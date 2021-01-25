During Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, rapper Trey Songz was involved in an altercation with police at Arrowhead Stadium. Songz was eventually arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Songz is currently on a 24-hour hold and is expected to be released on Monday.

The altercation was caught on video and it shows Songz -- whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson -- and a police officer in a physical altercation. Songz actually connected on a punch to the officer's head and even got the officer in a headlock. Eventually, the officer pinned Songz down to his seat.

According to a report from TMZ, a witness claimed that Songz was being heckled by a group of fans that were sitting a few rows behind him and he calmly asked them to stop. The witness also claims it was self-defense on the musician's part because the police officer allegedly "went after" Songz "without warning."

Several officers and security team members at Arrowhead Stadium then rushed to the scene to oversee Songz being restrained. Eventually, Songz was placed in handcuffs and was hauled off to jail.