Rashee Rice has been the Kansas City Chiefs' top pass catcher during the 2024 NFL season. The star wide receiver may be sidelined for the remainder of the year, however, after being carted off the field early in Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN, while trying to tackle safety Derwin James, who had intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

Rice was quickly ruled questionable to return after receiving additional attention in the locker room, then downgraded to out at the end of the first quarter. Coach Andy Reid told CBS' Tracy Wolfson later in the game that he doesn't know the severity of the injury, but added that it's "not good."

"I feel terrible for Rashee," Reid added after the game, confirming Rice will undergo an MRI on Monday. "We will hope for the best." The coach clarified Monday that he doesn't have a "definite" diagnosis of the wide receiver's ailment, with Rice still undergoing additional tests, but confirmed the second-year veteran will miss Week 5.

Rice appeared to suffer his injury while colliding with Mahomes, who was also trying to bring down James following the first-quarter turnover, which helped Los Angeles to an early 10-0 lead over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Rice entered the game with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on the season, one year after starring as Mahomes' top downfield target as a rookie. He's not the only notable Chiefs weapon to suffer a significant injury early this season, with running back Isiah Pacheco and fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown both on injured reserve (IR); the latter is also expected to miss most of the remainder of 2024.