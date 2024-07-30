The Carolina Panthers' running back battle lost a participant on Tuesday after the team officially placed Rashaad Penny on the reserve/retired list. The 28-year-old veteran hangs up his cleats after six seasons in the NFL.

As of Tuesday morning, Penny had not released any statements on social media about his retirement.

Penny was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. Injuries limited him for most of his career, but Penny did rush for a career-high 749 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries in 10 games played in 2021.

"I've always believed in myself, knowing my capabilities," Penny said last week, via The Charlotte Observer. "I think everybody else knows that when I'm healthy, I'm probably, like, a top running back in the league. I know my place. I know what I can do. So I just keep striving from there."

Penny spent last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, but rushed just 11 times for 33 yards. In 45 career regular-season games played over six years, Penny rushed for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and added 227 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Carolina's running back battle will continue with Chuba Hubbard, rookie Jonathon Brooks, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear.