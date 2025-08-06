Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and now we know why. Rice was held out with a groin injury, according to ESPN.

Although Rice didn't participate in practice, he was around his teammates. Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride noted Rice was working with trainers off to the side. That's an encouraging sign for Rice, who has worked his way back from a torn LCL he suffered in Week 4 last season. That injury kept him out for the rest of the season after a hot start.

Injuries aside, Rice's status for the start of the 2025 season is still unknown. After pleading guilty to a pair of felony charges stemming from a 2024 hit-and-run incident, Rice is facing the possibility of a multi-game suspension. When training camp opened, Rice said he is a new person because of the experience.

"I completely changed," Rice said. "You have to learn from things like that. So I've learned, and I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

When Rice does get back on the field full-time for the Chiefs, he should be a dynamic offensive threat once again. Last fall, Rice looked poised for a second-year explosion, hauling in 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

In the fourth game of the season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to make a tackle after throwing an interception, and his helmet collided with Rice's knee. Rice missed the remainder of the season, but he has been on track to play in the 2025 season opener -- at least from a health perspective.

Even with Rice out, Mahomes still has an explosive target in the passing game thanks to second-year receiver Xavier Worthy. A first-round pick out of Texas last year, Worthy and Mahomes have been developing a downfield connection to this point in training camp.