Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman said this week the Dallas Cowboys attempted to trade for him earlier this offseason prior to landing ex-Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher George Pickens, but he preferred a contract extension with his current franchise. Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension in June, marking the second straight offseason he has reshaped his deal with the Ravens.

The Cowboys landed Pickens on May 7 in exchange for two future NFL Draft picks after a call to the Ravens failed to materialize into anything of significance. Bateman said leaving Baltimore for Dallas "was a possibility" before he came to terms on a new contract.

"That's the first thing I told (GM Eric DeCosta): I don't want to go anywhere else. 'I know you've got a lot of stuff to work through and we'll figure it out when we figure it out,'" Bateman told told The Athletic. "It took time, but it takes time with a lot of people's contracts. He had a lot of contracts to get done, and maybe more to get done in the future. To be a priority for him in that way is important. He shows he values me."

Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, enjoyed the most productive season of his career last fall, hauled in 45 catches for 759 yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman scored a touchdown during the Ravens' playoff win over the Steelers after corralling a 15-yard toss from Lamar Jackson.

In Dallas, Pickens provides the Cowboys with another weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb for Dak Prescott in the passing game. Pickens has been a model for consistency on the field over three seasons, highlighted by his 1,140-yard campaign in 2023.

However, a series of questionable decisions off the field led to the Steelers shopping him this offseason. Pickens said after his trade that he's anxious for a fresh start.

"Just taking one day at a time. I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing on their bettering of their self," Pickens said. "I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys. I can't change anyone's opinion. Me, personally, I just continue to grow. Everyone in the world has to grow as you get older and older. I'm just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I'm just glad to be joining."

Prescott said last month he has no concerns over Pickens' "fit" within the offense or his scrutinized reputation.

"I think that's why you should never really listen to what somebody else says about somebody," Prescott said. "I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. The guy's been great. He's been phenomenal."