Running back Rashaad Penny has never played a full season, plagued with injuries since joining the league in 2018. This season, Penny has a new team in the Philadelphia Eagles and a goal of playing all 17 games of the regular season.

The Eagles signed Penny to a one-year contract, ending a five-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Penny emphasized his goal of playing an entire season.

"I just feel like 17 games is really important," Penny said (via NFL.com). "I know in my right mind that being here and being an Eagle, great strength and training staff, great coaches. They all take good care of their players here. I'm excited to be here and expect big things."

In the last three seasons, Penny has only played in 18 games due to injury. In Week 5 last year, he broke his fibula and was ruled out for the season. He told reporters he has been medically cleared from the 2022 injury. He also had a calf injury in Week 1 and a hamstring injury in Week 11 of the 2021 season. In the 2020 playoffs, he missed the wild card game against the Rams due to a knee injury.

The injuries go back to his first season, breaking his finger and missing two games due to a knee strain. He missed two games with a thigh hamstring injury in 2019 and tore his ACL in the same season, missing the rest of the season due to that injury.

When he is healthy, he has proven to be a solid addition to the offense. He has an average of 5.7 yards per attempt in his five years with the Seahawks.

Penny joins an offense that includes Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott with the departure of Miles Sanders to the Panthers. He complimented his new offense and said he is ready for the new opportunity.

"I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh, restart my career," the 27-year-old said. "I'm just excited to be here, and I can't wait to get to work. I'm playing with a finalist MVP at QB, a great running back room, great weapons on the receivers, and obviously, arguably, the best O-line. I'm definitely excited to get to work."

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Penny has his focus on helping the team however he can.

"I'm just here to help," Penny said. "I'm here to tie into what they want to do, add my elements to their game, and just be a factor. I got a really great running back room with a lot of good guys in there that can do the same thing. I'm excited to get started with this new group, see the competition level, and see where we go with it."