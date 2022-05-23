The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of questions regarding their wide receiver room. Rashod Bateman believes he's an answer.

Bateman becomes the top wide receiver option on the Ravens after the team's offseason trade of Marquise Brown. The 2021 first-round pick is ready for the opportunity.

"All respect due to (Marquise), and I'm going to miss him because he's my brother, but it was like, it's my time," Bateman said on Studio 44 with Marlon Humphrey, via the Ravens website. "I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason. They drafted me to be in this position. For me, all I've been waiting on is the opportunity.

"I know what I'm capable of, I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I'm capable of. I'm just excited to go out and finally show it to the fans and especially to my teammates, for sure."

The Ravens have enough faith in Bateman to make him the top wide receiver option after an impressive rookie season. Since Bateman debuted in Week 6, he was tied for fifth among rookies in receptions (46), sixth in receiving yards (515) and fourth in receiving first downs (29).

Core muscle surgery held Bateman back in his rookie season, but he became one of the most reliable options in Baltimore's passing game down the stretch. Bateman is expecting to have a big second season as the No. 1 option at wide receiver, also relying on James Proche and Devin Duvernay to help him lead the room.

"I've never felt like more of a complete receiver during that time before I got hurt," Bateman said. "It felt like I let my teammates down, I had let the Ravens organization down. Those guys drafted me and they were expecting me to do those things. I like to live up to my expectations, no matter who it's coming from."

The Ravens have just two wide receivers who recorded 1,000-yard seasons since 2015: Mike Wallace in 2016 and Brown last year. Bateman has hoping to join the rare list of 1,000-yard wideouts in Baltimore, looking to make the most of his chance.