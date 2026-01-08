The Kansas City Chiefs said in a statement Wednesday night that they are aware of domestic violence allegations made by a former girlfriend of receiver Rashee Rice. The statement did not mention Rice by name but was released after the woman -- known to be his longtime girlfriend -- accused an unnamed former partner of abuse in a social media post.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time," the team said, via the Kansas City Star.

Dacoda Jones, the mother of Rice's two children, posted photos to Instagram of herself with a bloody lip, as well as scratches and bruises on her face and body. In the caption of the post, she accuses an unnamed partner of physical abuse that spanned years. She says the two broke up two months ago and alleges that her former partner abused her while she was pregnant, locked her outside in freezing weather and broke the door to her home.

"I'm so tired of keeping quiet I'm so tired of protecting his image. I've been through enough in the span of 8 years and I've had ENOUGH! I've dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and it's been nothing but hell," Jones wrote. "He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff. We have an agreement because of everything he's put me through and he still doesn't follow it. He's now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason. I've known this man for YEARS. He tries to put on this persona like he's dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself."

Rice, 25, was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy due to his involvement in a 2024 hit-and-run in Dallas.

Rice pled guilty to two felony charges in the case -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury -- after he and four men left four victims injured in the crash. Rice was sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years' probation.

Rice was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie but was limited to four games in 2024 due to injury. After serving his suspension this season, he caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games as the Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014.