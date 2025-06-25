Is football a young man's game? Aaron Rodgers would beg to differ, as would the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are betting on the 41-year-old quarterback to get them back to the promised land. Yet the prevailing opinion in the NFL -- evidenced by most teams' actions when it comes to building a championship-caliber roster -- is that fresher is better when it comes to the gridiron.

So which youngsters are driving the NFL in 2025? We're glad you asked. Each year, we sort through all 32 teams to identify the most impressive of the league's new and ascending talent, compiling a top-25 pecking order of players aged 25 and under. Before we get to the latest rundown, here's our criteria:

Why the age-25 cutoff? Most top players enter the NFL in their early 20s. That means this list essentially doubles as a ranking of the top players still on their rookie deals, and/or deserving of new contracts.

Most top players enter the NFL in their early 20s. That means this list essentially doubles as a ranking of the top players still on their rookie deals, and/or deserving of new contracts. What is the actual cutoff? Players are eligible if they are 25 or younger when the 2025 season officially begins Sept. 4.

Players are eligible if they are 25 or younger when the 2025 season officially begins Sept. 4. Is anyone else excluded? This year's rookies. Our focus is on players who have already played in the NFL.

This year's rookies. Our focus is on players who have already played in the NFL. What goes into the ranking? Past performance, future projection and, to a lesser degree, positional value. At the end of the day, it's a hodgepodge of where guys stand right now and where we think they're headed.

Without further ado, this year's top 25 players 25 and under:

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 154 REC 101 REC YDs 1104 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 18

Wilson has yet to explode into alpha status despite making an instant impact out of Ohio State. Steady quarterback turmoil in New York hasn't robbed him of availability or consistency, however, as he's yet to miss a single game over three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Will he ever find a long-term partner under center?

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 158 REC 100 REC YDs 1271 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 24 | Last year ranking: Unranked

The definition of a rising talent, the big man was solid, if unspectacular, to open his career. But he's upped his yardage total and catch percentage every season, even with an unsettled quarterback situation. After quietly clearing 100 catches and 1,200 yards in 2024, he could make a bigger leap if Michael Penix Jr. slings it deep.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

It's notoriously difficult for cornerbacks to become Day 1 stars in the NFL, but Mitchell never batted an eye as a perimeter starter for the Eagles. He didn't light up the turnover sheet, but he saved his best work for the brightest lights, logging two picks and four pass breakups during a playoff run all the way to Super Bowl glory.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 304 Yds 1456 TD 14 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

The former top-10 pick was simultaneously underused and plenty busy from the jump, always serving a multipurpose role out of the backfield. The workload really translated to big numbers in Year 2, when he approached 1,900 scrimmage yards as the meat and potatoes of the Falcons' ball-control attack.

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 170 REC 109 REC YDs 1204 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 22 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Can you remember who threw passes for the Giants in 2024? It didn't really matter for Nabers, whose electricity at LSU translated to the pro stage to the tune of 109 catches and 1,209 yards. A sideline magician with home-run burst, he stands to benefit from Russell Wilson's play-action deep shots as the face of Big Blue's offense.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

What the hulking Florida State product lacked in rookie-year sacks (4.5), he made up for with snap-to-snap strength and pocket-pushing, helping headline the Rams' energized front with 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits, plus a physical postseason. His quarterback takedown marks could skyrocket in Year 2.

Age: 22 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

A shoulder injury robbed him of all but four games in his anticipated rookie season, but the former Oregon star was a revelation in his first full year at corner, quickly developing a reputation as a lockdown against No. 1 wideouts. His special combo of length and speed could make him the face of new head coach Mike Vrabel's restocked defense.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

For a guy who went No. 3 overall in the draft, won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and is now up to 18 sacks and 41 quarterback hits after two seasons, Anderson feels like he deserves a much bigger spotlight. Maybe the bar was just always incredibly high? Regardless, he's still got untapped upside operating in DeMeco Ryans' nasty front.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 19

It can be hard to draw headlines in Kansas City if your name's not Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Chris Jones, but McDuffie's lived up to his first-round billing as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's top cover man. He seems to be most comfortable operating out of the slot, but his grit and tight coverage help set the tone on the back end regardless.

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 153 REC 112 REC YDs 1194 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 22 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Talk about elevating the tight end position. Bowers justified his top-15 draft selection with an effortlessly prolific debut in Las Vegas, logging a rookie-record 112 catches as the go-to pass catcher in silver and black. Now that he's set to haul in throws from a more proven quarterback in Geno Smith, his touchdown marks should go up.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3727 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: 9

Stroud was undoubtedly a disappointment in 2024, trading his rookie-level authority for more disheveled touch and timing. Still, this is a 23-year-old who's shown he can rip it downfield with the best of the NFL's pocket passers. He's also a respected leader who's already won two division titles and a pair of playoff games after two years.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3864 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 10

Did he finally stumble under the weight of a battered 49ers supporting cast in 2024? Yes. Does that fully erase the poise, play-extending shiftiness and highly efficient point-guarding that made him Kyle Shanahan's best Super Bowl-caliber starter to date? Not in our eyes. Purdy's vision and composure are still borderline elite.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 106 REC 79 REC YDs 990 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 20

He's not the biggest or the fastest wideout, but he sure is one of the most reliable. Knee issues kept him out of six contests in 2024, but the former fifth-round flyer remained Matthew Stafford's favorite target when on the field. Nacua's superpower isn't just production (184 catches in two years); it's the rugged physicality he brings with it.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

He's coming off just his first year as a full-timer, but there might not be a more tenacious interior force this side of Aaron Donald's retirement. Carter's pocket-breaking violence was huge for the Eagles' title run; he totaled 23 quarterback hits in 2024, including playoffs. And most would agree he's not even close to hitting his prime.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 14

It's almost unbelievable now that Hamilton started just four games as a rookie, because the last two seasons, he's been all over the ball at every level of the field for the Ravens. Need a timely sack? He can do it. Need a critical pass breakup? He's there. The Notre Dame product all but sets the standard for do-it-all safety play.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Durability was a concern for Stingley coming out of LSU, and the concerns amplified when the speed demon missed a combined 14 games over his first two seasons. When he's been on the field, though, the Texans have enjoyed deploying arguably the NFL's most athletic ball hawk; he's had 12 interceptions, including playoffs, since 2024.

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 133 REC 87 REC YDs 1282 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 22 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

The Jaguars were an offensive circus in 2024, stumbling under a deflated head coach and battered quarterback. That didn't stop Thomas from torching opposing secondaries with close to 1,300 yards and 10 scores. A bona fide No. 1, the LSU product may well jumpstart Trevor Lawrence's career alongside new running mate Travis Hunter.

Building an All-Bargain Team from Prisco's Top 100 NFL players of 2025: Lions, Rams, Vikings offer big steals Cody Benjamin

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 22

How does a guy who missed the last 12 games of 2024 shoot up the rankings? Because Hutchinson was on fire prior to his serious leg injury, notching 7.5 sacks in five games as the relentless heart of Detroit's defense. Throw in his gradual improvement from 2022-2023, and the Michigan man is due for a monster resurgence.

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 5

The hype from Gardner's first two seasons came to a halt in 2024, when the entire Jets organization crumbled to dust. That's more a testament to how masterful he was as a tight cover man to open his career. Though slightly built and lacking eye-popping interception marks, he leads the NFL in forced incompletions since his arrival.

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 250 Yds 1412 TD 16 FL 1 View Profile

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: 25

Running backs matter again! Saquon Barkley may be the spokesman there, but Gibbs deserves a lot more credit for how much electricity he brings out of Detroit's backfield. He scored 20 touchdowns and eclipsed 1,900 scrimmage yards in 2024 despite initially splitting carries with David Montgomery. He's a homer waiting to happen.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 115 REC YDs 1263 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 8

Can you see why the Lions have surged to the top of the NFC in recent years? St. Brown lacks an imposing frame, but he's one of the league's top chain-movers, propelling Jared Goff's own resurgence with both timely possession skills and breakaway burst. Three straight 100-catch, 1,100-yard seasons? That'll do it.

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 13

True lockdown corners are hard to find, but the Broncos might have the total package in that category. He finally matched his rookie-year interception total (four) as 2024's NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but the two-time All-Pro was arguably more impressive for surrendering the fewest receiving yards among players with 375 coverage snaps.

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 4

The playmakers get the shine in Motown, but everything starts up front, where Sewell has used his mammoth size (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) and top-end quickness to pave the way for one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Better yet, he's been a model of durability for Dan Campbell's attack, missing just one game in four powerful seasons.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.0 YDs 3568 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Is one year enough to call Daniels one of the game's elite quarterbacks? It is for now. The dynamic dual threat didn't just elevate the Commanders' talent in an efficient and explosive rookie season; he also proved unfazed by the magnitude of the stage, dragging Washington all the way to the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 3

Chase's former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson topped this list a year ago. It's only right the Bengals star claims the crown for himself. Freshly rewarded with a long-term deal in Cincinnati, No. 1 is the only wideout to rival Jefferson in sheer big-play spectacle, leading all receivers in catches (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) to close his fourth season. Joe Burrow slinging the rock certainly helps, but Chase is capable of taking any pass to the house at any time. He and Burrow make the Bengals -- if not contenders, then spectacular showmen.

Ranking 2025 NFL QBs by tiers: Jayden Daniels joins elite crop; Caleb Williams among promising prospects Cody Benjamin

Aged out

Players are listed with their ranking from 2024.

Also considered

Players are listed with their ages at the start of the 2025 season.