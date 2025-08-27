Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Rice, a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII winning team, has been facing discipline from the NFL for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash while driving in Dallas, Texas, in March 2024.

Rice had been set to have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 as the league and his representatives had gone back-and-forth on what discipline he would face. While NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the league initially proposed a double-digit game suspension for Rice that would've sidelined him for at least half of the season, the NFL Players Association, along with Rice's attorney and agent, had argued for a shorter suspension, citing a lack of precedent.

The six-game suspension and settlement between the NFL and NFLPA will end Rice's disciplinary limbo, meaning he will be unavailable for the Chiefs for the opening six games of the season. He will be eligible to return to the team in Week 7 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rice was involved in a traffic incident in Dallas in March 2024 in which he and four other men left behind a Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet Corvette that Rice was leasing at the scene of an accident without checking on the occupants in the other vehicles. Two of those occupants were hospitalized, while the other two were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Rice pled guilty to two felony charges in the incident. In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years' probation as a result.