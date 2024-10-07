Despite optimism that Rashee Rice's knee injury isn't as significant as initially thought, it is unlikely that the Chiefs' wideout will play again this season, according to ESPN. Rice's status for the rest of the season is expected to be known on Tuesday after doctors perform surgery, per the report.

Rice received positive news on Monday when Dr. Dan Cooper stated that Rice's LCL is the only core ligament that needs repaired and that he is expected to make a full recovery, according to NFL Media.

Rice was recently placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee during Kansas City's Week 4 win over the Las Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred after Rice collided with teammate Patrick Mahomes when trying to make a tackle after an interception.

The injury is a damming one for the Chiefs, who are also dealing with injuries to fellow wideout Marquise Brown (shoulder) and running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula). Rice played an integral role on the Chiefs' successful defense of their Super Bowl title last year by catching 24 passes for 288 yards and two scores this season prior to getting injured.

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4 TAR 29 REC 24 REC YDs 288 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Losing Rice hurts, but the Chiefs do have depth that includes tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs also recently re-signed running back Kareem Hunt, who rumbled for 69 yards on 14 carries in Kansas City's win over the Chargers.