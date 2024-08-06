Tom Brady's final pass with the New England Patriots wasn't a very memorable one. Back in January 2020, Brady threw a pick six that sealed a 20-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Logan Ryan was the defensive back who picked off Brady on that play and after holding on to the football for more than five years, the retired corner has decided to auction it off. The ball is currently available thru Goldin Auctions with a starting bid of $100,000.

That might seem like a step price to pay for a football, but it actually might be worth it. Not only was it Brady's last pass with the Patriots, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner also AUTOGRAPHED THE BALL. If you're wondering why Brady was willing to sign a ball that went for a pick six, it's because he's friends with Ryan. The two were teammates for four seasons in New England before reuniting for one final season together in 2022 with Tampa Bay.

During that one-season stint with the Buccaneers, Ryan decided to ask Brady to autograph the ball, and well, let's just say that Goldin Auctions likely didn't have any trouble authenticating the football or Brady's autograph because the QB shared a picture of it on his own Twitter account back in 2022.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, which is a charity run by Logan's wife, Ashley.

"This ball is more than just a keepsake. It's a chance to make a real difference," Ryan in a statement. "Together, we can turn Brady's last pass as a Patriot into a huge win for animals!"

Now that you know the auction details, let's watch Brady's final pass with the Patriots one last time.

If Brady's smart, he'll bid enough to win the auction and then set the ball on fire so that he never has to think again about the fact that his 20-year career in New England ended with a pick-six.