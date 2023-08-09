The Baltimore Ravens activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the team announced Wednesday. Furthermore, Bateman participated in practice for the first time since training camp opened.

Bateman had been dealing with a foot injury that kept him sidelined at camp. The 23-year-old had a cortisone shot in his foot earlier this offseason, putting him on the PUP list to start training camp and missing 12 practices in total.

The wideout underwent Lisfranc foot surgery last November and still dealt with soreness when camp kicked off.

"Bateman's Lisfranc surgery is good; he's fine," head coach John Harbaugh said on the first day of training camp. "But with that, sometimes other areas compensate and get a little sore, and that's what we're dealing with."

Rashod Bateman BAL • WR • #7 TAR 28 REC 15 REC YDs 285 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Bateman was a limited participant in minicamp and OTAs, but after the cortisone shot, his time at minicamp ended.

Last season, the former first-round pick averaged 75 yards per game in the first three matchups of the year and had two touchdowns, before injuring his foot in Week 4. He sat out for two games after the injury and attempted to get back on the field for the next two games, but decided to have surgery when realizing his injured foot severely limited his production on the field.