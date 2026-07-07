Top 25 NFL players age 25 and under: Bijan Robinson edges Puka Nacua for No. 1 spot as three QBs crack top 10

One way to judge the health of a league is by looking at its collection of young talent. For the NFL, having a plethora of young players is essential, as they can not only carry the baton from the old guard and become the face of the league, but they also have the ability to lead their respective clubs to a championship.

For instance, we're coming off Super Bowl LX, where both teams playing for the Lombardi Trophy -- the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots -- were spearheaded, in part, by youth movements on their rosters. Players from both squads are represented here as we examine the NFL's current crop of young talent and determine which players are the best of the bunch.

Below, we're identifying the top 25 players age 25 and under. Before we dive in, let's go over the parameters that helped us construct this list.

Age cutoff: Players who are 25 or younger when the 2026 regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, are eligible for this list.



Players who are 25 or younger when the 2026 regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, are eligible for this list. Rookies: First-year players are excluded because this list centers on players who have already played in the NFL.

With that housekeeping out of the way, let's dive in.

Note: Players' listed ages are how old they'll be at the start of the 2026 regular season.

25. Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland CHI • TE • #84 TAR 82 REC 58 REC YDs 713 REC TD 6 Age: 22 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 10 (2025) View Profile

It was a slow burn to begin Colston Loveland's rookie season, but the Bears tight end came on strong down the stretch. His 58 receptions are the most by a Bears rookie tight end in franchise history, and 47 of those catches came over his final 10 regular-season games.

If you project those final 10 games over a full season, Loveland was on pace for roughly 80 catches, 1,015 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. He also kept that torrid pace going in the postseason, tallying 12 catches for 193 yards in two games.

He's primed to leap into superstardom during his sophomore season in 2026.

24. Joe Alt

Joe Alt LAC • OT • #76 Age: 23 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 5 (2024) View Profile

Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the league's best offensive tackles. While his sophomore campaign was cut short by an ankle injury suffered in November, Alt still earned his first Pro Bowl nod, which shows just how dominant he's become.

The Notre Dame product has also shown positional versatility, playing both right and left tackle at an elite level. With Alt in 2025, L.A. went 5-1 and averaged 25.3 points per game. Without him, the Chargers went 6-6 and averaged just 18.3 points.

23. Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner IND • CB • #1 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 4 (2022) View Profile

The Colts gave up a haul last season to acquire Sauce Gardner, shipping two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets. Gardner has the talent to be the best player at his position and already has two first-team All-Pro nods on his résumé.

That said, there have also been some ebbs during his young career, which is why we're keeping him in the bottom half of this list. If he lives up to the price tag Indy paid this season, he'll reestablish himself as one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks.

22. Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean PHI • CB • #33 Age: 23 | Drafted: Round 2, Pick 40 (2024) View Profile

Cooper DeJean is one of the faces of Philadelphia's blistering secondary, which is one of the league's best units. After winning the Super Bowl as a rookie, DeJean followed it up with a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2025, blossoming into one of the NFL's best slot corners.

In the slot, DeJean did not allow a single passing touchdown last season and tallied two interceptions. He also recorded 93 total tackles (second-most on the Eagles) and four tackles for loss (most among Eagles defensive backs).

21. De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 238 Yds 1350 TD 8 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 3, Pick 84 (2023) View Profile

Despite tearing the organization down to the studs around him, the Dolphins were steadfast in keeping De'Von Achane this offseason, and it's hard to blame them.

The Miami back is one of the league's most electrifying players and will now be the centerpiece of the offense in 2026. That comes after a career year in which Achane rushed for a personal-best 1,350 yards, the most by a Dolphins player since Ricky Williams in 2003. His career average of 5.62 yards per carry ranks second in NFL history among running backs with at least 500 rushing attempts.

20. Trent McDuffie

Trent McDuffie LAR • CB • #22 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 21 (2022) View Profile

Trent McDuffie barely qualified for this list, as he turns 26 on Sept. 13. That said, he's now the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after the Rams signed him to a four-year, $124 million extension following his trade from the Chiefs in March.

McDuffie is a heat-seeking missile, as his 31 quarterback pressures and eight forced fumbles are both the most by a corner since he entered the NFL in 2022. He's also one of just four defensive backs with at least 25 pass breakups, 15 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss over that span.

19. Drake London

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 112 REC 68 REC YDs 919 REC TD 7 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 8 (2022) View Profile

Atlanta locked Drake London up this offseason, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league with a four-year, $141 million extension. While London doesn't exactly get the same shine as some other elite receivers, he's every bit as talented. Even with this monster extension, one could make the case that he's still underrated in league circles.

London is one of just five players with at least 2,000 receiving yards and 15-plus receiving touchdowns since 2024. He's done that despite lackluster quarterback play throughout his career. So far, London has yet to have the same starting quarterback from wire to wire in a given season, making those totals even more impressive.

18. George Pickens

George Pickens DAL • WR • #3 TAR 137 REC 93 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 9 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 2, Pick 52 (2022) View Profile

George Pickens had long been considered one of the league's most talented young receivers, but his reputation skyrocketed after the Cowboys acquired him last offseason.

During his first season in Dallas, Pickens set career highs across the board, including 1,429 receiving yards, which ranked third in the NFL in 2025. Pickens is arguably the best deep-ball receiver in the league, as his 52 receptions on deep balls (20-plus air yards) are the most since he entered the NFL in 2022.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens this offseason, and if he has another season like he did in 2025, he could command top-of-the-market money next offseason.

17. Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter PHI • DT • #98 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 9 (2023) View Profile

When Jalen Carter has his head on straight, he's capable of being the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. The Eagles defensive tackle has elite traits, which have flashed in the form of a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024, along with back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2024 and 2025.

He didn't take the step into superstardom that many expected last season, finishing with three sacks in 11 games. That said, the ability is there for him to do so in 2026.

16. Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the faces of Houston's elite defense. The former first-round pick out of LSU has been named a first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

In 2024, he allowed just 42.7% of passes thrown his way to be completed. That number remained elite at just 45.9% in 2025. Throughout his career, quarterbacks have posted a 42.9 passer rating when targeting Stingley. He's elite in every sense of the word.

15. Quinyon Mitchell

Quinyon Mitchell PHI • CB • #27 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 22 (2024) View Profile

Along with DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell is a mainstay in Philadelphia's secondary, and the two form one of the league's best young duos.

In 2025, the Eagles arguably had the NFL's best pass defense, allowing a league-low 56.8% completion rate and just 14 passing touchdowns, thanks in part to Mitchell. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2025 after leading all defensive backs with a 39.6% completion percentage allowed. He did not allow a single passing touchdown last season.

14. Jared Verse

Jared Verse CLE • LB • #8 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 19 (2024) View Profile

Jared Verse was a key piece in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason. While most of the attention centered on Myles Garrett going from the Browns to the Rams, Verse is a strong consolation prize for Cleveland, along with the slew of draft picks included in the deal, including a 2027 first-rounder.

Verse is a stellar pass rusher in his own right, logging the sixth-highest pressure rate in the NFL since entering the league. He's also stout against the run, posting the second-best run stop win rate among edge rushers last season. He's a well-rounded player with an All-Pro ceiling and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two NFL seasons.

13. Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez NE • CB Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 17 (2023) View Profile

Christian Gonzalez is one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL and was a central piece of New England's Super Bowl run last season. The former No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was a second-team All-Pro in 2024 and is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2025.

Last season, Gonzalez allowed just 44.9% of passes thrown his way to be completed. He also allowed just one passing touchdown in 2025. For his career, Gonzalez has held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.8 passer rating.

12. Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton BAL • SAF • #14 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 14 (2022) View Profile

Calling a player a "chess piece" is often overplayed, but that's not the case with Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens safety can play deep and work near the line of scrimmage, doing both at an elite level. He's been an All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and a Pro Bowler as well. In 2025, he logged more than 100 tackles and nine pass breakups for the second straight year.

With Jesse Minter taking over as Baltimore's head coach this offseason, Hamilton could reach another level, which is a frightening thought for opposing offenses.

11. Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 86 REC 64 REC YDs 680 REC TD 7 Age: 23 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 13 (2024) View Profile

Brock Bowers was hampered by injuries in 2025, but he still has a claim as the NFL's top tight end.

Even in just 12 games last season, the Raiders pass catcher set a career high with seven receiving touchdowns and nearly matched his yards-per-reception average from his illustrious rookie season (10.7 in 2024 vs. 10.6 in 2025). Bowers is the first tight end since Jeremy Shockey (2002-03) to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and has the third-most receiving yards by a tight end through his first two seasons in NFL history.

With Fernando Mendoza installed as Las Vegas' quarterback of the future and Klint Kubiak hired as head coach, Bowers has the supporting cast to reach even greater heights.

10. Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon SEA • CB • #21 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 5 (2023) View Profile

By the time the 2026 regular season kicks off, there's a good chance Devon Witherspoon will be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The Seahawks star is due for an extension, and his track record suggests it could reset the market.

He's just the third defensive back in the last 40 years to earn a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three seasons, joining Charles Woodson and Patrick Peterson. Witherspoon excels in coverage, can get after the quarterback and is stout against the run, making him a key piece of Seattle's top-flight defense that helped deliver a Super Bowl last season.

9. Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 243 Yds 1223 TD 13 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 12 (2023) View Profile

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the NFL's most exciting players and is on a historic pace to begin his career.

His 49 career touchdowns are the most by any player through his first three seasons in NFL history. He's third in scrimmage yards (3,768) and first in scrimmage touchdowns (38) over the past two seasons. Gibbs is also just the second player in NFL history to average at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his first three seasons (min. 150 rushing attempts per season).

He's the engine that makes Detroit's offense go, and with David Montgomery traded to Houston this offseason, Gibbs is in line for an even bigger workload, setting up what could be an earth-shattering 2026 season.

8. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 60.6 YDs 1262 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.71 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 2 (2024) View Profile

Jayden Daniels was hobbled by injuries last season, and his numbers suffered because of it. He missed 10 games with multiple injuries, and the Commanders went just 2-5 in the seven games he started in 2025.

Still, we're giving him the benefit of the doubt with this high ranking. Daniels' rookie season, when he led Washington to the NFC Championship and a 12-5 record, was awe-inspiring. That year, he accounted for 31 total touchdowns and just nine turnovers to go with a 100.1 passer rating. That quarterback is still there in Washington; he just needs to stay healthy.

Now that he's back to full strength and armed with a better supporting cast, including a revamped defense, it wouldn't be surprising to see something closer to the 2024 version of Daniels in 2026.

7. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 58.1 YDs 3942 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.94 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 1 (2024) View Profile

Pairing Ben Johnson with Caleb Williams did wonders for the young quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick broke out in 2025 and helped Chicago win its first NFC North title since 2018. Williams also became the first Bears quarterback since Sid Luckman to win a playoff game within his first two NFL seasons. His 3,942 passing yards last season also set a franchise record.

Williams finally looked like the generational quarterback he was billed as entering the league in 2024 and delivered several clutch moments throughout the 2025 campaign. Entering Year 2 in Ben Johnson's system, it'll be fascinating to see how high Williams can climb among the NFL's quarterbacks.

6. Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans allowed a franchise-low 17.4 points per game and finished with the NFL's No. 1 total defense (277.2 yards allowed per game) in 2025. Will Anderson Jr. was a key reason why.

The pass rusher posted the league's highest pressure rate (21%) last season. His 50 pressures on third down in 2025 were the most ever recorded in a single season. Anderson also set career highs in sacks (12), tackles for loss (20) and quarterback hits (23), which helped him land a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason. That made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 162 REC 119 REC YDs 1793 REC TD 10 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 20 (2023) View Profile

There were questions about how Seattle's receiver room would fare following the departures of franchise mainstays DK Metcalf (traded to Pittsburgh) and Tyler Lockett (released) last offseason. It was expected that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would take on a larger workload, but it was jaw-dropping to see his production as the alpha of the Seahawks' passing attack.

The wideout won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award after a stellar third season. Smith-Njigba recorded the third-most receiving yards in a season in NFL history, including the regular season and postseason (1,989). His 1,793 receiving yards during the regular season led the NFL and set a Seahawks franchise record.

Now, he's regarded as one of the NFL's top receivers and became the league's highest-paid player at the position this offseason after signing a four-year, $168 million extension.

4. Drake Maye

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 72.0 YDs 4394 TD 31 INT 8 YD/Att 8.93 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 3 (2024) View Profile

A key reason the Patriots found themselves on a Super Bowl run last season was Drake Maye blossoming into an MVP-caliber quarterback.

The second-year signal-caller finished second to Matthew Stafford in the 2025 MVP race. Maye led New England to a 14-3 record and became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead the league in completion percentage and yards per attempt in the same season. His playoff performance was muted by deficiencies along the offensive line, culminating in a dud in Super Bowl LX.

That said, Maye enters 2026 as one of, if not the best, young quarterbacks in the league. He was arguably the NFL's best deep-ball passer in 2025 and will now have A.J. Brown at his disposal, so he should only continue to ascend in Year 3.

3. Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell DET • OT • #58 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 7 (2021) View Profile

Penei Sewell is becoming the gold standard for offensive tackles in the NFL. He's elite as both a pass blocker and run blocker.

While Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were lauded as a fantastic duo during their time together in Detroit's backfield, Sewell has been a major X-factor in their success on the ground. He's also been superb in protecting Jared Goff, allowing just three sacks last season, according to TruMedia. His 19 pressures allowed tied a career low, and he was beaten on just 2.1% of his snaps, also a career best.

He's been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons, and it's not hard to see why.

2. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 166 REC 129 REC YDs 1715 REC TD 10 Age: 25 | Drafted: Round 5, Pick 177 (2023) View Profile

Pound for pound, Puka Nacua has an argument as the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Rams receiver led the league in receptions (129) and receiving yards per game (107.2) last season. His career average of 95.3 receiving yards per game is also the highest in NFL history.

Nacua is a nightmare for opposing secondaries because he consistently finds ways to get open, and he's shown the ability to completely take over games. He has dealt with some off-the-field issues this offseason, but when he's right, he's at the top of his position.

1. Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 287 Yds 1478 TD 7 Age: 24 | Drafted: Round 1, Pick 8 (2023) View Profile

Bijan Robinson has turned into a cheat code. He's arguably the best dual-threat running back in the league and has put together a start to his career unlike anything we've seen before.

Robinson's 2,298 scrimmage yards led the NFL in 2025 and set a new franchise record. So far, he's compiled 5,648 yards from scrimmage, the most by a player age 23 or younger in NFL history. Those scrimmage yards also rank fourth-most through a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

As we noted with his teammate Drake London, Robinson has posted those numbers despite subpar quarterback play for much of his career, making them even more mesmerizing. When the Falcons give him the ball, Robinson is liable to make a house call at any moment and is one of the game's true lightning rods. And he's just entering his prime.

Toughest cuts