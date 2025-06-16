The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season was interesting to say the least. They set a franchise record with 15 wins, but 11 of those victories came in one-score games. They made the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, but the Philadelphia Eagles blew them out on that big stage. Kansas City was missing one of its premier offensive playmakers for the majority of the year, but now, he's back.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a torn LCL during the Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and missed the remainder of the year. The player who set Chiefs rookie records for receiving touchdowns (7) and receptions (79) is now expected to headline a wide receivers room that doesn't look very different from last year, but nevertheless, Rice believes this group is going to put on a show.

"We got a lot of guys," Rice said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "We deep in depth in the wide receiver group. We're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it's gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we're just waiting patiently."

The Chiefs lost DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, but did re-sign Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Kansas City also made an interesting selection in Jalen Royals out of Utah State with the No. 133 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was named First Team All-Mountain West in 2023 after catching 71 passes for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those 15 touchdown receptions ranked second in the FBS behind Brian Thomas Jr. Royals played in just seven games in 2024 before a foot injury ended his season, but he recorded an FBS third-best 119.1 receiving yards per game before getting hurt.

The Chiefs also boast the speedy Xavier Worthy, who racked up 742 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns as a rookie. He set a Super Bowl record for most receiving yards (157) and receiving touchdowns (2) by a rookie. Perhaps Worthy and Rice could be a dynamic duo for what was the No. 14 passing offense in the NFL last season (222.4 yards per game).

A wide receiver not named Tyreek Hill hasn't led the Chiefs in receiving since 2015. That was Jeremy Maclin. However, Rice seems confident that this group could break through in 2025.