run-blocking matter more than pressure rate? Are great interior offensive linemen the ones who protect the quarterback? Can they make their teammates they line up next to every week better?

The qualification for these interior linemen rankings is how good the player was in 2023. We'll use success over the past few seasons to help weigh the ranking, but 2023 performance is the key equation in the formula. This is a ranking of the best interior offensive linemen right now, not entirely based on past or future success.

In prior years, guards and centers were lumped together. Since this is a top 20 list, the top 15 guards were ranked along with the top 5 centers. These were the rankings from last year, even though the criteria has changed (benefit of having a top 20 instead of a top 10).

Without further adieu, here are the top 20 interior offensive linemen in the NFL (15 guards and five centers compile the list).

Top 15 guards

1. Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

Lindstrom should have been a first-team All-Pro last season. He's arguably the best run-blocking guard in football and has immensely improved as a pass protector, showcasing his ability as a complete player.

In 16 games for the Falcons, Lindstrom allowed three sacks and 11 pressures in 578 pass-blocking snaps -- an astounding pressure rate allowed per dropback of 1.9%. There's a case to be made that Lindstrom is the best player on the Falcons.

Lindstrom is the best guard in the NFL heading into 2024.

2. Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Thuney earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, a reward for arguably his best season at the age of 31. One of the best pass-blocking guards in the league, Thuney earned his reputation protecting the interior for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady over the course of his career.

In 698 pass-blocking snaps, Thuney allowed three sacks and 29 pressures (a pressure rate per dropback allowed of 4.2%). The pass-blocking numbers were down from previous years, but Thuney has been the model of consistency for the guard position over the past five seasons.

Martin is going to be a Hall of Fame guard when all is said and done, earning his seventh first-team All-Pro selection (third consecutive) in 10 seasons. He only had one penalty all of last season (a false start) and has as many first-team All-Pro selections as holding penalties in his career.

As good and consistent as Martin has been, the 2023 season produced the worst pass-blocking numbers of his career. Martin allowed a career-high four sacks (allowed just two sacks from 2019 through 2022) and 22 pressures (also a career high) and a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.1%.

Martin is still good at 33 years old, but showed a slight decline in pass and run blocking last year. As most great players do, he may be primed for a bounce-back season in 2024.

As Martin declined a bit, Smith emerged as a dominant guard in 2023. A second-team All-Pro in his first full season playing the position, Smith allowed just one sack and 15 pressures in 565 pass-blocking snaps last season, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.7%.

Smith proved to be one of the elite guards in 2023 once the Cowboys moved him inside, setting a foundation for his future as a franchise offensive lineman. The best is yet to come for Smith, who should continue to make All-Pro teams in the years to come (he's only 23).

A Pro Bowler for the first time last season, the 34-year-old Zeitler is one of the best pass-blocking guards in the league. Zeitler allowed just two sacks and 15 pressures in 534 pass-blocking snaps with the Ravens last season, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.8%.

Zeitler joined the Lions this offseason, adding even more pass protection to an excellent offensive line (2.3% pressure rate allowed per dropback over the last three seasons). The Lions may have the best offensive line in the NFL with the addition of Zeitler.

6. Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Bitonio has been one of the best guards in the NFL over the past half decade, earning his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2023. While Bitonio didn't make an All-Pro team for the first time since 2017, he still allowed just two sacks in 585 pass-blocking snaps.

Injuries certainly affected Bitonio last season (specifically his knee), as the 32-year-old allowed a career-high 5.0% pressure rate in 2023. A healthy Bitonio is primed for a bounce-back season.

7. Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

Dickerson got a massive contract extension this offseason after earning his second Pro Bowl selection in just three seasons. He wasn't as dominant in pass blocking as he was in 2023 (career-best 2.9% pressure rate allowed per dropback), as Dickerson allowed four sacks and 32 pressures in 599 pass-blocking snaps (5.3% pressure rate allowed).

The Eagles view Dickerson as a perennial Pro Bowler, and he's certainly trending that way. Dickerson is a good run blocker and is one of the 10 best pass-blocking guards in the league.

The Commanders switched Cosmi inside to guard last season and the results couldn't have been better. Cosmi started all 17 games, allowing one sack and 30 pressures in 736 pass-blocking snaps (pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.1%).

Cosmi still has some work to do as a run blocker, but he'll be vital toward keeping Jayden Daniels upright in his rookie season. He was a very bright spot on a poor offensive line last year.

Don't be fooled by the number of sacks Teller allowed last season (career-high six). He still had a pressure rate per dropback allowed of 3.7% last season (25 pressures allowed), which was his lowest since 2018.

Teller and Bitonio are still one of the best guard tandems in the league, and Teller is coming off a third consecutive Pro Bowl season. He's as solid as they come at the guard position.

10. Quenton Nelson (Colts)

For the first time in years, Nelson looked like the first-team All-Pro guard that took the league by storm. He allowed just one sack and 18 pressures on 643 pass-blocking snaps, playing all 17 games for consecutive season.

Nelson had a pressure rate per dropback allowed of 2.8%, his lowest since 2020, and earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod in six seasons. He may be on the verge of becoming one of the top-five guards in the league once again (Nelson is only 28).

A massive season from Hunt got him paid this offseason by the Carolina Panthers, as his pass protection has consistently improved year after year. Hunt played just 11 games in 2023, but allowed only one sack and three pressures in 315 pass-blocking snaps (1.0% pressure rate allowed per dropback).

Hunt was a product of an offense that got rid of the ball quickly, so the question remains if he'll replicate the same success in Carolina. He's still on the rise as a guard, and the Panthers are better up front with him on the field.

One of the underrated guards in the league, Meinerz is one of the best run blockers at his position. Improving in pass protection, Meinerz allowed two sacks and 19 pressures in 592 pass-blocking snaps last year (3.2% pressure rate allowed).

Meinerz can play guard and center, but has settled in as one of the rising young guards in the league. At just 25, Meinerz's best years are ahead of him.

Going to a different scheme certainly changed the trajectory of Dotson's career, especially coming off the heels of a career season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 485 pass-blocking snaps, Dotson allowed four sacks and 19 pressures (3.9% pressure rate per dropback).

Dotson shined in run blocking thanks to the zone scheme Sean McVay uses. He mastered the A and B-gaps, creating holes for Kyren Williams to become one of the most effective running backs in the league. Just 27 years old, Dotson has found a home in Los Angeles.

14. Elgton Jenkins (Packers)

Jenkins is still one of the underrated guards in the league, not allowing a single sack in 2023. He allowed 22 pressures, however, as his pressure rate allowed was a career-high 4.2%. He took 522 pass-blocking snaps and made sure Jordan Love stayed upright.

If Jenkins didn't play everywhere on the offensive line, his numbers would be better. When Jenkins plays guard, he is in consideration for being one of the top 10 guards in the league.

Jenkins doesn't get enough credit for how much he's improved over the last several seasons. A fierce run blocker, Jenkins has opened lanes on the offensive line while remaining steady in pass protection.

If Jenkins can stay healthy (only played 13+ games once in three seasons), he'll be more recognized for his play on the field. Jenkins allowed three sacks and 17 pressures on 378 pass-blocking snaps (4.5% pressure rate allowed) last season.

Top 5 centers

1. Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

With Jason Kelce retired, Humphrey takes the mantle as the best center in football. Even in a season in which he allowed five sacks in 699 pass-blocking snaps, Humphrey allowed just 14 pressures (2.0% pressure rate) and hasn't missed a game in his three seasons.

Humphrey is a dominant run blocker and has made two pro Bowls in his three seasons. The Chiefs interior offensive line is the best in the NFL thanks to Humphrey's dominance and communication with Patrick Mahomes.

Ragnow is the only center not named Jason Kelce to make an All-Pro team last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Also making the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season, Ragnow is a dominant run blocker who has allowed just two sacks over the past four seasons.

Allowing just one sack and 18 pressures in 550 pass-blocking snaps last season (3.3% pressure rate allowed per dropback), Ragnow will be in competition with Humphrey fro the best center in football in 2024.

The best pass-blocking center in football was Kelly, who allowed just two sacks in six pressures in 2023. His career-best pressure rate of 1.2% was also the best in the NFL, earning Kelly a fourth Pro Bowl selection in five seasons.

While Kelly is 31, he's still playing at the top of his game.

Linderbaum is on his way toward becoming a top-two center in football, already making a Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. A trusted center for Lamar Jackson, Linderbaum significantly improved as a pass blocker in 2023. Linderbaum just allowed one sack and 13 pressures in 498 pass-blocking snaps last season (2.6% pressure rate allowed).

At just 24 years old, the sky's the limit for Linderbaum's potential.

One of the bright spots on the Bengals' ever-shifting offensive line, Karras has allowed a 2.6% pressure rate in his two years in Cincinnati. His six sacks allowed don't tell the whole story, as Karras allowed 20 pressures and a 2.9% pressure rate allowed per dropback in 2023.

With Joe Burrow healthy, those numbers should improve for Karras. He's been a very good center for several organizations and systems in his career.